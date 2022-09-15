ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

Hispanic Heritage Month celebration hosted at Milwaukee City Hall

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A cultural celebration to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month in Milwaukee was held at city hall today, on Sept. 16. Entitled "Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation 2022" -- the event celebrated heritage, culture and offered the public a chance to learn more about city services. Kevin...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

After 95 years, Milwaukee’s Landmark Lanes still going strong

MILWAUKEE — When Landmark Lanes opened their doors in 1927, Calvin Coolidge was president and the country was in the middle of prohibition. A lot has changed in the last nine and a half decades, but Landmark Lanes has remained a staple on the city’s east side. Now, the bowling alley and entertainment complex is celebrating a big anniversary in style.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Panic! At the Disco concert at Fiserv Forum postponed

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Tonight's concert featuring Panic! At The Disco has been postponed. He was supposed to perform tonight at the Fiserv Forum. According to a post by the Fiserv Forum, the band released a statement on the show. Those who purchased tickets will be notified of a future...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Local
Wisconsin Society
Milwaukee, WI
Society
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee sailing vessel headed to Boston-based educational facility

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A staple of Discovery World, once destined to never sail again, is set to return to year-round sailing. Known as the 'flagship of Wisconsin,' the sailing vessel Denis Sullivan will join the fleet of World Ocean School, based in Boston, according to a statement from Discovery World, who has long-owned the 95 ft. tall ship. The statement also notes that the plan for S/V Denis Sullivan will allow it to sail "while supporting its financial sustainability."
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Briggs & Al's Run & Walk returns after 2 years

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The 45th Annual Briggs & Al's Run & Walk was held to benefit Children's Wisconsin shutdown in Downtown Milwaukee Saturday morning, on Sept. 17. Thousands of people started out at Marquette University campus and came all the way to Summerfest grounds, all for a good cause.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Jurassic Quest roars into the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds this weekend

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Be transported back to 160 million years ago when dinosaurs roamed the earth. This weekend Jurassic Quest will invade the Milwaukee area with dozens of animatronic dinosaurs, from towering land creatures to 50-foot-long sea creatures. Brainy Beth is one of the trainers you'll see...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Discover Brookfield hosting 2nd Annual Dog Dash Discover 5K

BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- If you're looking for something to do this weekend with your furry friend, Discover Brookfield is hosting its 2nd Annual Dog Dash Discover 5K. We spoke with Anna Matel Antoine, tourism director for the Town of Brookfield, to find out what we can expect.
BROOKFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Skeletal remains found, Milwaukee man's family honors spirit

MILWAUKEE - The skeletal remains of a Milwaukee man, found inside an abandoned church on Aug. 10, have been identified. FOX6 News spoke to the family of that man, 32-year-old Michael Christopher Day Jr. They said he has struggled with mental health issues in the past, but never expected it to come to this.
CBS 58

Meet our pet of the week, Gitano!

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Stacy Oatman from the Wisconsin Humane Society joined CBS 58 News on Friday, Sept. 16 to introduce us to our new pet of the week: Gitano! He is a 3-year-old 10 pound boy currently based in the Milwaukee campus. The amount of daylight is decreasing as...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Here's everything you need to know about Bay View Bash 2022

The great Milwaukee summer is HERE! Don't miss all of our great coverage on local festivals and happenings. Click here for your full summer line-up! Your guide to having a great summer is brought to you by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Peoples State Bank. The summer may be over,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Famous Milwaukeeans in the Cemeteries of LA

Someday everyone you know will be dead. Your mom. Your best friend. The pizza delivery guy. Clint Eastwood. Los Angeles, the entertainment capital of the world, has America’s highest number of famous and infamous personalities interred in vast greenspaces that provide peace from the car horns and squealing brakes outside the gates. Not surprisingly, several people with ties to Wisconsin rest in one of those parks. In a city built on illusions and dreams, being buried among gangsters, movie stars, singers, writers, composers, and people famous for nothing but being famous is the ultimate game of make-believe, isn’t it? Or is it?
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee mother killed, 'Chelle's Kitchen' her legacy

MILWAUKEE - On the two-year anniversary of a Milwaukee woman's homicide, her son opened a business in her name. Michelle Blackmon, 52, was shot and killed inside her home in September 2020. Montrell Howard named a food truck "Chelle's Kitchen" after his mother, and he's using her photo as his logo and her memory as his motivation.
MILWAUKEE, WI

