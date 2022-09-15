ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Page Six

Anne Heche once ‘warned’ Portia de Rossi about dating Ellen DeGeneres

Anne Heche tried to warn Portia de Rossi about dating Ellen DeGeneres, the late actress revealed in a resurfaced episode of her podcast. The “Six Days Seven Nights” star, who died at age 53 last Friday after sustaining severe injuries when she plowed her car into a house, explained to her co-host, Heather Duffy, that de Rossi thought dating the former talk show host would make her a “poster child” for a gay relationship. “I warned Portia,” she said in a June 2021 episode of “Better Together.” “Portia even asked me about Ellen before she came to my wedding [to Coleman Laffoon],...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Rosie O’Donnell Reveals Why There’s No Love Lost Between Her and Ellen DeGeneres

Rosie O’Donnell reminisced about a conversation Ellen DeGeneres had in the past with Larry King, revealing why the two are not close friends. Rosie admitted to feeling the tension between herself and DeGeneres during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. O’Donnell said that she had DeGeneres on as a guest on her tv show. However, she was never invited to appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show until the very end of its 19-season run.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Chris Meloni and Mariska Hargitay Hold Hands as They Fly to the Emmys Together

Friends that fly together stay together. In honor of the upcoming Emmy Awards, Chris Meloni posted pictures from his flight to Los Angeles alongside his "Law & Order: SVU" costar Mariska Hargitay. On his Instagram, the two are seen first leaning over to talk to each other from either side of the aisle and then holding hands from opposite sides of the plane. "Talkin Emmy stuff with random lady," Meloni joked in his caption. "We became friends #OfftoLA."
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Jennifer Coolidge fans outraged after actor is played off stage mid-speech by the Emmys

Jennifer Coolidge fans have reacted after the actor was played off stage during her Emmys acceptance speech.The three-hour ceremony took place on Monday (12 September) at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.Among the night’s winners was Coolidge, who took home her first Emmy for her supporting role in HBO’s critically acclaimed series The White Lotus. The actor played Tanya McQuoid.Appearing on stage to accept the award, Coolidge praised her fellow nominees and also told the audience that she took a “lavender bath” ahead of the ceremony, which she unfortunately had an adverse reaction to.As the Emmys production team began...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Emmys 2022 Best Moments: Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Almost Kiss, ‘Abbott Elementary’ Cast Supports Sheryl Lee Ralph and More!

A night to remember! Hollywood's biggest stars came together to celebrate TV at the 2022 Emmys in Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on Monday, September 12, bringing the laughs and more. The big event kicked off with host Kenan Thompson remixing hit songs from shows including Friends, The Brady Bunch, Game of Thrones and Stranger Things. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

Emmys In Memoriam Honors Betty White, Bob Saget, Nichelle Nichols, and More

The 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards took place on Monday night, honoring the greatest achievements in television. As part of the proceedings, Hollywood also paid tribute to the beloved and iconic figures who have passed away since last year's Emmys, in the form of this year's In Memoriam package. This year's Emmy Awards In Memoriam highlighted a number of memorable figures who passed away in late 2021 and early 2022. This included legendary actors Betty White, Nichelle Nichols, Bob Saget, Louie Anderson, James Caan, Ray Liota, and Anne Heche.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Parade

And the Winner of ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 17 Is…

Tuesday night was the final night of performances and voting for American’s Got Talent Season 17 when the final 11 artists—Avery Dixon, Celia Muñoz, Chapel Hart, Kristy Sellars, The Mayyas, Metaphysic, Drake Milligan, Nicolas RIBS, Sara James, Mike E Winfield and Yu Hojin—took to the AGT stage one last time for America’s vote.
TV SHOWS
Parade

Mini Miley! All About Miley Cyrus’ Kid Sister Noah Cyrus’ Net Worth

As a wave of nepotism babies make their names in Hollywood, we’re seeing more and more children of celebrities emerging. One that is poised for superstardom is Billy Ray Cyrus’ youngest—and Miley Cyrus’ sister—Noah Cyrus. Considering she has already been surrounded by success, Noah Cyrus’ net worth is a bit intriguing, if only to figure out how much she earned on her own merits.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Queen to be reunited with Philip in tiny King George VI Memorial Chapel

The Queen will be reunited with her beloved Duke of Edinburgh when she is interred alongside her husband in the King George VI Memorial Chapel. The King and the royal family will gather for a “deeply personal” private burial service on Monday evening in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, following the Queen’s state funeral and committal service.
U.K.
