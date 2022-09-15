ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whittier, CA

I tested the Amazon Go store with no self-checkout and no lines – but I was still charged for the wrong items

By Forrest McFarland
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

A SHOPPER has claimed a new Amazon convenience store with cutting-edge tech that's supposed to empower you to grab items and leave isn't always accurate.

Just Walk Out technology at the brand new Amazon Go locations allows customers to avoid self-checkout and lines, but Rich DeMuro said the futuristic store charged him for the wrong items.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BPQ0k_0hx7AQ6H00
A shopper at one of the new Amazon Go stores has claimed he was accidentally charged for the wrong items Credit: Getty Images - Getty

The huge tech company is among the biggest spender of all retailers and spent a whopping $60 billion in 2021.

Some of their most recent investments are incoming massive grocery stores called Amazon Fresh as well as a much smaller option: Amazon Go.

"You can come in, grab your items and just walk out, no checkout, no lines," Director of Amazon Convenience Ayesha Harper told KTLA.

"The idea is that the technology fades into the background, you can pick up the items you like and be on your way."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HdCbX_0hx7AQ6H00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FfYSw_0hx7AQ6H00

Shoppers are free to roam thanks to Amazon's new Just Walk Out technology which scans the customer's credit card info as soon as they walk in.

You can also use the Amazon App or Amazon One, a contactless identity service that scans your palm.

With your payment info saved, cameras then track the items you plan on purchasing by using computer vision, sensor fusion, and deep learning.

All you have to do is grab whatever your heart desires and strut out of the store knowing you'll be charged after leaving.

While this sounds like the stuff of dreams, one recent shopper said they were accidentally charged for the wrong items after visiting a location in Whittier, California.

Rich DeMuro with KTLA reported the convenience store offered a ton of great items including plenty of selections from local brands.

He said there was even kombucha and cold brew on tap as well as a made-to-order kitchen that sold breakfast sandwiches, salads, and even avocado toast.

However, DeMuro reported that the futuristic store still has it's issues.

"The Just Walk Out technology isn't always perfect," DeMuro said.

"In my experience, you sometimes get charged for the wrong item, but you can easily go into the Amazon App and request a refund."

He also said that receipts come hours after you exit which could create more shopping problems.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NSvT1_0hx7AQ6H00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yo58S_0hx7AQ6H00

Amazon responded to this incident by saying: "Just Walk Out technology is highly accurate."

"On rare occasions where a customer may find a discrepancy on their receipt, they can request a refund via the digital receipt in their email, or in the Amazon app up to 30 days after their purchase."

Comments / 20

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whittier, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Whittier, CA
Business
Local
California Business
Local
California Food & Drinks
Whittier, CA
Lifestyle
Cadrene Heslop

Cracker Barrel Location Closure

Financial challenges are not only growing for American citizens. It is also increasing for American businesses. This economic pressure has caused companies to update their operating models. Some brands are looking at their less profitable locations and closing them. Cracker Barrel recently announced the closure of an individual store.
PORTLAND, OR
buckinghamshirelive.com

Aldi announces major change for shoppers

Aldi has announced plans to remove best before dates from around 60 of its own brand products in a bid to help cut down on food waste in homes. By the end of the year, Britain’s fifth largest supermarket says it will remove best before dates from around 60 fresh fruit and veg lines - including apples and pears, citrus fruits, potatoes, carrots and onion - which could help households to save on food waste each year.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
shefinds

Walmart Pricing Trick Revealed Amid ‘Scamming’ Controversy

This article has been updated with new information since its initial 08/18/22 publish date. When you think of low prices and incredible deals, Walmart is likely one of the first stores that pops into your head. The corporation is well-known for their practically unbeatable price tags—but back in July, one TikTok user is making claims that the store is actually overcharging customers, because those price tags might not keep their promises.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Go#Self Checkout#Convenience Store#Tech Company#Food Drink#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Amazon#Shopper#Amazon Fresh#Amazon Convenience#Ktla#Amazon One
Cadrene Heslop

Shopping At Costco Without A Membership

Like its competitor Sam's Club, Costco sells bulk items. You can shop at Sam's Club without being a member. You can also shop at Costco without a membership. The terms of this shopping style are similar to that of Sam's Club.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
buckinghamshirelive.com

McDonald's cuts Big Mac and McMuffin prices for one day special

McDonald's customers can get their hands on two of the chain's most popular products at a knock-down price. The deals for a single McMuffin and a Big Mac are available on the McDonald's App on Monday (August 22). The McMuffin deal runs from 5am and the Big Mac deal from...
RESTAURANTS
Cadrene Heslop

You Can Shop At The Sam's Club Without Being A Member

Sam's Club and Costco are retailers that sell bulk items. These warehouses have membership programs; thus, you pay to shop at these stores. People often wonder if paying for the membership offsets the savings of buying in bulk. But this does not have to factor into your decision because you do not need a membership to shop at Sam's Club. (source)
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
754K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy