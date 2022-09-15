The Cleveland Browns opened up their season with a thrilling victory over the Carolina Panthers. Cade York won the game with a 58-yard field goal with just eight seconds left on the clock. It was the first Browns victory in their season opener since 2004. They won the game by dominating the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. On offense, they ran the ball early and often, leading to 217 yards rushing and dominating the time of possession from 38:26 to 21:34. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt showed why they are the best running back duo in the NFL, and the team averaged 5.6 yards per rush.

