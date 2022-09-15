ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartselle, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Cullman Tribune

Local students compete in Cullman County FCCLA Beef Cook-off

CULLMAN, Ala. – Students from the various city and county schools met at Alabama Farm Credit headquarters in Cullman Wednesday, Sept. 14, for the Cullman County Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) Beef Cook-off. Samantha Rogers from Fairview placed first, Jennesy Lopez from the Cullman Area Technology Academy (CATA) placed second, Lacy Twilley from Cold Springs placed third, Mackenzie Garmon from West Point placed fourth and Nathan Butlev from CATA placed fifth. The sponsors and schools that participated were Stephanie Blair from Cold Springs High School, Amie Veal from CATA, Carin Rains from Cullman High School, Whitney Haynes from Fairview High School, Amanda Williams from Good Hope High School, Amy Chambers from Hanceville High School and Renee Lee and Madison Ballard (student teacher) from Vinemont High School. The Cullman County Cattlewomen’s Association, Cullman County Cattlemen’s Association and Alabama Farm Credit sponsored the event. 
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartselle, AL
Hartselle, AL
Society
Local
Alabama Society
The Cullman Tribune

1st distribution of online sales tax benefits Cullman County Schools

CULLMAN, Ala. – This week, the Cullman County Board of Education (CCBOE) received its first quarterly disbursement of the Simplified Sellers Use Tax (SSUT) in the amount of $166,586, which is earmarked for school facilities, safety and security upgrades.  The SSUT became required for many online sellers located outside of Alabama on Jan. 1, 2019. At a Cullman County Commission meeting on May 17, 2022, the commission and the CCBOE agreed on a revenue-sharing agreement for the online tax. The agreement denoted 30% of the SSUT to go to the county school system.  A statement from the Cullman County Commission reads, “Chairman...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
cullmantribune.com

Fuller crowned Miss Wallace State 

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Wallace State Community College Business Management major Audrey Fuller was named the new Miss Wallace State on Sunday, Sept. 11.  . Fuller, 19, of Oneonta, received a renewable one-year scholarship for tuition and fees to Wallace State as well as a $150 book scholarship. She will represent WSCC in June at the 2023 Miss Alabama competition, which is a preliminary for the Miss America competition. 
ONEONTA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grandparents Day
WAFF

Madison County home destroyed in Saturday fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A fire Saturday afternoon destroyed a Madison County home as firefighters report that 90% of the roof collapsed. The fire took place on Riverton Rd. just east of Moores Mill. According to firefighters on the scene, no one was injured in the blaze. Firefighters on the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County school bus involved in accident, no students on board

UPDATE 5:01 p.m. Superintendent Shane Barnette identified the school bus driver as Bobby Freeman. _______________________________________________________________ UPDATE 3:25 p.m.Cullman County School Superintendent Shane Barnette has provided the following update.  “Our bus driver has been released from the hospital. He has a broken rib, he’s sore, but we are so thankful that he was not more seriously injured.”There is still no update on the condition of the other vehicle’s occupant(s). ______________________________________________________________ Correction: Day was listed as Wednesday instead of Thursday. CULLMAN, Ala. – A Cullman County Schools bus with no students on board was involved in a head-on crash Thursday morning on County Road 222 near Palomino...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Obituaries week of Sept. 14

James Branas had ALS but was determined not to give the disease the last word. He died peacefully in his sleep because that’s how he wanted to go. He couldn’t stand anyone telling him what to do, especially not the disease that ravaged his family by taking his sister, mother and grandfather. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren Lilly and Ensleigh McCarley and Silas and Kaia Branas. He was constantly telling funny stories about them. He loved watching their ball games and their antics. He was very proud of all four of them and would tell anyone and everyone who would listen. He loved coffee, motorcycles, camping with his friends and scenic mountains. He loved muscle cars and anything with exceptional power and speed. His answer to everything was “more power.”
HARTSELLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Richard Ward Skinner

Richard Ward Skinner, 68, passed away at his home in Cullman, Alabama on Sept. 7, 2022. Memorial services will be held on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at 2 p.m. at East Side Baptist Church in Cullman, Alabama with Pastor Matt Smith and Brother Sam Hollis officiating. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Rick is survived by his wife of 30 years: Jill; sons: Richard Jason Stridiron (Carolina), Dustin Lee Stridiron, and Justin Randall Martin (Melody); grandchildren: Reagan, Dillan, Mecheseney, Ciara, Fallon, and Sagan; sister: Kimberly S. Calvert; as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents: Robert...
CULLMAN, AL
AL.com

Foundry developer seeks to capitalize on Huntsville’s economics

Important pieces of a revitalization effort near downtown Huntsville are expected to be completed by spring. The Foundry, a mixed-use apartment community off Governors Drive that also includes townhomes is nearing completion, according to JC Darby, development manager of The Beach Company. The community is adjacent to the Stovehouse District...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy