University of Chicago Professor Robert Pape says 13 million Americans approve of violently putting Trump back in powerD.J. EatonChicago, IL
Over 600 migrants were bused to Chicago from Texas this month: Here's how to helpJennifer GeerChicago, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Unique Asian Care Bear Themed Ice cream shop in Schaumburg is must tryChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
McDonald's Moves Innovation Center to ChicagoBryan DijkhuizenChicago, IL
kanecountyconnects.com
Long-Abandoned, Dilapidated Hospital Reopens as New Home for Individuals with Disabilities
The City of Aurora has cut the ribbon on a new independent apartment community for individuals with intellectual, cognitive, and developmental disabilities. The new facility is located on Aurora’s eastside on the site of the former Copley Hospital campus. According to the city, Weston Bridges is a 53-unit, single-bedroom residential community for high-functioning, post-transition adults looking to live independently. The housing model helps each resident achieve their potential through an enriched and independent lifestyle.
Augusta Free Press
Robert C. Koehler: Nikes on a wire, grief and shoelaces hovering above the city
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. There they were again. The dangling irony of memorial Nikes . . . I was walking home from my neighbor’s house. They’d just had a piano recital and I was still full of music when I saw the pair of tennis shoes flung over the telephone wire that crosses my street – instantly redefining, at least for me, this moment, this piece of earth and sky. Oh my God. I don’t believe it.
Inverness community holds prayer vigil for Austin and Jeslyn Chang; police say father intentionally poisoned them
INVERNESS, Ill. (CBS) -- The northwest suburban Inverness community came together Thursday night for a prayer vigil after a family tragedy.They prayed for the family of 10-year old Austin Chang and his 6-year old sister Jeslyn. Police said the children's father intentionally poisoned them.The children's mother and father are estranged. Police said she went to the home in Inverness on Sunday around 4:30 p.m., after the father did not return the young boy and girl at the scheduled time after visitation. She found them all unconscious in the home in the 2200 block of Palatine Road.Police said they believe 41-year-old Woo Chang intentionally left a generator on inside the home, and he and the two children were overcome by carbon monoxide. He and son Austin were pronounced dead at the scene Jeslyn was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.We learned Thursday night that Jeslyn is now opening her eyes and will have her breathing tube removed – as she is breathing on her own.The vigil was held at Holy Family Church on West Palatine Road.
Man gets 205 years for killing girlfriend, 2 of her family members before setting Gary home on fire
A man has been sentenced for killing his girlfriend and two members of her family before setting their home on fire.
sloopin.com
A Weekend of Partying Until 2am and a Homicide Down the Street
We live by Roosevelt and State, and this weekend was a brutal one for our young family. While we're all for celebrations, the rowdy scenes for Mexican Independence Day went well past 2am on Saturday morning with loud music, squealing tires and fireworks booming overhead. While this is a nuisance and maybe makes it hard for us to sleep for one night - we can put up with it. Sure, it's probably illegal on many fronts but it's the cost for living in a vibrant (?), diverse city.
fox32chicago.com
'They need to know Myron was well-loved': Mother of man found shot in burning car urges change on South Side
CHICAGO - Myron Richardson often bought his mother roses, so his friends and family stood on Doty Avenue on the Far South Side recently holding bunches of red and white balloons on what would’ve been his 21st birthday. It has been over a year since Richardson was shot to...
Program Helps Chicago Ex-Con Turn Life Around, Begin Career in Construction
A passion for carpentry and woodworking led Rudy Morales to an unexpected career in construction, a path he never could have imagined taking due to a troubled past, and now he's proud to be working on one of the city's most noteworthy projects. "I always dreamed to work in a...
wjol.com
Three People From Berwyn Stabbed in Bolingbrook Following Family Argument
Bolingbrook Police officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Beaconridge Drive in for the report of a subject stabbed on Saturday night, September 17th at 8:37. The stabbing stemmed from an old family disagreement with family members from Berwyn. Upon arrival officers located two subjects who had been stabbed...
Chicago Family Dealing With Constant Grief After Losing 2 Sons to Gun Violence
The devastating calls came twice for one heartbroken Chicago family. Lealer Harris and Derrick Pryor's son DiMonte Pryor was fatally shot in 2018. “He died at the age of 26,” Harris said. "He was murdered in front of people’s homes.”. Then, in August of this year, they received...
3-year-old boy 'very critical' after falling into Lake Michigan, CPD questioning person of interest
The Chicago Fire Department said the child is 3 years old and was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital in full cardiac arrest.
wlsam.com
Ald. Napolitano: Private Booting will Bring Fights to People’s Backyards
John Howell speaks with Ald. Anthony Napolitano from Chicago’s 41st Ward. Private booters could soon be allowed to operate all across Chicago. Ald. Napolitano says that this will cause fights and take up police resources unnecessarily.
Tory Lanez and August Alsina show no love during tour stop in Chicago
Commedian Rip Micheals of Wild ‘N Out Fame brought his Fall Back in Love Comedy & Music Jam to his hometown of Chicago on Sept. 17, 2022. The Arie Crown Theatre was brimming with fans ready to laugh with the comedians and swoon over their favorite R&B stars. Based...
Only One Restaurant in Illinois Serves a Burger You ‘Need to Try Before You Die’
Truthfully, I thought every restaurant serves burgers you need to try before you die but apparently this is the only one. Here's the thing, it's not the diner making that claim, it's Mashed. Mashed, is a website specializing in all things food and just recently published an article called, The...
Three kids brought to hospital after DeKalb crash
DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Three kids under 8-years-old were brought to the hospital after a crash in DeKalb County Sunday. It happened at Shabbona and Fairview Roads around 12:36 p.m., according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. A white Kia Telluride, driven by 44-year-old Kristen Miller of Lombard, was traveling south on Shabbona Road, […]
Police activity shuts down streets in Highland Park; people living nearby asked to stay inside
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- A police situation in Highland Park made it tough to get around Friday afternoon – right at the time kids were coming home from school.Police would not say what was happening, but they closed off part of St. Johns Avenue near Lincoln Avenue.Officials said people living nearby should stay in their homes.However, they also said they incident is limited to something going on in one house, and no one else is in danger.North Shore School District 112 notified parents that kids who live in the area may stay at school until it is clear.As of 8:30 p.m., St. Johns Avenue remained closed from Lincoln Avenue to Wade Street.
Lake Barrington neighbors host lawnmowing competition: VIDEO
Lawnmowers, start your engines!
foxlake.org
CANCELED - Fox Lake Bloody Mary Fest
This event has been CANCELED. We hope to bring it back next year. On Sunday, September 18, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Grand Avenue - visit Fox Lake, Illinois for the best Bloody Mary's the region has to offer. You've had one while on the Chain, now stop in downtown Fox Lake for a festival dedicated to the finest Bloody Mary's Fox Lake has to offer. The event will consist of live music, food, and several participating taverns/bars. Each attendee will be able to sample a variety of Bloody Mary's and vote for their favorite! This event is 21+ Children, babies, and pets are not allowed at this event.
The Old Joliet Prison’s Terrifying Haunted House Experience Reawakens Next Week
This Halloween thrill-seekers and horror movie enthusiasts in Chicago are in for a once-in-a-lifetime experience that will startle all five senses this fall. The huge Joliet Correctional Center, known colloquially as Joliet Prison, opened as a haunted house for an inaugural Halloween experience last year and will next week reopen to the public for its second year again with an even more terrifying experience. If you are the kind of person who is fascinated by the tales of purportedly haunted places, gets a buzz from exploring abandoned buildings, and wishes to celebrate this Halloween with more than a costume party, this is for you. For there will be few Halloween experiences spookier than a trip to what will be the Midwest’s only haunted house experience inside a real abandoned prison. The Joliet Prison, which was originally built as a women’s prison in 1896, closed in 2002 and lay abandoned for years until it was opened for paranormal and ghost hunting tours in 2018.
abc57.com
Police: man follows victim home from casino before robbing her
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was accused of robbing a woman he had followed from a casino in Gary to her home in South Bend, according to the probable cause affidavit. Solomon Evans Jr., 54, was arrested on one count of robbery resulting in bodily injury and one count of armed robbery.
fox32chicago.com
Orland Fire becomes latest agency to denounce SAFE-T Act: 'Huge burden of risk on first responders'
ORLAND PARK, Ill. - The Orland Fire Protection District Board of Trustees denounced the adoption of the Illinois Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act (SAFE-T ACT) Sunday. The Board says the SAFE-T Act reduces punishments and accountability for criminals and undermines the authority of police. "This law not only undermines...
