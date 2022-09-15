Read full article on original website
Related
Negativity over Shoreline Drive road diet test addressed by Muskegon commissioners
MUSKEGON, MI – Expressing concern about community negativity over a study into narrowing Shoreline Drive, Muskegon city commissioners have added a new parameter that could halt it early. The first phase of the study that will temporarily reduce one lane in each direction of Shoreline Drive is set to...
Dangerous beach conditions at Lake Michigan Sunday
A beach hazards statement and small craft advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, and Ottawa counties through Sunday evening.
Crews extinguish fire at Walker recycling facility
WALKER, MI – Fire crews were able to quickly put out a blaze inside a Walker area recycling facility on Wednesday, Sept. 14. No injuries were reported. Walker firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire in the 3000 block of Northridge Drive, the department said in a Facebook post Wednesday.
Fox17
Westbound lanes now open on I-94 in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Part of I-94 was closed in Kalamazoo County. All lanes are now open. Dispatchers said around 5:00 pm that the two westbound lanes on the right side of the freeway were closed near mile marker 74.5. Michigan Department of Transportation reported that the freeway was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Tallmadge Township (Ottawa County, MI)
Authorities responded to a Friday motor vehicle crash that injured two people on Lake Michigan drive in Tallmadge Township. According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s deputies, an SUV involved in a hit-and-run crash on Friday flipped [..]
City officials investigating barbed wire near Richmond Park
Grand Rapids plans to look at issues with barbed wire near Richmond Park. If you’re not paying attention, it can be a major safety hazard.
Kalamazoo man dead after early morning shooting
Officers in Kalamazoo are investigating what led up to a shooting early Saturday morning that left a man dead.
Sheriff: Man falls, drowns in pond after likely medical emergency
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a man drowned in a private pond Friday evening after he likely fell in.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kzoo to demolish park pavilion due to ongoing vandalism
The city of Kalamazoo is planning to demolish a pavilion at a park due to ongoing trash and vandalism.
Sheriff: Driver hospitalized after hit-and-run, rollover crash
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a woman ended up in the hospital after driving erratically, being involved in a hit-and-run and driving another car off the road before rolling her SUV.
Walkers irked by barbed wire on trail north of Grand Rapids park
A man walking his dog was shocked Wednesday when the dog ran into a makeshift barbed wire fence while the two explored trails just north of Richmond Park in Grand Rapids.
whtc.com
Volunteers Keep Laketown Township Looking Great
LAKETOWN TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 16, 2022) –Volunteers put their hands and backs to work to help out Laketown Township on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, as part of the annual United Way of Ottawa and Allegan Counties Day of Caring. Crews from EV Construction, 86 E. Sixth St., Holland,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man’s body found during water rescue near Walker
The body of a man was found by rescue teams in a lake outside of Walker on Friday night, dispatch said.
Four Metro Detroit Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close before the end of the year [LIST]
Four Metro Detroit Bed, Bath & Beyond stores, and a total of five in Michigan, are set to close before the end of the year. The home goods company released a list on Friday.
Mason County hit-and-run victim is critical at Grand Rapids hospital
A Mason County motorcycle rider was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash Saturday morning and is now hospitalized in Grand Rapids.
9&10 News
Wine, Warmth and a Woman at J-Dub’s Wine Shop and Restaurant in Grand Haven, Michigan
Chris Weavers just knew that her passion was wine, and a random real-estate vacancy lead her to monopolize on the opportunity. Proprietor of J-Dub’s Marketing and Wine Shop and J-W Restaurant in downtown Grand Haven, Michigan, Weavers joined Sid Simone and Madison Schlegel to talk about the strategic steps she completed to launch and sustain her market and wine shop.
WWMTCw
Police investigate rollover crash on West Main Street
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A vehicle flipped over after crashing into a light pole in Kalamazoo Monday, according to Kalamazoo public safety officers on scene. The crash happened at the intersection of West Main Street and Prairie Avenue around 6 p.m. Sunday night: 1 injured in Three Rivers house explosion,...
'A very warm welcome, followed by a very cold shoulder'; Restaurant in Downtown Grand Rapids closes three months after opening
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Downtown Grand Rapids restaurant is closed tonight, just three months after opening. A Taste of Cairo served authentic Egyptian food, with a vegan and vegetarian menu. The restaurant opened in June. This is the owners' second location, after several years in business at Egyptian...
Say Goodbye To This West Michigan Bed Bath & Beyond That’s Closing Its Doors For Good
Every time I think of the housing goods chain Bed Bath & Beyond, I always think of the mid-2000's Family Guy Skit about Peter Griffin going to find what exactly is in the "Beyond" of Bed Bath & Beyond. While, you and I may have never found what is for...
Kalamazoo officer paralyzed in motorcycle crash leaves rehab hospital
KALAMAZOO, MI – A Kalamazoo Public Safety officer is back home following a long stint at a rehabilitation facility after he suffered paralysis injuries in a crash. After 47 days at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital, Tom Maher was able to return home Thursday, according to the Tommy Maher Strong Facebook group.
Comments / 0