Energy Industry

Washington Examiner

Putin: Russia has 'lost nothing' in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin defiantly said on Wednesday that his nation hasn't lost anything in Ukraine and has benefited from stronger national sovereignty as a result of the war. The Russian leader's words stand in stark contrast to Ukrainian government claims on Tuesday that at least 50,000 Russian soldiers have...
Business Insider

Putin acknowledges that even China has 'questions and concerns' on Ukraine as his disastrous war leaves Russia increasingly isolated

Russia's Putin and China's Xi held a face-to-face meeting on Thursday in Uzbekistan. Putin acknowledged during the meeting that China has "questions and concerns" on Ukraine. Russian forces have suffered significant battlefield defeats in Ukraine in recent weeks. Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged on Thursday that even China has concerns...
CBS News

Defected Russian soldier describes life inside Putin's war in Ukraine

Pavel Filatyev was on the front lines on the first day of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, invading the currently occupied southern city of Kherson. Now, he has defected from the Russian military and is speaking out about the lies Russian soldiers were told and the way they were treated by their leaders.
Newsweek

Putin's Top Ally 'Highly Unlikely' to Send Troops to Ukraine: U.K.

It is "highly unlikely" that routine training exercises launched this week by Belarus, a top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime, mean that the Eastern European country will send troops into Ukraine, according to the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence on Friday. On Thursday, a Telegram post from Belarus'...
Newsweek

Russia's Main Anti-NATO Unit Retreats During Ukraine Counteroffensive: U.K.

A top Russian unit has retreated from the Kharkiv region amid Ukraine's successful counteroffensive, according to a report from the British Ministry of Defense. In its daily intelligence update on the Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, the U.K.'s defense ministry said Russia's capability to counter the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has likely been severely weakened as a result of the casualties it has sustained in Kyiv's push to retake the Kharkiv Oblast (province).
BBC

Putin-Xi talks: Russian leader reveals China's 'concern' over Ukraine

Vladimir Putin has acknowledged China's "concern" over Ukraine, in his first face-to-face talks with President Xi Jinping since the Russian invasion. But speaking in Uzbekistan, Mr Putin also thanked China for its "balanced position" - and said US "attempts to create a unipolar world" would fail. Mr Xi said China...
The Associated Press

Russia and US clash over Western weapons for Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia dismissed claims that modern Western weapons supplied to Ukraine can lead it to victory as “empty fantasies,” insisting Thursday that the Russian army is destroying Ukraine’s old and new weapons and will “finish” the war as President Vladimir Putin vowed.
International Business Times

Xi And Putin To Meet In Silk Road City To Discuss Ukraine, Taiwan

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin meet on Thursday in an ancient Uzbek Silk Road city to discuss the Ukraine war, tensions over Taiwan and the deepening partnership between the rising superpower of China and the natural resources titan of Russia. On his first trip outside China since the start of...
The Guardian

Russia’s underperforming military capability may be key to its downfall

Viewed purely in terms of the size of their formations and equipment, Russian ground forces in Ukraine still pose a serious threat on a number of axes. In practice, however, it is highly unlikely the Russian military can recover from its increasingly terminal trajectory on the battlefield, though its defeat will take time and bitter fighting. To understand why, it is necessary to examine the force beyond its equipment and personnel.
americanmilitarynews.com

US says Russia buying North Korean artillery in sign that sanctions are weighing on its military

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A declassified U.S. intelligence assessment says Russia is acquiring millions of artillery shells and rockets from North Korea for its six-month-old invasion of Ukraine, in an indication of the effect that Western sanctions are having on the Russian war effort.
