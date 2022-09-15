Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
Villager gets break in court after golf cart DUI arrest at Lake Sumter Landing
A Villager got a break in court this past week after a golf cart DUI arrest earlier this year at Lake Sumter Landing. Timothy John Sutcliffe, 42, who lives in the Village of Summerhill, pleaded no contest to a charge of reckless driving reduced from a charge of driving under the influence in Sumter County Court. He was sentenced to probation for one year, will lose his driver’s license for six months and has been ordered to perform 30 hours of community service. He was represented by attorney Gail Grossman.
villages-news.com
Homeless man arrested after allegedly stealing waitress’ purse at Denny’s
A homeless man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a waitress’ purse at a Denny’s restaurant in The Villages. The waitress had arrived for work at about 8 a.m. Tuesday at the Denny’s on Bella Cruz Drive and placed her black-and-red checkered purse in between the checkout register and the side window, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When she was leaving work for the day at about 2 p.m., she discovered that her purse was missing. The purse contained about $100 in miscellaneous bills, collected in tips.
villages-news.com
Villager sentenced after stealing his girlfriend’s jewelry and medication
A Villager has been sentenced in a case in which he was charged with stealing his girlfriend’s jewelry and medication. John R. Cooney, 73, of the Village of Lake Deaton, was placed on probation for a year and a half after pleading no contest to a charge of grand theft this past week in Sumter County Court. A charge of burglary was dismissed as part of the plea deal.
palmcoastobserver.com
Stolen Flagler Beach RV involved in standoff in Lake County
A recreational vehicle stolen from Flagler Beach ended up in a standoff with police in Lake County on Sept. 14. The driver failed to pull over when signaled by police at 2 a.m. on U.S. Highway 27, and officers pursued the vehicle south on the highway. Police used Stop Sticks...
villages-news.com
Suspected shoplifter using electric scooter sought in theft of groceries at Publix
A suspected shoplifter using an electric scooter and his female companion are being sought in the theft of groceries at Publix at Colony Plaza in The Villages. The pair entered the store at about 4 p.m. this past Monday and left with multiple grocery items without paying for them, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
palmcoastobserver.com
Deputies arrest fugitive, seize 219 grams of fentanyl during traffic stop for broken headlight
A traffic stop that began for a burned out headlight ended with deputies seizing 219 grams of fentanyl and arresting a fugitive wanted in Volusia County and Orange County. “Sometimes, the small things lead to big things." — RICK STALY, Flagler County sheriff. A Flagler County deputy pulled over a...
click orlando
Woman arrested after stabbing two people in Marion County, deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – An Ocala woman was arrested Friday morning after stabbing two people she shared a home with, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 8:03 a.m., deputies responded to a home in Ocala after receiving a 911 call from a caller who said they’d been stabbed, a release from the sheriff’s office shows.
Citrus County Chronicle
Narcotics investigation in Lecanto nets three arrests, $1.07 million in seized cocaine
Several months of investigating a cocaine-trafficking operation in Citrus County ended with the arrests of three Lecanto residents and the seizure of around a million dollars in cocaine. Felix Abdiel Pintado Bernard, Angel Alberto Seda Ways and Jennifer Medina Lozada were taken into custody Tuesday, Sept. 13, after authorities raided...
villages-news.com
Villager charged with stalking man he met through online dating
A Villager has been charged with stalking a man he met through an online dating application. Russell Edward Thompson, 53, who lives at 9571 SE 168th Elderberry Place in the Village of Springdale, was arrested Friday afternoon on multiple charges by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies. A man who lives...
palmcoastobserver.com
Ormond Beach man, 20, killed in motorcycle crash on I-95 in Flagler County
A 20-year-old Ormond Beach man died the night of Sept. 16 after crashing his motorcycle into the rear of an SUV on Interstate 95 between the Old Dixie Highway and State Road 100 exits in Flagler County. The man was riding north at about 11:10 p.m. near Mile Marker 280...
Angry Florida teen shoots woman’s car 7 times in road-rage incident, deputies say
An alleged 18-year-old gunman was arrested less than an hour after authorities said he opened fire on a woman during a road-rage incident Thursday morning.
fox13news.com
Citrus County drug bust leads to seizure of guns, cash, $1M worth of cocaine
LECANTO, Fla. - Sheriff Mike Prendergast gave a strong warning for criminals dealing dangerous drugs: "Get the heck out of Citrus County." The rebuke came in a video posted late Thursday, revealing the results of a six-month-long narcotics investigation that concluded with three arrests on Tuesday night. Those arrested were:...
villages-news.com
Villagers’ adult son found passed out in vehicle at Polo Club
A man who lives with his parents in The Villages was arrested after he was found passed out in his father’s vehicle near the entrance to The Villages Polo Club. A woman had driven up behind a red 2017 Kia SUV with a Florida disabled veteran’s license plate at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on Buena Vista Boulevard at Saddlebrook Lane, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The Kia had a green light, but did not budge, prompting the woman to approach the driver’s side window. The driver, later identified as 52-year-old Michael Scott Griffin of the Village of Glenbrook, was “slumped forward with his hands towards the floor, unresponsive,” the report said. The woman “banged on the window several times with no response.” Griffin finally woke up and drove to the side of the road, where he was found by sheriff’s deputies.
16-year-old arrested after shooting woman during robbery, Apopka police say
APOPKA, Fla. — A 16-year-old male is under arrest after he shot a woman during a robbery, according to Apopka police. Apopka police were called to the area of West Summit Street and Plymouth Rock Place for a reported shooting just after 1 p.m. on Friday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
WCJB
UPDATE: MCSO makes arrest after double stabbing near Leeward Air Ranch
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a double stabbing in Ocala. Deputies say it happened on Friday at a home on the 920 block of Southeast 70th Terrace in the Leeward Air Ranch. Two people were stabbed and taken to the hospital with serious...
villages-news.com
Ohio woman arrested after turning in front of police officer in The Villages
An Ohio woman driving a sport utility vehicle was arrested after turning in front of a police officer’s squad car in The Villages. Allie Danielle Wagner, 36, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, was driving a white Chevrolet SUV with a Florida license plate at 11:42 p.m. Wednesday when she was at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Griffin Avenue and turned into the lane of travel of a squad car in the left turn lane, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
Florida woman stabbed roommates then went shopping, deputies say
A Florida woman was charged with attempted first-degree murder after she allegedly stabbed her roommates in a dispute Friday morning, according to deputies.
Florida fugitive caught with enough fentanyl to ‘kill over 100,000 people,’ sheriff says
A fugitive in Florida was arrested Wednesday after he was caught with hundreds of grams of fentanyl and marijuana, according to deputies.
palmcoastobserver.com
Suspected catalytic converter thieves caught in Flagler
Deputies believe that two Jacksonville residents who fled a traffic stop in Palm Coast were responsible for at least two catalytic converter thefts in Flagler County. Flagler County Sheriff's Office detectives had identified a suspect vehicle from two catalytic converter thefts over the weekend and alerted deputies to be on the lookout for the car, which looked like an old white Ford Crown Victoria, according to an FCSO news release.
fox35orlando.com
Florida teen caught driving nearly 100 mph because he 'didn't want to be late for school', deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida high school student was ticketed after being caught driving nearly 100 mph in a 45 mph zone. The excuse? He didn't want to be late for school. In a Facebook post, Orange County deputies showed a picture of their speedometer that clocked the...
