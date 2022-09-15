ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

FOXBusiness

Older homeowners unlikely to use home equity loan ahead of retirement, survey says

Older homeowners are much less likely than younger generations to pull equity out of their homes, according to a recent survey from Finance of America Reverse (FAR). A large majority of the Silent Generation (94%) and Baby Boomers (89%) responded that they were unlikely to use home equity line of credit products. Many of them also noted a lack of knowledge around product benefits.
NBC News

Bank of America announces zero down payment, zero closing cost mortgages for first-time homebuyers in Black and Hispanic communities nationwide

Bank of America said it is now offering first-time homebuyers in a select group of cities zero down payment, zero closing cost mortgages to help grow homeownership among Black and Hispanic/Latino communities. The option will first become available in certain neighborhoods in Charlotte, Dallas, Detroit, Los Angeles and Miami. The...
Motley Fool

Bank of America Is Launching a $0 Down Payment Mortgage Program

Not having down payment funds is a barrier to homeownership for many. One lender is making loans with no down payment increasingly accessible to borrowers. Bank of America's Community Affordable Loan Solution will benefit aspiring first-time homeowners. Buying a home can be a challenge for many reasons -- and not...
Los Angeles Times

Buying a home? Get ready for a 6% mortgage

For the first time since 2008, according to a widely watched survey, the average interest rate on a 30-year fixed home loan climbed above 6%, marking a dramatic explosion in borrowing costs. The jump — the latest in a series of mortgage rate increases this year — has the potential...
thebossmagazine.com

A Complete Guide To House Rehab Loan Options For Investors

One of the ways investors can make money in the real estate industry is by buying properties, renovating them, and then selling or even renting them out at higher prices. This makes it possible for them to earn a lot of money from rental income or selling the houses at higher prices.
massrealty

What Is A Realtor® Commission?

If you have never bought or sold a home before understanding the fees involved may be foreign to you. Even if you have been involved with a real estate transaction, it was many years ago and you don't remember how it works.
Business Insider

PrimeLending mortgage review: A strong choice for renovation loans

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Minimum Credit Score. 620. Minimum Down...
Axios

More home buyers are paying in cash

More homebuyers are paying cash and avoiding taking out mortgages, in what could be a longer-term structural change for the real estate market. What's happening: About a third of all homebuyers in July paid cash. That's down slightly from a peak earlier this year but still much higher than both...
Motley Fool

3 Dave Ramsey Tips for Switching Car Insurance the Easy Way

Don't shop around for new car insurance without checking out these tips. Switching car insurance can sometimes help drivers save money. It can be a hassle to change to a different insurer, but Dave Ramsey has tips to make the process easier. Drivers should assess their coverage needs and ensure...
Motley Fool

Do You Need Rental Car Insurance? Here's What Dave Ramsey Thinks

Don't make a decision on rental car insurance without reading this. Rental car insurance is an optional type of coverage that can be purchased when renting a vehicle. Finance expert Dave Ramsey has stated that it can be worth paying for in some situations. If a driver's auto insurance has...
