Netflix’s ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ turns a childhood cartoon into an angsty teen drama

By Gitanjali Poonia
Deseret News
Deseret News
 2 days ago
A Netflix logo. | Matt Rourke, Associated Press

The fall season is the perfect time to binge a Netflix show all about the supernatural and the unknown.

“Fate: The Winx Saga,” a show about fairies at Alfea College trying to hone their powers, is back with Season 2 on Sept. 16.

What is ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ about?

Based on the animated cartoon “Winx Club,” which first aired on Nickelodeon in 2010, the Netflix show features five fairies — Bloom, a fire fairy, Stella, a light fairy, Terra, an earth fairy, Musa, a mind fairy, and Aisha, a water fairy — who live in the dorms together.

Bloom, who is new to the magic life, discovered that she possessed the Dragon Flame, the most powerful form of magic, according to Express . She still struggles to hone her abilities.

She is also set to learn more about her parents, who are ordinary people, like in the “Harry Potter” universe.

What is ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Season 2 about?

According to Netflix , the season installment of the series takes place “under the militant authority of Alfea’s former Headmistress Rosalind.”

“With the Burned Ones gone, Dowling ‘disappeared’ and Silva imprisoned for treason, the Alfea of last year has grown up with new magic, new romances and new faces. But when fairies start to go missing in the night, Bloom and her Suitemates discover a dangerous threat lurking in the shadows. One they’ll have to stop before it wreaks havoc on the entire Otherworld,” the description stated.

Is ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ OK for children to watch?

Even though the original cartoon was targeted toward tweens, this new show tackles darker teenage drama and is rated TV-MA.

The characters are seen drinking beer and wine as well as smoking pot. The language is far from clean, with plenty of curses and sexual references, according to Common Sense Media .

There’s also plenty of violence — there are knife fights, bloody animals and intense training scenes. Since the show features adolescents, there are many references to sex.

With that said, the show has a few positive messages that promote friendship and loyalty.

All seven episodes of Season 2 will premiere on Netflix on Friday, Sept. 16.

