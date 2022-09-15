Read full article on original website
United Airlines signs deal with Illinois college to develop more pilots
CARBONDALE, Ill. — United Airlines has partnered with Southern Illinois University Carbondale in a deal to provide training for SIU students to more easily become pilots needed by the airline. According to the school, SIUC's School of Aviation is joining the Chicago airline's (Nasdaq: UAL) Aviate pilot-training program. Twelve...
siu.edu
SIU accepting entries for 2022 Family of the Year contest until Sept. 19
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Entries are now being accepting for Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s 2022 Saluki Family of the Year contest. During Family Weekend, set for Sept. 22-24, the university will honor one “legacy” Saluki Family of the Year – that’s a family in which at least one parent or legal guardian is an SIU Carbondale graduate – and one “non-legacy” Family of the Year.
siu.edu
SIU Morris Library display commemorates Constitution Day
CARBONDALE, Ill. — An exhibit that chronicles that controversy surrounding the appointment of Roland W. Burris to the U.S. Senate in 2009 is available for viewing as Southern Illinois University Carbondale celebrates Constitution Day on Saturday, Sept. 17. The exhibit from Morris Library’s Special Collections Research Center “Conflict and...
KFVS12
Bed Bath & Beyond in Carbondale to close
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Bed Bath & Beyond’s southern Illinois location will close. According to a list of stores closing in 2022, the store in the University Mall in Carbondale will close. No word on when exactly the store will close. This would make the Paducah store the last...
KFVS12
City of Cairo set to welcome back grocery store after 7 years
CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) -After nearly seven years without a grocery store, the City of Cairo is expected to welcome one back before the end of the year. As I spoke to residents today in this community, there was false hope after false hope that a grocery store was coming to town. Now, leaders with this project say it’ll be opening in a matter of time.
cilfm.com
Candidate for Williamson County State’s Attorney removed from November ballot; promises to appeal
MARION, Ill. (WJPF) – The Democratic candidate for Williamson County State’s Attorney has been removed from the November ballot. Marcy Cascio-Hale, who was appointed state’s attorney in July following the resignation of Brandon Zanotti, says she’ll appeal the decision. The Williamson County Republican Party challenged Cascio-Hale’s...
kjluradio.com
Illinois man with lengthy record faces charges for pursuit in Montgomery County
An Illinois man, with a lengthy criminal record, is arrested in Missouri after a pursuit in a stolen vehicle winds its way through Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified that the Highway Patrol in Pike County was chasing a man driving a stolen SUV on Highway 70, earlier this month, and the driver was heading toward Jonesburg.
KFVS12
Deadly crash on Highway 51 in Perry County, Mo.
KFVS12
Williamson Co. state’s attorney to appeal decision to remove her name from ballot
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Williamson County State’s Attorney plans to appeal a decision to remove her name from the November ballot. Marcy Cascio-Hale, a Democrat, took office after Brandon Zanotti resigned to join a private law firm. The Williamson County Republican Party filed a petition objecting to...
kbsi23.com
Missing McCracken County woman found
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A woman who was missing out of McCracken County has been found. Toni L. Wells, 31, of Paducah was last seen in the area of South Livingston Elementary School at around 5 p.m. on August 20. However, she was found and is safe, according...
southernillinoisnow.com
Employee of Intermountain Electronics in Centralia killed in freak accident
An employee of Intermountain Electronics on Swan Avenue in the Centralia Industrial Park was killed Tuesday afternoon in a freak accident at the plant. Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon has identified the victim as 44-year-old Trina Dennison of Irvington. Cannon says among other things the company constructs large enclosures containing...
KFVS12
Crash involving school bus in Carbondale sends one person to hospital
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A crash in Carbondale involving a Vienna High School school bus resulted in a man being airlifted to a hospital for treatment. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to the report around 9:37 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14. According to a release, James...
kbsi23.com
Franklin County Sheriff’s Department looking for 3 men
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department would like to public’s assistance finding three men who are wanted for various charges. Michael A. Klisnick, 22, is wanted out of Franklin County for failure to appear on aggravated battery. He was last known to be living in the Christopher area.
southernillinoisnow.com
Homeless man arrested when found sleeping in rural Centralia home
A rural Centralia resident returned home late Tuesday afternoon to find a man asleep inside their home. The resident of the 400 block of Jasper Road let the man sleep while they called the Marion County Sheriff’s Department. The man, identified as Nathan Watts, was woke up by a...
kbsi23.com
Hwy. 51 shut down in Perry County, MO after crash
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – Highway 51 is shut down after a two vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Perry County. It happened around 1 p.m. on Hwy. 51 just south of County Road 206, according to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office. A detour is available via County Road...
