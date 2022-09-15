ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4local.com

El Paso firefighters kick off annual 'Fill the Boot' program

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department will kick off its annual "Fill the Boot" donation drive to Support the Muscular Dystrophy Association. For 68 years, the International Association of Fire Fighters has collected critical funds in the community – one dollar at a time – as part of the Fill the Boot program.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso teen hospitalized asks girl to homecoming

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — She said, "Yes!" Lucas who is hospitalized at El Paso Children's Hospital asked a girl to homecoming. Standing in his hospital gown, he held a sign that read, " I'd flip out if you said yes to HOCO with me." Lucas and his partner...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Migrant encampment in downtown El Paso lacks toilet facilities

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Migrant encampment in downtown El Paso lacks basic services. The migrant crisis in El Paso continued Thursday. El Paso continued seeing thousands of migrants released by Border Patrol. Some of those migrants continued to camp out in an area near the Greyhound bus station.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
El Paso, TX
Health
El Paso, TX
Society
Local
Texas Health
cbs4local.com

City of El Paso, Office of Emergency Management host new Migrant Welcome Center tour

El Paso, TEXAS (CBS4) — As the migrant crisis continues in El Paso, the local government is continuing all efforts to respond. The City of El Paso will be allowing media to tour the Migrant Welcome Center on Friday to get an inside look at how it is operated and how the city of El Paso and Office of Emergency Management is responding to the current situation.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

6 people sent to hospital following crash in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A total of 6 people were sent to the hospital following a crash in northeast El Paso Friday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. The crash happened on Diana Drive east at Gateway North. The individuals were taken to the hospital with...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Pepe Aguilar to perform in El Paso this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Pepe Aguilar returns to the El Paso County Coliseum for a 2-day concert this weekend. The concerts will be held Saturday, Sept. 17th and Sunday, Sept. 18th at 8pm. Conceptualized by Pepe Aguilar himself, Jaripeo Sin Fronteras tour will give fans a first-hand experience...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Duo coaches El Paso Rugby, including male players

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Two El Paso women who love Rugby are this week's Focus on Breaking the Bias. Arilene Hernandez and Susan Lackey are the founders of El Paso Rugby. “Growing up we saw men in the jerseys. So it was hard for us to envision ourselves in those same positions. I think now, we are an opportunity for young girls. For young women to see that and be like, "Oh I can do that and I want to do that, there’s nothing that says that i can’t,"" Hernandez said.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Onesie#Medical Services#General Health#Chimein
cbs4local.com

Crash in northeast closes all lanes on Gateway South at Transmountain

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash closed all lanes on Gateway South at Transmountain Friday morning. Texas Department of Transportation in El Paso reported that back up is minor. A semitruck and another vehicle were involved, according to El Paso Fire. One person was taken to the hospital...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Search and Rescue Team locates 2 women at Chuck Heinrich Memorial Park

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department's Combined Search and Rescue Team responded to a report of two missing individuals in northeast El Paso Thursday night. The search took place at Chuck Heinrich Memorial Park on Andrew Barcena Dr. Two adult females were found and no...
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Health Services
cbs4local.com

Gateway South, Yandell intersection reopens month after sinkhole formed

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The intersection of Gateway South and Yandell in central El Paso is back open just over a month after a sinkhole formed in the roadway, according to El Paso Water. "The intersection is currently a 4-way stop, pending the replacement of the traffic signal....
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

A southern New Mexico roadway is set to receive a $45 million dollars in federal funding

$45 million in federal transportation funds is being allocated to a new roadway in southern New Mexico that will connect the Santa Teresa port of entry to Sunland Park. “The idea existed for many years and it’s not until recently that the city expressed to me, excuse me, the state of New Mexico has had extra revenues and offers, and they’ve made an allocation to do the preliminary studies for this particular project,” said Javier Perea, the Mayor of Sunland Park.
SUNLAND PARK, NM
cbs4local.com

EPCC to host annual Hispanic Heritage Month Fiesta

El Paso Community College will be hosting their 21st annual Hispanic Heritage Month Fiesta. The Fiesta will take place at EPCC's Valle Verde Cafeteria Annex and Courtyard on Wednesday, September 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The keynote speaker will be spoken word artist, Chibbie Orduna. Other guest speakers...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy