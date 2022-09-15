ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Larry Brown Sports

Panthers could make surprise Baker Mayfield decision?

The Carolina Panthers seemed lukewarm on Baker Mayfield for much of the offseason before ultimately trading for the quarterback late in training camp. Despite that apparent reluctance, Mayfield may actually have a future with the franchise. In a discussion about Mayfield and the Panthers, ESPN's Dan Graziano speculated that Mayfield...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Browns Legend Joe Thomas Comments On Raising New Fans

There was a time when former NFL offensive lineman Joe Thomas was synonymous with the Cleveland Browns. After all, he became one of the team's most recognizable players. Browns fans put him in high regard because he played his entire 11-season career with the franchise. Throughout his tenure, the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Browns Keys To Victory: Week 2

The Cleveland Browns opened up their season with a thrilling victory over the Carolina Panthers. Cade York won the game with a 58-yard field goal with just eight seconds left on the clock. It was the first Browns victory in their season opener since 2004. They won the game by dominating the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. On offense, they ran the ball early and often, leading to 217 yards rushing and dominating the time of possession from 38:26 to 21:34. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt showed why they are the best running back duo in the NFL, and the team averaged 5.6 yards per rush.
CLEVELAND, OH

