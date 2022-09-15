Read full article on original website
Local students compete in Cullman County FCCLA Beef Cook-off
CULLMAN, Ala. – Students from the various city and county schools met at Alabama Farm Credit headquarters in Cullman Wednesday, Sept. 14, for the Cullman County Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) Beef Cook-off. Samantha Rogers from Fairview placed first, Jennesy Lopez from the Cullman Area Technology Academy (CATA) placed second, Lacy Twilley from Cold Springs placed third, Mackenzie Garmon from West Point placed fourth and Nathan Butlev from CATA placed fifth. The sponsors and schools that participated were Stephanie Blair from Cold Springs High School, Amie Veal from CATA, Carin Rains from Cullman High School, Whitney Haynes from Fairview High School, Amanda Williams from Good Hope High School, Amy Chambers from Hanceville High School and Renee Lee and Madison Ballard (student teacher) from Vinemont High School. The Cullman County Cattlewomen’s Association, Cullman County Cattlemen’s Association and Alabama Farm Credit sponsored the event.
Donors go ‘Over the Edge’ for foster children
It all goes to homes, resources, and other financial help for foster kids in North Alabama.
Jazz in the Park kicks off after first concert was canceled
After the first concert series was canceled due to weather, Jazz in the Park kicked off on it's second weekend.
Thousands of North Alabama bikers commemorate Trail of Tears
Thousands of motorcycles rolled into Madison on Saturday for the 29th annual Trail of Tears Commemorative Ride.
1st distribution of online sales tax benefits Cullman County Schools
CULLMAN, Ala. – This week, the Cullman County Board of Education (CCBOE) received its first quarterly disbursement of the Simplified Sellers Use Tax (SSUT) in the amount of $166,586, which is earmarked for school facilities, safety and security upgrades. The SSUT became required for many online sellers located outside of Alabama on Jan. 1, 2019. At a Cullman County Commission meeting on May 17, 2022, the commission and the CCBOE agreed on a revenue-sharing agreement for the online tax. The agreement denoted 30% of the SSUT to go to the county school system. A statement from the Cullman County Commission reads, “Chairman...
WAFF
Racking Horse World Celebration underway for the final time in Celebration Arena venue
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Celebration Arena is hosting it’s 51st annual Racking Horse World Celebration. But after new owners purchased the building for 2.5 million dollars in July, the longtime event will be finding a new home outside of Priceville. “There’s people on these grounds that’s...
cullmantribune.com
Fuller crowned Miss Wallace State
HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Wallace State Community College Business Management major Audrey Fuller was named the new Miss Wallace State on Sunday, Sept. 11. . Fuller, 19, of Oneonta, received a renewable one-year scholarship for tuition and fees to Wallace State as well as a $150 book scholarship. She will represent WSCC in June at the 2023 Miss Alabama competition, which is a preliminary for the Miss America competition.
Huntsville District 3 school board candidates discuss issues ahead of Tuesday’s runoff
This story first appeared in the Lede, a digital news publication delivered to our subscribers every morning. Go here to subscribe. Huntsville District 3 residents will go to the polls Tuesday to decide who will represent them on the Huntsville City Schools Board of Education. Andrea Alvarez, a senior financial...
Photos: Decatur is 5-0 after beating Hazel Green in Alabama football showdown
DECATUR, Ala. — Ellis Dickman threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score to help lead Decatur to a 48-14 win over Hazel Green on Friday night. With the victory Decatur improved to 5-0 on the season. Dayton Swoopes added two touchdown runs for Decatur, while Armond Caldwell had two rushing TDs ...
98-year-old WWII veteran honored in Jackson County
A 98-year-old World War II veteran was honored for his service at a special ceremony in Jackson County on Thursday.
WAFF
Madison County home destroyed in Saturday fire
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A fire Saturday afternoon destroyed a Madison County home as firefighters report that 90% of the roof collapsed. The fire took place on Riverton Rd. just east of Moores Mill. According to firefighters on the scene, no one was injured in the blaze. Firefighters on the...
Oktoberfest kicks off on the Arsenal
After a two year hiatus from the pandemic, Oktoberfest is back and celebrating 25 years at Redstone Arsenal.
Cullman County school bus involved in accident, no students on board
UPDATE 5:01 p.m. Superintendent Shane Barnette identified the school bus driver as Bobby Freeman. _______________________________________________________________ UPDATE 3:25 p.m.Cullman County School Superintendent Shane Barnette has provided the following update. “Our bus driver has been released from the hospital. He has a broken rib, he’s sore, but we are so thankful that he was not more seriously injured.”There is still no update on the condition of the other vehicle’s occupant(s). ______________________________________________________________ Correction: Day was listed as Wednesday instead of Thursday. CULLMAN, Ala. – A Cullman County Schools bus with no students on board was involved in a head-on crash Thursday morning on County Road 222 near Palomino...
Hartselle Enquirer
Obituaries week of Sept. 14
James Branas had ALS but was determined not to give the disease the last word. He died peacefully in his sleep because that’s how he wanted to go. He couldn’t stand anyone telling him what to do, especially not the disease that ravaged his family by taking his sister, mother and grandfather. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren Lilly and Ensleigh McCarley and Silas and Kaia Branas. He was constantly telling funny stories about them. He loved watching their ball games and their antics. He was very proud of all four of them and would tell anyone and everyone who would listen. He loved coffee, motorcycles, camping with his friends and scenic mountains. He loved muscle cars and anything with exceptional power and speed. His answer to everything was “more power.”
Obituary: Richard Ward Skinner
Richard Ward Skinner, 68, passed away at his home in Cullman, Alabama on Sept. 7, 2022. Memorial services will be held on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at 2 p.m. at East Side Baptist Church in Cullman, Alabama with Pastor Matt Smith and Brother Sam Hollis officiating. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Rick is survived by his wife of 30 years: Jill; sons: Richard Jason Stridiron (Carolina), Dustin Lee Stridiron, and Justin Randall Martin (Melody); grandchildren: Reagan, Dillan, Mecheseney, Ciara, Fallon, and Sagan; sister: Kimberly S. Calvert; as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents: Robert...
Mason Sisk told 4 stories of deaths of 5 family members in north Alabama, evidence shows
The Elkmont teen accused of killing his five family members Sept. 2, 2019, told friends and authorities four versions of what happened that night, according to text messages and a recorded interview presented at his capital murder trial Thursday and Friday. Now 17, Mason Wayne Sisk was 14 when he...
Elkmont man killed in Athens wreck
The troopers with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency responded to a wreck outside of Athens on Saturday afternoon.
Foundry developer seeks to capitalize on Huntsville’s economics
Important pieces of a revitalization effort near downtown Huntsville are expected to be completed by spring. The Foundry, a mixed-use apartment community off Governors Drive that also includes townhomes is nearing completion, according to JC Darby, development manager of The Beach Company. The community is adjacent to the Stovehouse District...
First roundabout opens in unincorporated Madison County
On Friday, the new roundabout at Jordan Road and Homer Nance Road in Madison County officially opened.
Bankston Motor Homes opens new $15 million location in Etowah County
Bankston Motor Homes today opened its newest showroom off Interstate 59 in Attalla - a sprawling, $15 million, 49,000-square-foot facility situated on 26 acres. The dealership has locations in Huntsville, Warrior, and Florence, as well as Nashville and Ardmore, Tenn. Gov. Kay Ivey attended today’s grand opening, touting the company...
