CBS 58
Hispanic Heritage Month celebration hosted at Milwaukee City Hall
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A cultural celebration to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month in Milwaukee was held at city hall today, on Sept. 16. Entitled "Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation 2022" -- the event celebrated heritage, culture and offered the public a chance to learn more about city services. Kevin...
wuwm.com
Is 'Oriental' offensive? Milwaukee's Oriental Theatre interrogates the legacy of the word
The word “oriental” has been used in American culture to describe items from the Eastern world, but the term has also been used to offensively describe Asian people. Milwaukee Film has been examining the use of this word and how it is associated with The Oriental Theatre. MKE Film purchased the theatre in 2018.
spectrumnews1.com
After 95 years, Milwaukee’s Landmark Lanes still going strong
MILWAUKEE — When Landmark Lanes opened their doors in 1927, Calvin Coolidge was president and the country was in the middle of prohibition. A lot has changed in the last nine and a half decades, but Landmark Lanes has remained a staple on the city’s east side. Now, the bowling alley and entertainment complex is celebrating a big anniversary in style.
CBS 58
Panic! At the Disco concert at Fiserv Forum postponed
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Tonight's concert featuring Panic! At The Disco has been postponed. He was supposed to perform tonight at the Fiserv Forum. According to a post by the Fiserv Forum, the band released a statement on the show. Those who purchased tickets will be notified of a future...
CBS 58
Milwaukee sailing vessel headed to Boston-based educational facility
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A staple of Discovery World, once destined to never sail again, is set to return to year-round sailing. Known as the 'flagship of Wisconsin,' the sailing vessel Denis Sullivan will join the fleet of World Ocean School, based in Boston, according to a statement from Discovery World, who has long-owned the 95 ft. tall ship. The statement also notes that the plan for S/V Denis Sullivan will allow it to sail "while supporting its financial sustainability."
CBS 58
Milwaukee concierge service 'Swaddled Newborn Care' helps families transition into parenthood
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Bringing a baby home can mean many sleepless nights for parents. That's why a new concierge service in Milwaukee is looking to provide some relief. CBS 58's Amanda Becker explains how Swaddled Care helps.
CBS 58
Wisconsin student wins national prize for performance project about an unsung hero
DOUSMAN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Wisconsin student received a big surprise Thursday, Sept. 15, proving hard work pays off. It comes after her research project helped provide an inspiring history lesson. The Lowell Milken Center for Unsung Heroes holds a yearly competition that yields hundreds of submissions from students...
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: We're headed to the Sherman Park and Riverwest neighborhoods!
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 is heading to the Sherman Park neighborhood on Tuesday, Sept. 20 and the Riverwest neighborhood on Thursday, Sept. 22 as part of our CBS 58 Hometowns tour. Where do we need to stop while we're there? Send your recommendations to Hometowns@cbs58.com, or comment on...
CBS 58
Briggs & Al's Run & Walk returns after 2 years
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The 45th Annual Briggs & Al's Run & Walk was held to benefit Children's Wisconsin shutdown in Downtown Milwaukee Saturday morning, on Sept. 17. Thousands of people started out at Marquette University campus and came all the way to Summerfest grounds, all for a good cause.
CBS 58
Jurassic Quest roars into the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds this weekend
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Be transported back to 160 million years ago when dinosaurs roamed the earth. This weekend Jurassic Quest will invade the Milwaukee area with dozens of animatronic dinosaurs, from towering land creatures to 50-foot-long sea creatures. Brainy Beth is one of the trainers you'll see...
CBS 58
Discover Brookfield hosting 2nd Annual Dog Dash Discover 5K
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- If you're looking for something to do this weekend with your furry friend, Discover Brookfield is hosting its 2nd Annual Dog Dash Discover 5K. We spoke with Anna Matel Antoine, tourism director for the Town of Brookfield, to find out what we can expect.
Riverfront Pizzeria on Milwaukee's lakefront offers more than just pizza
Riverfront Pizzeria Bar & Grill on Erie Street in the Third Ward does more than just sell pizza. Arturo Napoles is the owner.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Skeletal remains found, Milwaukee man's family honors spirit
MILWAUKEE - The skeletal remains of a Milwaukee man, found inside an abandoned church on Aug. 10, have been identified. FOX6 News spoke to the family of that man, 32-year-old Michael Christopher Day Jr. They said he has struggled with mental health issues in the past, but never expected it to come to this.
CBS 58
Meet our pet of the week, Gitano!
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Stacy Oatman from the Wisconsin Humane Society joined CBS 58 News on Friday, Sept. 16 to introduce us to our new pet of the week: Gitano! He is a 3-year-old 10 pound boy currently based in the Milwaukee campus. The amount of daylight is decreasing as...
On Milwaukee
Here's everything you need to know about Bay View Bash 2022
The great Milwaukee summer is HERE! Don't miss all of our great coverage on local festivals and happenings. Click here for your full summer line-up! Your guide to having a great summer is brought to you by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Peoples State Bank. The summer may be over,...
shepherdexpress.com
Famous Milwaukeeans in the Cemeteries of LA
Someday everyone you know will be dead. Your mom. Your best friend. The pizza delivery guy. Clint Eastwood. Los Angeles, the entertainment capital of the world, has America’s highest number of famous and infamous personalities interred in vast greenspaces that provide peace from the car horns and squealing brakes outside the gates. Not surprisingly, several people with ties to Wisconsin rest in one of those parks. In a city built on illusions and dreams, being buried among gangsters, movie stars, singers, writers, composers, and people famous for nothing but being famous is the ultimate game of make-believe, isn’t it? Or is it?
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee mother killed, 'Chelle's Kitchen' her legacy
MILWAUKEE - On the two-year anniversary of a Milwaukee woman's homicide, her son opened a business in her name. Michelle Blackmon, 52, was shot and killed inside her home in September 2020. Montrell Howard named a food truck "Chelle's Kitchen" after his mother, and he's using her photo as his logo and her memory as his motivation.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Sandwich In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find it.
CBS 58
Wauwatosa West students seeking peace after two big fights this week
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Outrage from families at Wauwatosa West High School after unrest in the hallway brought multiple squad cars to the scene. And it's only the first two weeks of school. The fight yesterday, on Sept. 14, captured on video and being circulated on social media, is...
CBS 58
New director of Milwaukee's Office of Violence Prevention shares his plans
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --- It's been one month since Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson named a new director for the city's Office of Violence Prevention (OVP). Former district 1 alderman, Ashanti Hamilton, is now leading OVP after Arnitta Holliman was unexpectedly dismissed from the role back in August. In his first...
