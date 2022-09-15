Read full article on original website
WAND TV
ISP investigating incident in which officer fired gun
PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois State Police are investigating an incident involving an officer discharging his gun after a Piatt County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a domestic disturbance early Saturday morning. Piatt County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a...
Domestic disturbance results in gunfire
PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) The Illinois State Police are investigating a domestic disturbance involving a gun. Around 1:55 a.m. on Sept 17, the Piatt County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the intersection of North Missouri and Orchard Streets in Atwood. Deputies said when they arrived, they found a 39-year-old man who had discharged his gun during […]
wgel.com
Charges Filed In Greenville Death
Criminal charges were filed in Bond County Circuit Court on Thursday in connection with a death that occurred on Easter Sunday in 2021. Anthony G. Simmons, age 63, of rural Mulberry Grove, faces Class 3 felony charges of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated battery in the death of 48-year-old Terraine T. Betts of Greenville.
Man arrested after multiple traffic violations
MENARD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Petersburg man was arrested after multiple traffic violations, Menard County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Hollis confirmed. According to police, a Menard County Sheriff’s Deputy was on patrol Friday night on eastbound IL-123 when he saw a red Ford approaching him from the rear at a high speed. The driver […]
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 22 year old Skylor J. Rohr of Mattoon for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of a controlled substance and an Effingham County attachment for contempt. Skylor was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 29 year old Kelli...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, September 17th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested a Decatur woman on drug charges and an outstanding warrant. Jessica Welch was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged possession of a controlled substance and on a Marion County traffic warrant with bond set at $2,500. 57-year-old Chris Dwiggins was arrested at a Salem motel...
Effingham Radio
Two Individuals Charged In Fayette County Court With Possession Of A Stolen Vehicle
Two individuals were charged on Wednesday in Fayette County Court with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. 36 year old Jeremy K. Holsapple of Coffeen and 23 year old Summer D. Cole of Witt were both charged with Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, which is a Class 2 Felony. Information on both charges says the defendants were in possession of a 2004 Chevrolet 2500 truck.
Effingham Radio
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 19 year old Leo B. Cline of Effingham for a Clay County FTA warrant for criminal damage to property. Leo was transported to Clay County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 21 year old Kaitlyn G. Durbin of Beecher City for an Effingham County...
wmay.com
Springfield Police Investigating Fake Report Of School Shooting
Springfield police are investigating a false report of a shooting inside a school…saying it takes any threat, whether real or hoax, seriously. Police were dispatched to Springfield High School Thursday afternoon after receiving the report, but quickly determined there had been no shooting. Officers also checked Lanphier and Southeast High Schools as a precaution, but there had been no incidents at either location.
Police: Thief steals credit cards, makes purchases
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Crime Stoppers needs help finding a theft suspect. Springfield Police say the thief is wanted for a theft and burglary to a motor vehicle. It happened September 7 at Ahh Yoga. That’s 2201 West White Oaks Drive. The victim says they had several items taken from their vehicle — including […]
edglentoday.com
Madison County: Alleged Drug House Is Shut Down, Man Taken Into Custody Without Incident
COTTAGE HILLS - The Madison County Sheriff's Office announced today that an alleged Cottage Hills Drug House has been shut down. At about 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office; Sheriff’s Enforcement Team (SET) executed a search warrant in the 100 Block of Lenora Street, Cottage Hills.
newschannel20.com
Police need help identifying suspects
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Macon County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying the subjects pictured below. Police say that they are part of a theft investigation. If you have any information on them you're asked to contact Detective Jedlicka at 217-424-1334 with any information.
thebengilpost.com
Springfield murder suspect captured in Benld on Monday by Gillespie Police
A suspect wanted in connection with a double homicide that took place on Sunday in Springfield was taken into custody without incident on Monday in Benld by Gillespie Police Department. Mark N. Crites Jr., 23, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated arson, and residential arson. His...
newschannel20.com
Springfield high schools went on soft lockdown
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Three District 186 high schools went on a soft lockdown on Tuesday following what turned out to be a fake threat. We're told the Springfield police received an anonymous call around 1:20 p.m. stating a shooting happened inside a room at Springfield High School. Police...
Effingham Radio
Wednesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 26 year old Reece R. Wells of Highland for an Effingham County Mittimus to jail. Reece was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 50 year old Scott A. Williams of Findley for an Effingham County warrant for burglary and an Effingham County FTA warrant for burglary. Scott was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
Macon County Sherriff announces special campaign
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office announced earlier this week that it will be conducting a special campaign for the month of October. Sheriff Jim Root said the campaign will involve increased patrols for Scott’s Law violations. Scott’s Law is Illinois’ version of a move over law that requires drivers to stop, […]
wgel.com
Waggoner Teen Dies From Gunshot Wound
On Saturday, September 10, at approximately 3:02 PM, deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 report of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on private property located in rural Litchfield. When deputies arrived, they located a 14 year old male suffering from a single gunshot wound. The...
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during September 4-10, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Mario Davis, 25 of Wilsonville, is charged with aggravated fleeing, improper lane usage, and two counts of disregarding a stop sign in connection with a September 4 incident.
advantagenews.com
Haine warns of SAFE-T Act consequences
Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine is sharing his thoughts on what he predicts will be the consequences of the SAFE-T Act when it goes into effect on January 1. He says that is the date when approximately half of the present jail population will walk free, and cash bail will be eliminated as the accused await trial across Illinois.
WAND TV
Decatur Police search for missing 56-year-old woman
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Decatur Police Department is asking the publics help in locating a missing 56-year-old woman. Police are currently searing for Dawn Varvel, 5'5", 220lbs, who was reported missing by a family member. Authorities said Varvel was last seen voluntarily leaving her residence during the morning hours of...
