Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Springfield, IL (with Photos & Maps)
Springfield is the state capital of Illinois, so it’s safe to assume that even though there are plenty of restaurants, people will still have a hard time figuring out which ones are of quality. For that reason, we will help you locate the 15 best restaurants in Springfield, IL.
newschannel20.com
Heartland Continuum of Care has a new plan to end homelessness
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — A new plan to address homelessness in Springfield was recently released by the Heartland Continuum of Care. The Heartland Continuum of Care's goal is to reduce homelessness to a functional zero by 2028. The plan sets out to help the homeless issue by creating safe...
Decatur homes get free makeover
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — ADM Cares and Decatur Block by Block gave homes in the Johns Hill Neighborhood a facelift. The two organizations partnered together as part of a neighborhood revitalization project. “We want to make sure that this community is and continues to be a great place to live and work,” director of ADM […]
Macon County Sherriff announces special campaign
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office announced earlier this week that it will be conducting a special campaign for the month of October. Sheriff Jim Root said the campaign will involve increased patrols for Scott’s Law violations. Scott’s Law is Illinois’ version of a move over law that requires drivers to stop, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newschannel20.com
Springfield high schools went on soft lockdown
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Three District 186 high schools went on a soft lockdown on Tuesday following what turned out to be a fake threat. We're told the Springfield police received an anonymous call around 1:20 p.m. stating a shooting happened inside a room at Springfield High School. Police...
wlds.com
Livestock Complex Near Griggsville Burns
Several Pike County Fire Departments responded to a fire early Monday morning that destroyed a livestock facility. The Pike Press reports that a call for a structure fire came in at approximately 3:45AM Monday to Lynch Livestock, located 2 ½ miles north of Griggsville on Illinois Route 107. According to the report, it’s believed that fire had started about an hour prior to the call.
newschannel20.com
2 local businesses broken into
Biscuit + Brunch and The Salted Lemon-Market & Creamy were broken into on Tuesday night. On a Facebook post Biscuit + Brunch said the only thing that went missing from their store was their safe and register. No staff was present at the time of the break-in. Both stores will...
newschannel20.com
City Council wants to make changes to TIF rules
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — New changes coming up with TIF rules in the city council. Tuesday night, aldermen said they are looking change TIF rules in Springfield. The city has been looking for ways to help homeowners fix up the insides and outsides of their homes. Aldermen Shawn Gregory...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newschannel20.com
District 186 and the Springfield Education Association will hire a mediator for contracts
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — With the new school year now underway, District 186 and the Springfield Education Association (SEA) are going back to the bargaining table over their teacher contracts. District 186 and the SEA have been back and forth for months over the new teacher contracts. The district...
newschannel20.com
Railroad strike avoided
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The railroad Union and the U.S. Labor Department reached an agreement on Thursday. Earlier in September, a freight rail strike threatened to shut down railroads across the county, and a strike was planned for Friday. After more than 20 hours of negotiations, the Railroads Unions...
City of Decatur looking to sell former fire station
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur is now accepting proposals regarding the sale of former Fire Station 3. The station, located at 1308 West Eldorado Drive, closed last year as it grew older. A new Station 3 opened nearby and now serves as the headquarters of the firefighter companies that were formerly based […]
newschannel20.com
Land of Lincoln Honor Flight preps for take off
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Land of Lincoln Honor Flight Mission #63 is preparing for take-off with 94 veterans on board. There will be two Korean-era Veterans and 92 Vietnam-era veterans will be on the flight from Springfield Abraham Lincoln Capitol Airport to Washington, DC. The veterans will spend the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Shelbyville Ambulance Selection Narrows To One Provider?
The city of Shelbyville requested proposals for ambulance service by providing the RFP found at this link. Of interest within the RFP is the following requirement from the city:. For emergency/911 calls only, the City of Shelbyville will require a minimum of two (2) advanced life support (ALS) ambulances per...
newschannel20.com
Cross-Country Chase Rider’s organization contributes to the all-kids bike movement
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Local elementary school students are getting a chance to learn a new skill, thanks to a nationwide movement to promote riding bikes. The all-kids bike movement is focusing on teaching every child in America to ride a bike, now the movement is coming here to the capital city thanks to the Cross-Country Chase Rider’s organization.
newschannel20.com
Springfield streets closed due to water repair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — MacArthur Boulevard will be closed between Monroe and Washington Streets for water service replacement on Monday. A detour route will be posted and lanes will remain closed until road surface repairs are complete. Motorists should plan to take alternative routes to avoid delays and should...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, September 17th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested a Decatur woman on drug charges and an outstanding warrant. Jessica Welch was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged possession of a controlled substance and on a Marion County traffic warrant with bond set at $2,500. 57-year-old Chris Dwiggins was arrested at a Salem motel...
nowdecatur.com
Recycling Collection Event Set for September 24
September 14, 2022 -Macon County Environmental Management will once again host a TV/Electronics Recycling Collection Event on Saturday, September 24, from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. Unwanted electronics, such as TVs, video devices, gaming systems and computer equipment, will be collected from those who register for an appointment. Registration is required for attendance. Click here to go to the registration site.
wmay.com
Springfield Woman Accused Of Stabbing Teenage Son
A Springfield woman has been arrested after allegedly stabbing her teenage son in the neck. Newschannel 20 reports the 15-year-old boy’s injuries are not life-threatening. The incident happened Friday night in the 100 block of North 24th Street. The 43-year-old mother, whose name was not immediately released, is charged...
thebengilpost.com
Springfield murder suspect captured in Benld on Monday by Gillespie Police
A suspect wanted in connection with a double homicide that took place on Sunday in Springfield was taken into custody without incident on Monday in Benld by Gillespie Police Department. Mark N. Crites Jr., 23, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated arson, and residential arson. His...
Police investigating false school shooting report
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police are investigating after they said they received a false a report of a shooting inside Springfield High School. Official said dispatch received a call around 1:15 p.m. saying a shooting had occurred inside the school. When called, the School Safety Officer said there had not been a shooting there. […]
Comments / 0