theplaylist.net
‘The Acolyte’: Manny Jacinto Joins The Cast Of Disney+ ‘Star Wars’ Series, Charlie Barnett Also In Final Negotiations
There’s a lot of “Star Wars” to come before “The Acolyte” makes its Disney+ debut. But the more news that breaks about the upcoming show, the more exciting it sounds. Earlier this month, “Squid Game” star Lee Jung-jae, who just won an Emmy for his role on that show, joined Amandla Stenberg and Jodie Turner-Smith on “The Acolyte” cast. And now, it looks like a couple of other actors have joined the ensemble.
theplaylist.net
‘Raymond & Ray’ Review: Ewan McGregor And Ethan Hawke Funeral Dramedy Is Sam Shepard-Lite [TIFF]
Arriving at an isolated cabin late at night, Raymond (Ewan McGregor) hasn’t spoken to his half-brother Ray (Ethan Hawke) for many years. Slightly estranged but forever entwined due to their shared parentage, the brothers reconnect as they make an uneasy journey to their late father Harris’ funeral 100 miles away. “Raymond & Ray,” the latest from writer-director Rodrigo García (“Albert Nobbs”), plays a bit like Sam Shepard-lite but features yet another stellar performance from Hawke, who over the past decade has proven himself to be one of the great leading man character actors of his generation.
theplaylist.net
‘The Smack’: Casey Affleck & ‘1883’ Star Isabel May To Star In New Indie Heist Thriller
Isabel May may be a newcomer to Hollywood, but she’s enjoying breakout success on Taylor Sheridan‘s “Yellowstone” prequel series “1883.” Now she’ll star alongside Casey Affleck in “The Smack,” an upcoming indie heist thriller from director David M. Rosenthal. READ MORE:...
theplaylist.net
James Cameron Explains How He Won ‘Avatar’ Studio Battles: “You Know What? I Made ‘Titanic’”
James Cameron is a confident filmmaker. You can see that in his actual filmmaking style and choices. Waiting years between sequels and building an original franchise about blue aliens and 3D technology, for example. But he also is well aware of the financial success he’s experienced, and Cameron isn’t afraid to use that to his advantage, such as when he was making the original “Avatar.”
Madonna’s Microphone Style Inspired James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ Cinematography
Turns out James Cameron got some of his material from the “Material Girl” herself. The “Avatar” writer/director was inspired by Madonna’s microphone placement during her concerts and found himself “Hung Up” on the concept of staying close to actors during action sequences. “Avatar,” which will be re-released in theaters September 23 ahead of the sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water,” premiered in 2009 with Sam Worthington starring as a former Marine who travels to planet Pandora and falls in love with a Na’vi woman, played by Zoe Saldana. The lush world of Pandora and its linked Avatars were best suited to be...
‘To All The Boys’ Star Lana Condor Among New Additions To Steve Barnett’s Thriller ‘Valiant One’ For Monarch Media
EXCLUSIVE: Lana Condor (To All the Boys films), Desmin Borges (The Time Traveler’s Wife) and Callan Mulvey (The Gray Man) have signed on to star alongside Chase Stokes in Monarch Media’s thriller Valiant One, which goes into production in Vancouver later this month. The first feature directed by Monarch’s Steve Barnett watches as a U.S. helicopter crashes on the North Korean side of the DMZ. With tensions between the North and South already on the verge of war, the surviving U.S. Army non-combat tech soldiers must work together to protect a civilian tech-specialist and find their way across the DMZ, without...
New ‘The Shining’ Film Killed by Bad ‘Doctor Sleep’ Box Office, Director Says: ‘I’ll Always Regret This Didn’t Happen’
“Doctor Sleep” director Mike Flanagan confirmed on Twitter that a planned sequel to his 2019 “The Shining” prequel is officially dead. The filmmaker cited the dismal box office performance of “Doctor Sleep” as the main reason why Warner Bros. isn’t moving forward with a second “The Shining” prequel film, this one focused on the character of Dick Hallorann (played in Stanley Kubrick’s film by Scatman Crothers and in “Doctor Sleep” by Carl Lumbly. “We were so close,” Flanagan wrote on Twitter about getting the Dick Hallorann movie made. “I’ll always regret this didn’t happen.” Flanagan also shared a fan-made poster for his...
theplaylist.net
‘Goodnight Mommy’ Review: Queen Of American Horror Remakes Naomi Watts Can’t Salvage A Forgettable Redo
If you’ve seen the original, there’s little point in watching “Goodnight Mommy,” out now on Prime Video. Yes, that 2014 film did not feature a performance by Naomi Watts as the mother who is tortured by her twin sons, but that’s about the only added bonus. This “Goodnight Mommy” Enligh-Language redo, from director Matt Sobel (“Take Me to the River”) and writer Kyle Warren, is strictly for those who haven’t experienced the chilling Austrian original from filmmakers Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala and are also weary of subtitles. And if you should like this version, you would be cheating yourself by not seeing where it all came from. Worse, the 2022 redo is sanitized and family-friendly in comparison to the frightening horrors of the original.
theplaylist.net
‘Constantine’: Keanu Reeves Will Return For A Belated Sequel, Francis Lawrence Directing Again
The DC-related supernatural property “Constantine” has been in the air for the last two years. Whispers of a belated sequel with Keanu Reeves were bandied about at one point and then seemingly squashed in 2021 when Reeves was asked by reporters and said he “would love to” make a “Constantine” sequel, but the studios weren’t interested. Instead, Warner Bros. and HBO Max went ahead with a “Constantine” series from J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot productions that was supposed to kick off an interconnected world of supernatural DC projects like “Justice League Dark,” but none of those projects have yet come to fruition.
theplaylist.net
Woody Allen Says He Will Retire After His 50th & Next Film, ‘Wasp 22’
Woody Allen is apparently stepping away from movies permanently. Following recent comments to Alec Baldwin in an Instagram live chat where he said “the thrill is gone,” in terms of filmmaking, the 86-year-old writer/director told Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia he intends to stop making movies after his next film, evidently titled “Wasp 22.”
theplaylist.net
‘Until Branches Bend’ Review: A Promising, But Ultimately Messy Paean To Sisterhood & Sustainable Living [TIFF]
“Until Branches Bend,” which plays in this year’s TIFF Spotlight section, is a promising but poorly executed debut from Canadian filmmaker Sophie Jarvis. While it tries to be a paean to peaches and sisterhood and sustainable living, and at times a cri de coeur against corporate greed, it is none of these things. Because it’s all of them messily at once, resulting in some passingly feel-good, though mostly half-baked, festival fare.
theplaylist.net
‘The Serpent Queen’ Review: The Samantha Morton-Led Series Is A Brutal & Anachronistic Reclamation Of Catherine De Medici
In recent years, Starz has built a cottage industry off of the success of “Outlander.” If it’s historical, sexy, and deals with some type of palace intrigue that doesn’t include dragons or elves, there’s a good chance that it’s ending up on Starz. In just the past decade, the network has released “The White Queen,” “The White Princess,” The Spanish Queen,” and “Becoming Elizabeth.” They return to their royal monikers with the Samantha Morton-led “The Serpent Queen.” While the Catherine de Medici series is definitely in the same wheelhouse as those aforementioned series, it’s also a bit more brutal, nastier, and, ultimately, more interesting.
theplaylist.net
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Cinematographer Disputes Drama During Filming: The “Most Harmonious Set I’ve Ever Been On”
The drama surrounding actor/director Olivia Wilde’s upcoming high-concept genre drama, “Don’t Worry Darling,” has reached something of a fever pitch in recent weeks, veering into tabloid-y/gossip territory. Starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, the “Don’t Worry Darling” back story is complicated but essentially centers on Shia LaBeouf being replaced on the film with Styles (Wilde suggested he was fired, LaBeouf said he quit), and Pugh, upset about various issues surrounding the film, its production, its marketing and more. Exacerbating it all, a leaked video where Wilde seems to throw the actress under the bus in favor of convincing LaBeouf to stay on the picture. In short, it’s a mess, and if you read some of the more gossipy items in Puck News recently—suggesting that Wilde and Styles, who are romantically involved, would disappear from the set for long periods, annoying Pugh in the process—it all just becomes hyper melodrama. Pugh skipped the press conference recently for the film’s premiere at the Venice Film Festival and ducked out early after the screening, seemingly validating the claims of beef between her and Wilde.
theplaylist.net
Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’ Wins The 2022 TIFF People’s Choice Award
The 2022 Toronto International Film Festival came to an end on Sunday and with it the announcement of its always-hyped People’s Choice Award. And it was no surprise that Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans” took the prize voted on by festival moviegoers. Second place went to Sarah Polley’s “Women Talking” while third place went to Rian Johnson’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”
theplaylist.net
‘Full Circle’: Timothy Olyphant & Dennis Quaid Join Steven Soderbergh’s HBO Max Limited Series
So far, Steven Soderbergh has made the most of the three-year overall deal he signed with HBO Max in January 2020. He’s already made three films on the deal, “Kimi” with Zoë Kravitz being the latest, and how he has the limited series “Full Circle” on the way, with Zazie Beetz and Claire Danes starring.
