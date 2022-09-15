Read full article on original website
nbc25news.com
Man arrested for OWI after hit & run crash resulting in injury
MASON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Tennessee man has been arrested after a hit and run crash in Mason County early Saturday morning, Michigan State Police said. The crash occurred at 2:04 a.m. on Pere Marquette Highway, north of Iris Road in Pere Marquette Township, MSP said. A 2005 Honda...
nbc25news.com
MSP thanks public for helping track down duo that allegedly stole recruiting tent
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police are saying thank you to the community for helping track down the suspects who allegedly stole the MSP recruiting tent from its location at the National Cherry Festival back in July. The two have been identified as 29- year-old Brittany Frick...
nbc25news.com
James and Jennifer Crumbley denied appeal by Michigan court
LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Court of Appeals denied James and Jennifer Crumbley from appealing their charges. Attorneys for James and Jennifer Crumbley filed appeals in the Michigan court in July. Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman asked for evidence to be removed from their trial, which was denied. Smith and...
nbc25news.com
Alabama authorities notified about vapes potentially laced with fentanyl
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Authorities in Alabama said they are looking at the possibility of vapes laced with fentanyl being circulated at schools. Adrianna Taylor, a 15-year-old girl who died after taking pills laced with fentanyl a few weeks ago, went to Mary G. Montgomery High School. Taylor told...
nbc25news.com
Oxford man dies in Huron County crash
The Huron County Sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly crash. Sheriff Kelly Hanson says it happened Thursday September 15, 2022 around 1:39 pm at M-142 and M-19 in Verona Township. Deputies and witnesses say a Dodge Caravan on M-19 ran a stop sign and turned into a Chevy pickup...
nbc25news.com
MDOT to rebuild I-475 from Bristol to Carpenter Rd
FLINT, Mich. — Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is looking to invest $300 million to rebuild I-475 from Bristol to Carpenter Road. The freeways help move people and goods around. But in some communities like Flint, it has also come with the price of moving people out. Now, MDOT...
nbc25news.com
Acting executive director to Cannabis Regulatory Agency was appointed Thursday
LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer appointed Brian Hanna as acting executive director for the Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) Thursday. Effective September 19, Hanna will be acting executive director of the CRA while the state conducts a nationwide search to select a permanent executive director. I am excited to...
nbc25news.com
School bus driver shortage causes overcrowding, safety issues in North Carolina
SWANSBORO, Onslow County — Bus driver shortages have affected school districts' ability to get students to and from school across the nation, including in North Carolina. Parents said they were concerned about the safety of their students after elementary school students were left at a bus stop multiple times because of "overcrowding on the bus."
