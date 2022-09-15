Read full article on original website
She's still feeling the blues. Ellen DeGeneres was spotted looking downcast while in Los Angeles on Wednesday, August 24, marking her first public outing since late ex Anne Heche was cremated and buried on August 18. The star was grabbing lunch with wife Portia de Rossi at Tre Lune in...
Anne Heche tried to warn Portia de Rossi about dating Ellen DeGeneres, the late actress revealed in a resurfaced episode of her podcast. The “Six Days Seven Nights” star, who died at age 53 last Friday after sustaining severe injuries when she plowed her car into a house, explained to her co-host, Heather Duffy, that de Rossi thought dating the former talk show host would make her a “poster child” for a gay relationship. “I warned Portia,” she said in a June 2021 episode of “Better Together.” “Portia even asked me about Ellen before she came to my wedding [to Coleman Laffoon],...
He went there. Kenan Thompson wished Zendaya a happy belated birthday at the Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, September 12, joking about her being at a “weird age” in Hollywood. “Zendaya’s here from Euphoria,” the host, 43, said during a monologue at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles...
Rosie O’Donnell reminisced about a conversation Ellen DeGeneres had in the past with Larry King, revealing why the two are not close friends. Rosie admitted to feeling the tension between herself and DeGeneres during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. O’Donnell said that she had DeGeneres on as a guest on her tv show. However, she was never invited to appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show until the very end of its 19-season run.
We are getting some clarity around what happened to lead Kelli Giddish off of Law & Order: SVU after 12 years and it might surprise you. Giddish has played Detective Amanda Rollins in the police drama. While fans were dogging new showrunner David Graziano over this matter, apparently it was not in his hands.
Friends that fly together stay together. In honor of the upcoming Emmy Awards, Chris Meloni posted pictures from his flight to Los Angeles alongside his "Law & Order: SVU" costar Mariska Hargitay. On his Instagram, the two are seen first leaning over to talk to each other from either side of the aisle and then holding hands from opposite sides of the plane. "Talkin Emmy stuff with random lady," Meloni joked in his caption. "We became friends #OfftoLA."
DREW Barrymore has canceled a talk show taping for the season three premiere after the series suffered low ratings. Drew, 47, hosts The Drew Barrymore Show on CBS, as the third season is set to premiere on September 12. The Sun can exclusively reveal that show guests for the September...
Two days after receiving her first Emmy under less than auspicious circumstances, Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson got a chance to redo her acceptance speech. Brunson interrupted the opening monologue of Wednesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live! to demand an opportunity to thank those whom she didn’t have time to because of Kimmel.
Jennifer Coolidge fans have reacted after the actor was played off stage during her Emmys acceptance speech.The three-hour ceremony took place on Monday (12 September) at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.Among the night’s winners was Coolidge, who took home her first Emmy for her supporting role in HBO’s critically acclaimed series The White Lotus. The actor played Tanya McQuoid.Appearing on stage to accept the award, Coolidge praised her fellow nominees and also told the audience that she took a “lavender bath” ahead of the ceremony, which she unfortunately had an adverse reaction to.As the Emmys production team began...
THE QUEEN made a subtle but heartfelt nod to her husband, Prince Phillip, with her funeral arrangement. As her coffin made the journey down The Mall to Westminster Hall, eagle-eyed viewers noted the final way she paid tribute to her husband of 73 years. Hello! reports that the wreath on...
Despite her long reign, the Queen had few outbursts to rival King Charles’s irritation with stationery
A night to remember! Hollywood's biggest stars came together to celebrate TV at the 2022 Emmys in Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on Monday, September 12, bringing the laughs and more. The big event kicked off with host Kenan Thompson remixing hit songs from shows including Friends, The Brady Bunch, Game of Thrones and Stranger Things. […]
72-year-old Princess Anne is opening up about the final moments she had with her mother Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen passed away on Sept. 8 at the age of 96. Now, her oldest son, Charles has been crowned the King. Princess Anne shared, “I was fortunate to share the last...
Ryan Seacrest has spent a lot of time alongside various stars and celebrities, not to mention decades on TV. As such, there shouldn’t be much that surprises him. However, the longtime TV personality and host of Live With Kelly and Ryan was left absolutely stunned on Friday thanks to his guest host, Lisa Rinna.
The 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards took place on Monday night, honoring the greatest achievements in television. As part of the proceedings, Hollywood also paid tribute to the beloved and iconic figures who have passed away since last year's Emmys, in the form of this year's In Memoriam package. This year's Emmy Awards In Memoriam highlighted a number of memorable figures who passed away in late 2021 and early 2022. This included legendary actors Betty White, Nichelle Nichols, Bob Saget, Louie Anderson, James Caan, Ray Liota, and Anne Heche.
Tuesday night was the final night of performances and voting for American’s Got Talent Season 17 when the final 11 artists—Avery Dixon, Celia Muñoz, Chapel Hart, Kristy Sellars, The Mayyas, Metaphysic, Drake Milligan, Nicolas RIBS, Sara James, Mike E Winfield and Yu Hojin—took to the AGT stage one last time for America’s vote.
As a wave of nepotism babies make their names in Hollywood, we’re seeing more and more children of celebrities emerging. One that is poised for superstardom is Billy Ray Cyrus’ youngest—and Miley Cyrus’ sister—Noah Cyrus. Considering she has already been surrounded by success, Noah Cyrus’ net worth is a bit intriguing, if only to figure out how much she earned on her own merits.
The queen's death on Sept. 8 at the age of 96 brings back so many sad memories of Princess Diana's high-profile funeral. August 31, 2022 was the 25th anniversary of her death (Aug. 31, 1997) following a car crash in Paris, France. She was 36 years old at the time of her death, and if she had lived she would have celebrated her 61st birthday in July.
The Queen will be reunited with her beloved Duke of Edinburgh when she is interred alongside her husband in the King George VI Memorial Chapel. The King and the royal family will gather for a “deeply personal” private burial service on Monday evening in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, following the Queen’s state funeral and committal service.
Ellen Pompeo reunited with Patrick Dempsey Friday to kickoff D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event at the Anaheim Convention Center, and the Grey's Anatomy star was thrilled to finally see him in person, and his new hairdo!. After the 52-year-old actress lent her hand and signature to commemorate her...
