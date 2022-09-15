Read full article on original website
Margie Marie Meadows McMillen
Margie Marie Meadows McMillen, 78, of Elkton, passed away September 3, 2022 at her home. Mrs. McMillen was born July 1, 1944 in Page County and was the daughter of the late William F. and Irma Watson Meadows. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Clifton Meadows.
Nancy Lee Blosser Jenkins
Nancy Lee Blosser Jenkins, 79, of Luray, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. She was born on Sept. 20, 1942, in Page County and was a daughter of the late Edward Leroy Blosser and Louise Francis Aleshire Blosser. Nancy was a member of the Stanley Seventh-day Adventist Church. On...
Daughter of Spotsylvania superintendent candidate Mark Taylor says he is 'beyond under-qualified'
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — Another school board meeting in Spotsylvania County turned to fight between factions Friday night. The board held an emergency meeting to discuss a contract offer for Mark Taylor to be the division's new superintendent despite the fact he has never worked in education. After a nearly...
Shenandoah Downs to open this Friday, 14-year-old horse owner prepares for 2022 season
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) -“I just love animals. I have a lot of animals at my house. I own some of these,” Morgan Marston said. Morgan has been owning horses since she was 8. She is getting her horses ready to race at Shenandoah Downs for its seventh season.
Gordon Ray Myers
Gordon Ray Myers, 79, of Luray, Va. passed away on September 14, 2022. He was born on June 16, 1943. Services are pending, and a full obituary is not available at this time. Arrangements are being handled by The Bradley Funeral Home in Luray, Va.
Shenandoah County public safety personnel receive Valor Awards
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah County’s Chamber of Commerce hosted its first Valor Public Safety Awards on Thursday. The ceremony highlighted some of the heroic acts of law enforcement, firefighters, and other public safety personnel while showing appreciation for all. ”I am in awe of everything we’ve heard...
WHSV EndZone - Week 4: Luray vs. Page County
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rivals Luray and Page County meet in week four.
Women’s Club marks 50 years
September 17, 1987 — The Woman’s Club of Luray will celebrate its 50th anniversary this Saturday with special activities at the Luray United Methodist Church. The 2 p.m. program will include a memorial service, scrapbook display, minute books, yearbooks and other items of interest relating to the club’s history.
Mugshots : Madison County : 09/14/22 – 09/16/22
Robinson, David: Simple domestic assault, violation of probation. Burgess, Ashley: Violation of community corrections. Cochran, Carrie: Schedule I drug violations, schedule VI drug violations. Currie, Anthony. Currie, Anthony: Vandalism. Edwards, Alfred. Edwards, Alfred: Violation of Probation. Lewis, Shamika. Lewis, Shamika: Violation of probation. Massengill, Beverly. Massengill, Beverly: Failure to appear.
Nature Notebook: Rallying for the rivers
If you like clean, safe water, then you’ll be happy to learn that this year is the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act being signed into law on October 18, 1972. It was actually a list of amendments to a 1948 law called the Federal Water Pollution Control Act. The 1972 version was initially vetoed by President Richard Nixon, but thankfully a bipartisan vote from both the Senate and the House overrode that veto. I can’t imagine that kind of government action happening in this century, but I’m glad it did back then because it was a key driver behind the push to protect one of our most precious natural resources and the substance that supports most life on earth. That was a very influencing moment in the environmental movement in terms of taking care of our water resources. It spurred a lot of community action and involvement, not only to get that act passed but also to carry the environmental energy to the present day.
A gift of hay from New York
September 18, 1986 — Page County Extension Agent Arlis Frymyer noted that 3,500 to 4,000 bales of hay were shipped as a goodwill gesture from New York farmers through the Virginia Drought Emergency Program. Some 40 county farmers applied for allotments ranging from 10 to 100 bales. They arrived...
Saturday, September 24 is National Seat Check Saturday
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office wants to inform the public that certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians will be offering free car seat safety checks and education to parents and caregivers on Saturday, September 24, 2022, between 10:00am and 1:00pm at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Every year, the...
This Massive Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Double Toll Gate website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending a day at your local flea market can be a pretty cool experience. From all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see, there's never a shortage of excitement.
Council delays action on Fairview boundary line adjustment and other news from Luray
LURAY, Sept. 12 — Although there were no speakers at the public hearing on Monday night, the Luray Council delayed action on a request by Ramsey Inc. to bring 14 lots at Fairview Estates into Town limits for the planned construction of duplexes. “There seems to be a lack...
Person shot in area of Cedar Hills Rd. and N. Berkshire Rd.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to a hospital Wednesday, September 14. Officers with Albemarle County and Charlottesville responded to the area of Cedar Hill Road and North Berkshire Road around 5:40 p.m. yesterday. A gunshot victim was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center. Their condition has not been released to the public.
Clarke County: Berryville motorcyclist killed in collision with dump truck, Hyundai
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Virginia State Police is investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash in Clarke County that occurred on Wednesday at 12:31 a.m. on Route 7. A 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on Route 7 when it rear-ended a 2007...
10 Beautiful Airbnbs in Shenandoah Valley That You Can Book This Fall
While we may earn a commission if you buy something through these links, we make unbiased, independent decisions about what to recommend. With its idyllic vistas, wineries, historic towns, and a national park, Shenandoah Valley offers a great backdrop for a relaxing escape—whether that’s a quick weekend getaway, a special family celebration, or a workation.
Griddle fire causes minor damage
A griddle fire Friday morning caused minor damage to the Thunderbird Café along U-S Route 33 in eastern Rockingham County and closed Island Ford Road part of the morning. Fire and Rescue Chief Jeremy Holloway says the call came in shortly before 7:30. No injuries were reported. A post...
Update: Augusta County Sheriff’s Office locates woman reported missing on Friday
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Update: Friday, 9:22 p.m. Regina Mae Wood has been safely located, according to a report from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. First report: Friday, 1:58 p.m. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance...
Police: Middle school student in Prince William held knife to classmate’s neck
It was determined that a 12-year-old student brought a knife to school that morning and gave it to another 12-year-old female student, who then went into a classroom and held the knife to a third 12-year-old female student's neck.
