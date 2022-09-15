Read full article on original website
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
Abbott touts job growth records in Texas ahead of El Paso visitEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDPTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
cbs4local.com
Birthday celebration, overwhelming support, migrants thankful for El Pasoans
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — It's been more than a week and migrants are still on the streets of El Paso. However, the help hasn't stopped. Good Samaritans continued to show up and bring necessary items, such as, food, water, clothes, diapers, among other items. There's been so much...
cbs4local.com
El Paso firefighters kick off annual 'Fill the Boot' program
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department will kick off its annual "Fill the Boot" donation drive to Support the Muscular Dystrophy Association. For 68 years, the International Association of Fire Fighters has collected critical funds in the community – one dollar at a time – as part of the Fill the Boot program.
cbs4local.com
El Paso teen hospitalized asks girl to homecoming
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — She said, "Yes!" Lucas who is hospitalized at El Paso Children's Hospital asked a girl to homecoming. Standing in his hospital gown, he held a sign that read, " I'd flip out if you said yes to HOCO with me." Lucas and his partner...
cbs4local.com
Migrant encampment in downtown El Paso lacks toilet facilities
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Migrant encampment in downtown El Paso lacks basic services. The migrant crisis in El Paso continued Thursday. El Paso continued seeing thousands of migrants released by Border Patrol. Some of those migrants continued to camp out in an area near the Greyhound bus station.
cbs4local.com
City of El Paso, Office of Emergency Management host new Migrant Welcome Center tour
El Paso, TEXAS (CBS4) — As the migrant crisis continues in El Paso, the local government is continuing all efforts to respond. The City of El Paso will be allowing media to tour the Migrant Welcome Center on Friday to get an inside look at how it is operated and how the city of El Paso and Office of Emergency Management is responding to the current situation.
cbs4local.com
6 people sent to hospital following crash in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A total of 6 people were sent to the hospital following a crash in northeast El Paso Friday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. The crash happened on Diana Drive east at Gateway North. The individuals were taken to the hospital with...
cbs4local.com
Pepe Aguilar to perform in El Paso this weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Pepe Aguilar returns to the El Paso County Coliseum for a 2-day concert this weekend. The concerts will be held Saturday, Sept. 17th and Sunday, Sept. 18th at 8pm. Conceptualized by Pepe Aguilar himself, Jaripeo Sin Fronteras tour will give fans a first-hand experience...
cbs4local.com
Duo coaches El Paso Rugby, including male players
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Two El Paso women who love Rugby are this week's Focus on Breaking the Bias. Arilene Hernandez and Susan Lackey are the founders of El Paso Rugby. “Growing up we saw men in the jerseys. So it was hard for us to envision ourselves in those same positions. I think now, we are an opportunity for young girls. For young women to see that and be like, "Oh I can do that and I want to do that, there’s nothing that says that i can’t,"" Hernandez said.
cbs4local.com
Crash in northeast closes all lanes on Gateway South at Transmountain
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash closed all lanes on Gateway South at Transmountain Friday morning. Texas Department of Transportation in El Paso reported that back up is minor. A semitruck and another vehicle were involved, according to El Paso Fire. One person was taken to the hospital...
cbs4local.com
Philadelphian looks to bring authentic Philly cheesesteaks to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Pasoans will soon be able to indulge in an original Philly cheesesteak at a new restaurant on North Mesa Street. Ray's Steaks a Taste of Philadelphia will open on Saturday. Owner Raymond Canto said he and his wife moved to El Paso 10...
cbs4local.com
Search and Rescue Team locates 2 women at Chuck Heinrich Memorial Park
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department's Combined Search and Rescue Team responded to a report of two missing individuals in northeast El Paso Thursday night. The search took place at Chuck Heinrich Memorial Park on Andrew Barcena Dr. Two adult females were found and no...
cbs4local.com
Traveling veterinarian arrives in El Paso to help Animal Services with surgeries and more
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Animal Services on Thursday announced that a traveling relief veterinarian from BISSELL Pet Foundation has arrived and will help with the surgical needs of the shelter. Grant funding from BISSELL Pet Foundation is allowing Animal Services to utilize visiting veterinarians amid a...
cbs4local.com
'It's a game changer' says Fabens ISD superintendent about internet upgrades for schools
FABENS, Texas (CBS4) — For years internet services in rural portions of El Paso County have been an issue, one district has continuously worked to improve its speeds within its campuses. Within city limits, most areas have several internet providers, but in rural El Paso, there is only 1...
cbs4local.com
Gateway South, Yandell intersection reopens month after sinkhole formed
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The intersection of Gateway South and Yandell in central El Paso is back open just over a month after a sinkhole formed in the roadway, according to El Paso Water. "The intersection is currently a 4-way stop, pending the replacement of the traffic signal....
cbs4local.com
City of El Paso holds public meeting to share study findings on upgrading downtown
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The city of El Paso is looking to enhance union plaza, which could include a new multi-purpose building. The city will be hosting a public meeting to discuss findings of the Multi-Purpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center (MPC). The meeting will help the community...
cbs4local.com
A southern New Mexico roadway is set to receive a $45 million dollars in federal funding
$45 million in federal transportation funds is being allocated to a new roadway in southern New Mexico that will connect the Santa Teresa port of entry to Sunland Park. “The idea existed for many years and it’s not until recently that the city expressed to me, excuse me, the state of New Mexico has had extra revenues and offers, and they’ve made an allocation to do the preliminary studies for this particular project,” said Javier Perea, the Mayor of Sunland Park.
cbs4local.com
EPCC to host annual Hispanic Heritage Month Fiesta
El Paso Community College will be hosting their 21st annual Hispanic Heritage Month Fiesta. The Fiesta will take place at EPCC's Valle Verde Cafeteria Annex and Courtyard on Wednesday, September 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The keynote speaker will be spoken word artist, Chibbie Orduna. Other guest speakers...
cbs4local.com
The man wanted by the FBI for a robbery in Las Cruces has been arrested
Las Cruces, NM (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man wanted for armed robbery at a Las Cruces Lowe’s store, is now in custody. Joshua Lopez was wanted for allegedly attempted to leave the store with an air conditioning unit without paying for it on July 27, according to the Las Cruces Police Department.
cbs4local.com
City of El Paso adds more community meetings regarding 2022 ballot proposals
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso is hosting a series of public meetings to inform residents about three propositions City Council placed on the November 8, 2022 ballot for voters to consider. The propositions comprise the 2022 Community Progress projects, a $272.48 million bond package...
cbs4local.com
El Paso Public Library, Amano Art Collective host artist showcase at 4 El Paso libraries
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Public Library and Amano Art Collective announced a new artist showcase that will be featured at four public libraries. “BiblioAztec” will showcase over 40 local artists will be displayed at the following libraries:. Esperanza Acosta Moreno branch, 12480 Pebble Hills...
