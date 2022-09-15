Rosie O’Donnell reminisced about a conversation Ellen DeGeneres had in the past with Larry King, revealing why the two are not close friends. Rosie admitted to feeling the tension between herself and DeGeneres during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. O’Donnell said that she had DeGeneres on as a guest on her tv show. However, she was never invited to appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show until the very end of its 19-season run.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO