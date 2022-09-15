ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

MLive

Crews extinguish fire at Walker recycling facility

WALKER, MI – Fire crews were able to quickly put out a blaze inside a Walker area recycling facility on Wednesday, Sept. 14. No injuries were reported. Walker firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire in the 3000 block of Northridge Drive, the department said in a Facebook post Wednesday.
WALKER, MI
Fox17

Westbound lanes now open on I-94 in Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Part of I-94 was closed in Kalamazoo County. All lanes are now open. Dispatchers said around 5:00 pm that the two westbound lanes on the right side of the freeway were closed near mile marker 74.5.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
whtc.com

Volunteers Keep Laketown Township Looking Great

LAKETOWN TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 16, 2022) –Volunteers put their hands and backs to work to help out Laketown Township on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, as part of the annual United Way of Ottawa and Allegan Counties Day of Caring. Crews from EV Construction, 86 E. Sixth St., Holland,...
LAKETOWN TOWNSHIP, MI
9&10 News

Wine, Warmth and a Woman at J-Dub's Wine Shop and Restaurant in Grand Haven, Michigan

Chris Weavers just knew that her passion was wine, and a random real-estate vacancy lead her to monopolize on the opportunity. Proprietor of J-Dub's Marketing and Wine Shop and J-W Restaurant in downtown Grand Haven, Michigan, Weavers joined Sid Simone and Madison Schlegel to talk about the strategic steps she completed to launch and sustain her market and wine shop.
WWMTCw

Police investigate rollover crash on West Main Street

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A vehicle flipped over after crashing into a light pole in Kalamazoo Monday, according to Kalamazoo public safety officers on scene. The crash happened at the intersection of West Main Street and Prairie Avenue around 6 p.m.
KALAMAZOO, MI

