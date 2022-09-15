Read full article on original website
Putin mocks the West, says Russia is gaining from the Ukraine conflict and will press on
Russian President Vladimir Putin mocked the West’s response to his invasion of Ukraine on Wednesday, insisting that his country had “not lost anything” after the “sanctions frenzy.”. Vowing that Moscow would press on with its military action, he said that Russia had “resisted the economic, financial...
Xi and Putin want to create a new world order. Russia's setback in Ukraine could spoil their plans
The last time Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin sat down face to face, they declared triumphantly the arrival of a "new era" in international relations.
Russia-Ukraine war: Kremlin-appointed Kherson leader reportedly flees to Russia; first grain ship docks in Africa – as it happened
Deputy head of Russian-backed administration reportedly leaves Ukraine amid counterattack; first shipment of grain arrives in Djibouti
Washington Examiner
Putin: Russia has 'lost nothing' in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin defiantly said on Wednesday that his nation hasn't lost anything in Ukraine and has benefited from stronger national sovereignty as a result of the war. The Russian leader's words stand in stark contrast to Ukrainian government claims on Tuesday that at least 50,000 Russian soldiers have...
Putin acknowledges that even China has 'questions and concerns' on Ukraine as his disastrous war leaves Russia increasingly isolated
Russia's Putin and China's Xi held a face-to-face meeting on Thursday in Uzbekistan. Putin acknowledged during the meeting that China has "questions and concerns" on Ukraine. Russian forces have suffered significant battlefield defeats in Ukraine in recent weeks. Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged on Thursday that even China has concerns...
Ukraine 'Humiliating' Putin as Russians Flee in Retreat: Former Ambassador
Former U.S. ambassador to Russia, Michael McFaul, said that Ukraine's military is "humiliating" Russian President Vladimir Putin as Ukrainian officials said Sunday that they had advanced within 30 miles of the Russian border in the Kharkiv region. In a post on Telegram on Sunday, the commander of Ukraine's military, General...
CNBC
Russia could be like 'North Korea on steroids' when Putin is replaced, former Kremlin advisor says
Economist Sergei Guriev on Friday warned that Russia could become like "North Korea on steroids" when President Vladimir Putin is replaced. "It's very hard to predict what will come after Putin. The reason for that is Putin has built his regime in a way nobody can replace him," Guriev said.
Defected Russian soldier describes life inside Putin's war in Ukraine
Pavel Filatyev was on the front lines on the first day of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, invading the currently occupied southern city of Kherson. Now, he has defected from the Russian military and is speaking out about the lies Russian soldiers were told and the way they were treated by their leaders.
Putin's Top Ally 'Highly Unlikely' to Send Troops to Ukraine: U.K.
It is "highly unlikely" that routine training exercises launched this week by Belarus, a top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime, mean that the Eastern European country will send troops into Ukraine, according to the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence on Friday. On Thursday, a Telegram post from Belarus'...
Russia's Main Anti-NATO Unit Retreats During Ukraine Counteroffensive: U.K.
A top Russian unit has retreated from the Kharkiv region amid Ukraine's successful counteroffensive, according to a report from the British Ministry of Defense. In its daily intelligence update on the Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, the U.K.'s defense ministry said Russia's capability to counter the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has likely been severely weakened as a result of the casualties it has sustained in Kyiv's push to retake the Kharkiv Oblast (province).
BBC
Putin-Xi talks: Russian leader reveals China's 'concern' over Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has acknowledged China's "concern" over Ukraine, in his first face-to-face talks with President Xi Jinping since the Russian invasion. But speaking in Uzbekistan, Mr Putin also thanked China for its "balanced position" - and said US "attempts to create a unipolar world" would fail. Mr Xi said China...
Ukraine nuclear plant worker says Russia evacuated its personnel ahead of attacks on Zaporizhzhia
EXCLUSIVE: Ukrainian staff operating the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) knew Russian forces were responsible for attacks on the plant after Moscow's Rosatom technicians were evacuated ahead of time, one former worker told Fox News Digital. Russia has occupied the plant since March along with a "limited number" of experts...
Russia and US clash over Western weapons for Ukraine
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia dismissed claims that modern Western weapons supplied to Ukraine can lead it to victory as “empty fantasies,” insisting Thursday that the Russian army is destroying Ukraine’s old and new weapons and will “finish” the war as President Vladimir Putin vowed.
International Business Times
Xi And Putin To Meet In Silk Road City To Discuss Ukraine, Taiwan
Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin meet on Thursday in an ancient Uzbek Silk Road city to discuss the Ukraine war, tensions over Taiwan and the deepening partnership between the rising superpower of China and the natural resources titan of Russia. On his first trip outside China since the start of...
Ukraine’s military claims downing Iran drone used by Russia
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s military claimed Tuesday for the first time that it encountered an Iranian-supplied suicide drone used by Russia on the battlefield, showing the deepening ties between Moscow and Tehran as the Islamic Republic’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers hangs in the balance.
Xi reaffirms China's support for Russian core interests, in meeting with Putin
BEIJING (Reuters) - China is willing to give strong support to Russia for matters related to its core interests, Chinese President Xi Jinping told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday in Uzbekistan, state broadcaster CCTV reported.
Russia’s underperforming military capability may be key to its downfall
Viewed purely in terms of the size of their formations and equipment, Russian ground forces in Ukraine still pose a serious threat on a number of axes. In practice, however, it is highly unlikely the Russian military can recover from its increasingly terminal trajectory on the battlefield, though its defeat will take time and bitter fighting. To understand why, it is necessary to examine the force beyond its equipment and personnel.
Former NATO adviser: 'Ukraine needs to win as much as possible before winter'
Christiane Amanpour speaks with Evelyn Farkas, Executive Director of the McCain Institute, on the lightning counteroffensive of the Ukrainian army in the east and how Russian President Vladimir Putin might react to his military’s rapid collapse.
Russia, China Hold Joint Naval Exercise As Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping Meet
Russian and Chinese naval forces are conducting a joint military exercise in the Pacific Ocean, Russia's defense ministry announced on Thursday, just hours before Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping were set to meet in Central Asia. Warships of the Russian Navy and the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy were scheduled...
americanmilitarynews.com
US says Russia buying North Korean artillery in sign that sanctions are weighing on its military
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A declassified U.S. intelligence assessment says Russia is acquiring millions of artillery shells and rockets from North Korea for its six-month-old invasion of Ukraine, in an indication of the effect that Western sanctions are having on the Russian war effort.
