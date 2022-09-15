Read full article on original website
Related
Aspen Daily News
Economy, inflation, gun safety are top issues in policy agenda
Latinos in Colorado continue to struggle financially and rank the economy, inflation and the rising cost of living among their top concerns, according to the second annual Colorado Latino Policy Agenda released on Wednesday. Gun violence and abortion rights also are on the minds of Latino voters as the 2022...
Aspen Daily News
Aspen School District explores standardized testing data
Aspen School District has parsed through standardized testing data and discussed how it plays into the future of the school. The Colorado Department of Education released its data from the spring in the Colorado Measures of Academic Success and SAT testing suites in mid-August. At a broad overview level, the district generally performed above Colorado averages, yet wasn’t immune to overall score drops.
Comments / 0