Montana State

Aspen Daily News

Economy, inflation, gun safety are top issues in policy agenda

Latinos in Colorado continue to struggle financially and rank the economy, inflation and the rising cost of living among their top concerns, according to the second annual Colorado Latino Policy Agenda released on Wednesday. Gun violence and abortion rights also are on the minds of Latino voters as the 2022...
COLORADO STATE
Aspen Daily News

Aspen School District explores standardized testing data

Aspen School District has parsed through standardized testing data and discussed how it plays into the future of the school. The Colorado Department of Education released its data from the spring in the Colorado Measures of Academic Success and SAT testing suites in mid-August. At a broad overview level, the district generally performed above Colorado averages, yet wasn’t immune to overall score drops.
ASPEN, CO

