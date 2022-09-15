ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVGuide.com

How to Watch MNF Vikings vs. Eagles Live on 09/19

The Minnesota Vikings take on the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. On Monday, September 19 at 8:30 PM EDT, the Minnesota Vikings (1-0) will play the Philadelphia Eagles (1-0). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Watch Vikings vs. Eagles. When: Monday, September...
ClutchPoints

3 Philadelphia Eagles players who need to step up in Week 2 vs. Vikings

The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off a 1-0 start to the season in which they picked up a 38-35 victory over the Detroit Lions. The offense was especially impressive as the team scored the second-most points across the NFL. However, they have a tougher challenge in Week 2. The Eagles will be facing off with the Minnesota Vikings in a Monday Night matchup as they come off of an impressive opening week victory over the Packers.
