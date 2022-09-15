Read full article on original website
NFL Hands Out Fines After Browns and Panthers Game
The league has handed out fines to members of the Cleveland Browns, as well as one Carolina Panthers player.
Panthers could make surprise Baker Mayfield decision?
The Carolina Panthers seemed lukewarm on Baker Mayfield for much of the offseason before ultimately trading for the quarterback late in training camp. Despite that apparent reluctance, Mayfield may actually have a future with the franchise. In a discussion about Mayfield and the Panthers, ESPN’s Dan Graziano speculated that Mayfield...
Cleveland Browns and New York Jets share similar schematic identities
The Cleveland Browns and the New York Jets are as close to schematic mirrors of each other as you can find. When the teams face on Sunday afternoon in Cleveland, both sides of the ball will be very familiar with what the other side normally runs at its core level.
Yardbarker
Browns Legend Joe Thomas Comments On Raising New Fans
There was a time when former NFL offensive lineman Joe Thomas was synonymous with the Cleveland Browns. After all, he became one of the team’s most recognizable players. Browns fans put him in high regard because he played his entire 11-season career with the franchise. Throughout his tenure, the...
Yardbarker
Browns Keys To Victory: Week 2
The Cleveland Browns opened up their season with a thrilling victory over the Carolina Panthers. Cade York won the game with a 58-yard field goal with just eight seconds left on the clock. It was the first Browns victory in their season opener since 2004. They won the game by dominating the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. On offense, they ran the ball early and often, leading to 217 yards rushing and dominating the time of possession from 38:26 to 21:34. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt showed why they are the best running back duo in the NFL, and the team averaged 5.6 yards per rush.
Browns Perrion Winfrey’s Status up in air Against Jets, Chris Hubbard Won’t Play
Rookie Perrion Winfrey will not play Sunday against Jets, others status updated.
