If you like clean, safe water, then you’ll be happy to learn that this year is the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act being signed into law on October 18, 1972. It was actually a list of amendments to a 1948 law called the Federal Water Pollution Control Act. The 1972 version was initially vetoed by President Richard Nixon, but thankfully a bipartisan vote from both the Senate and the House overrode that veto. I can’t imagine that kind of government action happening in this century, but I’m glad it did back then because it was a key driver behind the push to protect one of our most precious natural resources and the substance that supports most life on earth. That was a very influencing moment in the environmental movement in terms of taking care of our water resources. It spurred a lot of community action and involvement, not only to get that act passed but also to carry the environmental energy to the present day.

