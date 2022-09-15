Read full article on original website
Strategy Analytics/TechInsights: IoT Cellular Connections Continue Its Double-Digit Growth, Despite Global Uncertainties
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Strategy Analytics latest report on IoT Cellular Connections forecasts a double-digit compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14% during 2022-2030. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005678/en/ IoT Cellular Connections by Region, Source: Enterprise IoT Practice, Strategy Analytics
