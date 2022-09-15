The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off a 1-0 start to the season in which they picked up a 38-35 victory over the Detroit Lions. The offense was especially impressive as the team scored the second-most points across the NFL. However, they have a tougher challenge in Week 2. The Eagles will be facing off with the Minnesota Vikings in a Monday Night matchup as they come off of an impressive opening week victory over the Packers.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO