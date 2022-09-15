Read full article on original website
Jalen Reagor 'doesn't deny there is some revenge on his mind' vs. Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles drafted WR Jalen Reagor two spots ahead of Justin Jefferson. Now, they’re on the same team, and Reagor returns to Philly on Monday night.
TVGuide.com
How to Watch MNF Vikings vs. Eagles Live on 09/19
The Minnesota Vikings take on the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. On Monday, September 19 at 8:30 PM EDT, the Minnesota Vikings (1-0) will play the Philadelphia Eagles (1-0). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Watch Vikings vs. Eagles. When: Monday, September...
3 Philadelphia Eagles players who need to step up in Week 2 vs. Vikings
The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off a 1-0 start to the season in which they picked up a 38-35 victory over the Detroit Lions. The offense was especially impressive as the team scored the second-most points across the NFL. However, they have a tougher challenge in Week 2. The Eagles will be facing off with the Minnesota Vikings in a Monday Night matchup as they come off of an impressive opening week victory over the Packers.
Eagles Pass Rusher Haason Reddick: "I Didn't Play Up to My Standard"
The pass rusher said there are 16 more opportunities to make a game-changing play and may have been too caught up in playing his first game in an Eagles uniform
Yardbarker
Kirk Cousins provides Eagles defense with critical measuring stick in week 2
After a chaotic performance in week 1 that saw Jonathan Gannon’s unit gift Jared Goff and the Lions a lifeline, Philadelphia now braces itself for a far more intimidating quarterback in Kirk Cousins. The Philadelphia Eagles allowed 35 points in their Week 1 victory against the Detroit Lions, a...
Predicting the 6 Vikings inactives for Week 2 vs Eagles
Last week, the Minnesota Vikings didn’t have any surprises with their inactive list. They prioritized keeping rookies on the sidelines and they only had one player miss the game due to injury. As the Vikings approach Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles, the injury report is minimal with only...
This Stat Shows How Dominant Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Was In Week 1
The Minnesota Vikings picked up an impressive victory in Week 1 to get their season off on the right foot. They defeated their NFC North rivals in the Green Bay Packers 23-7, setting the tone for the coming weeks of the season. It was an impressive performance by the team’s...
Here's the latest Vikings injury report ahead of Eagles game
It's a almost perfectly clean injury report for both the Vikings and Eagles.
