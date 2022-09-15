ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpena County, MI

nbc25news.com

Man arrested for OWI after hit & run crash resulting in injury

MASON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Tennessee man has been arrested after a hit and run crash in Mason County early Saturday morning, Michigan State Police said. The crash occurred at 2:04 a.m. on Pere Marquette Highway, north of Iris Road in Pere Marquette Township, MSP said. A 2005 Honda...
MASON COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

James and Jennifer Crumbley denied appeal by Michigan court

LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Court of Appeals denied James and Jennifer Crumbley from appealing their charges. Attorneys for James and Jennifer Crumbley filed appeals in the Michigan court in July. Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman asked for evidence to be removed from their trial, which was denied. Smith and...
nbc25news.com

Oxford man dies in Huron County crash

The Huron County Sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly crash. Sheriff Kelly Hanson says it happened Thursday September 15, 2022 around 1:39 pm at M-142 and M-19 in Verona Township. Deputies and witnesses say a Dodge Caravan on M-19 ran a stop sign and turned into a Chevy pickup...
HURON COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

MDOT to rebuild I-475 from Bristol to Carpenter Rd

FLINT, Mich. — Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is looking to invest $300 million to rebuild I-475 from Bristol to Carpenter Road. The freeways help move people and goods around. But in some communities like Flint, it has also come with the price of moving people out. Now, MDOT...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Acting executive director to Cannabis Regulatory Agency was appointed Thursday

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer appointed Brian Hanna as acting executive director for the Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) Thursday. Effective September 19, Hanna will be acting executive director of the CRA while the state conducts a nationwide search to select a permanent executive director. I am excited to...
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

School bus driver shortage causes overcrowding, safety issues in North Carolina

SWANSBORO, Onslow County — Bus driver shortages have affected school districts' ability to get students to and from school across the nation, including in North Carolina. Parents said they were concerned about the safety of their students after elementary school students were left at a bus stop multiple times because of "overcrowding on the bus."
SWANSBORO, NC

