ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocklawaha, FL

Comments / 3

Related
villages-news.com

Villager gets break in court after golf cart DUI arrest at Lake Sumter Landing

A Villager got a break in court this past week after a golf cart DUI arrest earlier this year at Lake Sumter Landing. Timothy John Sutcliffe, 42, who lives in the Village of Summerhill, pleaded no contest to a charge of reckless driving reduced from a charge of driving under the influence in Sumter County Court. He was sentenced to probation for one year, will lose his driver’s license for six months and has been ordered to perform 30 hours of community service. He was represented by attorney Gail Grossman.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Homeless man arrested after allegedly stealing waitress’ purse at Denny’s

A homeless man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a waitress’ purse at a Denny’s restaurant in The Villages. The waitress had arrived for work at about 8 a.m. Tuesday at the Denny’s on Bella Cruz Drive and placed her black-and-red checkered purse in between the checkout register and the side window, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When she was leaving work for the day at about 2 p.m., she discovered that her purse was missing. The purse contained about $100 in miscellaneous bills, collected in tips.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Villager sentenced after stealing his girlfriend’s jewelry and medication

A Villager has been sentenced in a case in which he was charged with stealing his girlfriend’s jewelry and medication. John R. Cooney, 73, of the Village of Lake Deaton, was placed on probation for a year and a half after pleading no contest to a charge of grand theft this past week in Sumter County Court. A charge of burglary was dismissed as part of the plea deal.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Stolen Flagler Beach RV involved in standoff in Lake County

A recreational vehicle stolen from Flagler Beach ended up in a standoff with police in Lake County on Sept. 14. The driver failed to pull over when signaled by police at 2 a.m. on U.S. Highway 27, and officers pursued the vehicle south on the highway. Police used Stop Sticks...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocklawaha, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Ocklawaha, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
click orlando

Woman arrested after stabbing two people in Marion County, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – An Ocala woman was arrested Friday morning after stabbing two people she shared a home with, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 8:03 a.m., deputies responded to a home in Ocala after receiving a 911 call from a caller who said they’d been stabbed, a release from the sheriff’s office shows.
MARION COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocaine#Stop Sign#Ford Focus#Ne 86th Drive
villages-news.com

Villager charged with stalking man he met through online dating

A Villager has been charged with stalking a man he met through an online dating application. Russell Edward Thompson, 53, who lives at 9571 SE 168th Elderberry Place in the Village of Springdale, was arrested Friday afternoon on multiple charges by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies. A man who lives...
THE VILLAGES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
villages-news.com

Villagers’ adult son found passed out in vehicle at Polo Club

A man who lives with his parents in The Villages was arrested after he was found passed out in his father’s vehicle near the entrance to The Villages Polo Club. A woman had driven up behind a red 2017 Kia SUV with a Florida disabled veteran’s license plate at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on Buena Vista Boulevard at Saddlebrook Lane, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The Kia had a green light, but did not budge, prompting the woman to approach the driver’s side window. The driver, later identified as 52-year-old Michael Scott Griffin of the Village of Glenbrook, was “slumped forward with his hands towards the floor, unresponsive,” the report said. The woman “banged on the window several times with no response.” Griffin finally woke up and drove to the side of the road, where he was found by sheriff’s deputies.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

UPDATE: MCSO makes arrest after double stabbing near Leeward Air Ranch

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a double stabbing in Ocala. Deputies say it happened on Friday at a home on the 920 block of Southeast 70th Terrace in the Leeward Air Ranch. Two people were stabbed and taken to the hospital with serious...
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Ohio woman arrested after turning in front of police officer in The Villages

An Ohio woman driving a sport utility vehicle was arrested after turning in front of a police officer’s squad car in The Villages. Allie Danielle Wagner, 36, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, was driving a white Chevrolet SUV with a Florida license plate at 11:42 p.m. Wednesday when she was at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Griffin Avenue and turned into the lane of travel of a squad car in the left turn lane, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
THE VILLAGES, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Suspected catalytic converter thieves caught in Flagler

Deputies believe that two Jacksonville residents who fled a traffic stop in Palm Coast were responsible for at least two catalytic converter thefts in Flagler County. Flagler County Sheriff's Office detectives had identified a suspect vehicle from two catalytic converter thefts over the weekend and alerted deputies to be on the lookout for the car, which looked like an old white Ford Crown Victoria, according to an FCSO news release.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy