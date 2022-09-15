ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page County, VA

Margie Marie Meadows McMillen

Margie Marie Meadows McMillen, 78, of Elkton, passed away September 3, 2022 at her home. Mrs. McMillen was born July 1, 1944 in Page County and was the daughter of the late William F. and Irma Watson Meadows. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Clifton Meadows.
ELKTON, VA
Nancy Lee Blosser Jenkins

Nancy Lee Blosser Jenkins, 79, of Luray, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. She was born on Sept. 20, 1942, in Page County and was a daughter of the late Edward Leroy Blosser and Louise Francis Aleshire Blosser. Nancy was a member of the Stanley Seventh-day Adventist Church. On...
LURAY, VA
Gordon Ray Myers

Gordon Ray Myers, 79, of Luray, Va. passed away on September 14, 2022. He was born on June 16, 1943. Services are pending, and a full obituary is not available at this time. Arrangements are being handled by The Bradley Funeral Home in Luray, Va.
LURAY, VA
Shenandoah County public safety personnel receive Valor Awards

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah County’s Chamber of Commerce hosted its first Valor Public Safety Awards on Thursday. The ceremony highlighted some of the heroic acts of law enforcement, firefighters, and other public safety personnel while showing appreciation for all. ”I am in awe of everything we’ve heard...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
Women’s Club marks 50 years

September 17, 1987 — The Woman’s Club of Luray will celebrate its 50th anniversary this Saturday with special activities at the Luray United Methodist Church. The 2 p.m. program will include a memorial service, scrapbook display, minute books, yearbooks and other items of interest relating to the club’s history.
LURAY, VA
Mugshots : Madison County : 09/14/22 – 09/16/22

Robinson, David: Simple domestic assault, violation of probation. Burgess, Ashley: Violation of community corrections. Cochran, Carrie: Schedule I drug violations, schedule VI drug violations. Currie, Anthony. Currie, Anthony: Vandalism. Edwards, Alfred. Edwards, Alfred: Violation of Probation. Lewis, Shamika. Lewis, Shamika: Violation of probation. Massengill, Beverly. Massengill, Beverly: Failure to appear.
MADISON COUNTY, VA
Nature Notebook: Rallying for the rivers

If you like clean, safe water, then you’ll be happy to learn that this year is the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act being signed into law on October 18, 1972. It was actually a list of amendments to a 1948 law called the Federal Water Pollution Control Act. The 1972 version was initially vetoed by President Richard Nixon, but thankfully a bipartisan vote from both the Senate and the House overrode that veto. I can’t imagine that kind of government action happening in this century, but I’m glad it did back then because it was a key driver behind the push to protect one of our most precious natural resources and the substance that supports most life on earth. That was a very influencing moment in the environmental movement in terms of taking care of our water resources. It spurred a lot of community action and involvement, not only to get that act passed but also to carry the environmental energy to the present day.
SHENANDOAH, VA
A gift of hay from New York

September 18, 1986 — Page County Extension Agent Arlis Frymyer noted that 3,500 to 4,000 bales of hay were shipped as a goodwill gesture from New York farmers through the Virginia Drought Emergency Program. Some 40 county farmers applied for allotments ranging from 10 to 100 bales. They arrived...
PAGE COUNTY, VA
Saturday, September 24 is National Seat Check Saturday

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office wants to inform the public that certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians will be offering free car seat safety checks and education to parents and caregivers on Saturday, September 24, 2022, between 10:00am and 1:00pm at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Every year, the...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
Joe Mertens

NBC 29 News

Person shot in area of Cedar Hills Rd. and N. Berkshire Rd.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to a hospital Wednesday, September 14. Officers with Albemarle County and Charlottesville responded to the area of Cedar Hill Road and North Berkshire Road around 5:40 p.m. yesterday. A gunshot victim was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center. Their condition has not been released to the public.
Griddle fire causes minor damage

A griddle fire Friday morning caused minor damage to the Thunderbird Café along U-S Route 33 in eastern Rockingham County and closed Island Ford Road part of the morning. Fire and Rescue Chief Jeremy Holloway says the call came in shortly before 7:30. No injuries were reported. A post...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA

