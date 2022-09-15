ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverwoods, IL

kanecountyconnects.com

Long-Abandoned, Dilapidated Hospital Reopens as New Home for Individuals with Disabilities

The City of Aurora has cut the ribbon on a new independent apartment community for individuals with intellectual, cognitive, and developmental disabilities. The new facility is located on Aurora’s eastside on the site of the former Copley Hospital campus. According to the city, Weston Bridges is a 53-unit, single-bedroom residential community for high-functioning, post-transition adults looking to live independently. The housing model helps each resident achieve their potential through an enriched and independent lifestyle.
AURORA, IL
Augusta Free Press

Robert C. Koehler: Nikes on a wire, grief and shoelaces hovering above the city

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. There they were again. The dangling irony of memorial Nikes . . . I was walking home from my neighbor’s house. They’d just had a piano recital and I was still full of music when I saw the pair of tennis shoes flung over the telephone wire that crosses my street – instantly redefining, at least for me, this moment, this piece of earth and sky. Oh my God. I don’t believe it.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Inverness community holds prayer vigil for Austin and Jeslyn Chang; police say father intentionally poisoned them

INVERNESS, Ill. (CBS) -- The northwest suburban Inverness community came together Thursday night for a prayer vigil after a family tragedy.They prayed for the family of 10-year old Austin Chang and his 6-year old sister Jeslyn. Police said the children's father intentionally poisoned them.The children's mother and father are estranged. Police said she went to the home in Inverness on Sunday around 4:30 p.m., after the father did not return the young boy and girl at the scheduled time after visitation. She found them all unconscious in the home in the 2200 block of Palatine Road.Police said they believe 41-year-old Woo Chang intentionally left a generator on inside the home, and he and the two children were overcome by carbon monoxide. He and son Austin were pronounced dead at the scene Jeslyn was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.We learned Thursday night that Jeslyn is now opening her eyes and will have her breathing tube removed – as she is breathing on her own.The vigil was held at Holy Family Church on West Palatine Road. 
INVERNESS, IL
sloopin.com

A Weekend of Partying Until 2am and a Homicide Down the Street

We live by Roosevelt and State, and this weekend was a brutal one for our young family. While we're all for celebrations, the rowdy scenes for Mexican Independence Day went well past 2am on Saturday morning with loud music, squealing tires and fireworks booming overhead. While this is a nuisance and maybe makes it hard for us to sleep for one night - we can put up with it. Sure, it's probably illegal on many fronts but it's the cost for living in a vibrant (?), diverse city.
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Three kids brought to hospital after DeKalb crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Three kids under 8-years-old were brought to the hospital after a crash in DeKalb County Sunday. It happened at Shabbona and Fairview Roads around 12:36 p.m., according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. A white Kia Telluride, driven by 44-year-old Kristen Miller of Lombard, was traveling south on Shabbona Road, […]
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Police activity shuts down streets in Highland Park; people living nearby asked to stay inside

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- A police situation in Highland Park made it tough to get around Friday afternoon – right at the time kids were coming home from school.Police would not say what was happening, but they closed off part of St. Johns Avenue near Lincoln Avenue.Officials said people living nearby should stay in their homes.However, they also said they incident is limited to something going on in one house, and no one else is in danger.North Shore School District 112 notified parents that kids who live in the area may stay at school until it is clear.As of 8:30 p.m., St. Johns Avenue remained closed from Lincoln Avenue to Wade Street.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
foxlake.org

CANCELED - Fox Lake Bloody Mary Fest

This event has been CANCELED. We hope to bring it back next year. On Sunday, September 18, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Grand Avenue - visit Fox Lake, Illinois for the best Bloody Mary's the region has to offer. You've had one while on the Chain, now stop in downtown Fox Lake for a festival dedicated to the finest Bloody Mary's Fox Lake has to offer. The event will consist of live music, food, and several participating taverns/bars. Each attendee will be able to sample a variety of Bloody Mary's and vote for their favorite! This event is 21+ Children, babies, and pets are not allowed at this event.
FOX LAKE, IL
Secret Chicago

The Old Joliet Prison’s Terrifying Haunted House Experience Reawakens Next Week

This Halloween thrill-seekers and horror movie enthusiasts in Chicago are in for a once-in-a-lifetime experience that will startle all five senses this fall. The huge Joliet Correctional Center, known colloquially as Joliet Prison, opened as a haunted house for an inaugural Halloween experience last year and will next week reopen to the public for its second year again with an even more terrifying experience. If you are the kind of person who is fascinated by the tales of purportedly haunted places, gets a buzz from exploring abandoned buildings, and wishes to celebrate this Halloween with more than a costume party, this is for you. For there will be few Halloween experiences spookier than a trip to what will be the Midwest’s only haunted house experience inside a real abandoned prison. The Joliet Prison, which was originally built as a women’s prison in 1896, closed in 2002 and lay abandoned for years until it was opened for paranormal and ghost hunting tours in 2018.
JOLIET, IL
abc57.com

Police: man follows victim home from casino before robbing her

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was accused of robbing a woman he had followed from a casino in Gary to her home in South Bend, according to the probable cause affidavit. Solomon Evans Jr., 54, was arrested on one count of robbery resulting in bodily injury and one count of armed robbery.
SOUTH BEND, IN

