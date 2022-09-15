Read full article on original website
‘Avatar: The Way of the Water’ Shows Off Immersive Scenes at D23
Stretching into the third hour of a blockbuster morning at D23, the staff in Anaheim, California, had the daunting task of handing out 7,500 pairs of 3D glasses to the crowd that had already been treated to Star Wars, Marvel and Indiana Jones footage. But who could say no to James Cameron or to Avatar? Cameron beamed in from New Zealand to show off half a dozen scenes from Avatar: The Way of the Water. Stars Zoe Saldaña, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang were in person at the convention. Many of the scenes showed off Cameron’s immersive underwater...
7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, and Hulu movies and shows to stream this weekend
Another weekend means another batch of streaming recommendations from us – and whether you're in the mood for a movie night or binge-watching a new series, you'll find something that takes your fancy here. Let's start with movies. Do Revenge, a high school drama inspired by Strangers on a...
The 10 Best Family Movies on Netflix
Netflix has been around for so long, and has so many films, that it can be hard to know where to start, especially if you're trying to watch something that caters to both adults and children. Netflix has one of the largest collections of original movies, which is great, but...
‘The Acolyte’: Manny Jacinto Joins The Cast Of Disney+ ‘Star Wars’ Series, Charlie Barnett Also In Final Negotiations
There’s a lot of “Star Wars” to come before “The Acolyte” makes its Disney+ debut. But the more news that breaks about the upcoming show, the more exciting it sounds. Earlier this month, “Squid Game” star Lee Jung-jae, who just won an Emmy for his role on that show, joined Amandla Stenberg and Jodie Turner-Smith on “The Acolyte” cast. And now, it looks like a couple of other actors have joined the ensemble.
The best movies on Disney+ to stream now (September 2022)
Disney Plus has another exciting month of new releases in store for subscribers this month. Our editors have combed through all of them to find the best, and you can view all the latest movies by release date. The most exciting new shows on Disney Plus in October include Marvel’s...
41 new movies and shows hit Netflix tomorrow – don’t miss these 10 titles
With the arrival of September tomorrow, a whopping 41 new titles are set to hit Netflix — just on September 1 alone. Furthermore, the slew of new content to check out includes original Netflix movies, like Fenced In from Brazil and the romantic comedy Love in the Villa, plus popular third-party titles like Road House and Scarface.
Top 10 most-watched movies on Netflix from last week
"You've gotta check out..." (Photo by Rafael Henrique / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images) Lazy weekend ahead? Need to unwind and watch an after work flick? Just watch toss on Netflix--easy enough, right? That's only half the battle. Now what do you pick? Check out which have been the most picked movies on Netflix over the past week ending September 11:10. "Labor Day " Netflix Hours watched: 6,510,000 9. "Triple 9" Netflix Hours watched: 6,530,000 8. "Hanna" Netflix Hours watched: 7,120,000 7. "Despicable Me 2" Netflix Hours watched: 7,590,0006. "White Chicks" Netflix Hours watched: 9,210,000 5. "Morbius" Netflix Hours watched: 12,200,000 4. "Me Time" Netflix Hours watched: 20,660,000 3. "I Came By" Netflix Hours watched: 26,800,000 2. "Love in the Villa" Netflix Hours watched: 29,530,000 1. "End of the Road" Netflix Hours watched: 30,210,00011
Stephen King's New Netflix Movie Finally Has A Release Date
This summer, Stephen King fans were delivered some really rough news. While writer/director Gary Dauberman’s Salem’s Lot (based on King’s book of the same name) had been scheduled to be released in time for this year’s Halloween season, the film was first pushed to April 2023 and then taken off the 2023 movie release schedule entirely. We’re still waiting to see what Warner Bros. decides to do with the movie – but for right now Constant Readers can get excited because Netflix has announced the release date for what now will be the next Stephen King adaptation: John Lee Hancock’s Mr. Harrigan’s Phone.
5 of the Best Netflix Movies and Shows to Watch in September
We take a look at five of the best movies and shows arriving on Netflix in September.
Oscar Season 2023 Is All About Hollywood Studios Declaring Their Relevance
Telluride and Venice got the gears moving, but the Toronto International Film Festival brought it all home: We’ve got an old-school awards cycle. For all the disruption of the past decade, the biggest Best Picture prospects come from some of the oldest players. One year after Apple bought “CODA” at Sundance and won a streamer its first Best Picture, classic Hollywood is gunning for the prize. Paramount was already marching into awards mode with “Top Gun: Maverick,” the box-office juggernaut that reminded everyone that big theatrical events movies aren’t dead (and neither are the theaters). With 10 Best Picture candidates, the...
National Cinema Week Sets Second Annual Edition For October
On the heels of National Cinema Day, a smaller event that debuted last year, called National Cinema Week, has set Oct. 7-13 for its second annual push to celebrate moviegoing in the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean. Over 1,200 theaters repping 12,00+ screens are participating and more may join. The dates are one week later than Cinema Week had previously announced in March. Events include Community Day, where theaters will host more than 6,500 underserved youth at free Sat. morning showings of Sony’s Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, presented by the Independent Cinema Alliance. Most cinemas are offering unlimited popcorn all week, there’s a Family Day on...
Hugo Weaving Once Called His Work in the ‘Transformers’ Films ‘Meaningless’
Hugo Weaving once did voiceover work for the 2007 movie ‘Transformers’, but it was a project he would later admit he didn’t enjoy doing too much.
Fall TV preview: Premiere dates for every new and returning show in 2022
All of the key dates for your fall TV viewership needs in one place. This past Sunday, Americans everywhere celebrated an unofficial holiday few are aware of: the return of Fall TV season. Traditionally falling on the first Sunday of the NFL regular season, viewers across the nation observe Fall...
Disney+ Is About to See a Big Price Hike, Bob Chapek Still Thinks It’s Too Cheap
In November 2019, The Walt Disney Company dove head-first into the streaming service game with the launch of its very own platform, Disney+. Not only did Disney+ have a massive library of classic Disney movies, but there were also films from Pixar, Marvel, and LucasFilm. Since then, Disney has gone full force in creating its own original programming, like The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, The Mandalorian, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
The Year Of Best Picture Sequels…Maybe [Contender Countdown]
Over the past few months, there have been rumblings. At Cannes, one studio executive remarked that this Oscar season was going to be a “strange” one. In July, another industry executive described the quality of the fall festival offerings as “unusual” (and that wasn’t meant positively). Now, with three of the four major festivals almost completed, their warnings have been right on target. With just two films truly emerging as potential Best Picture nominees from this year’s fall fests, “The Fablemans” and “The Banshees of Inisherin,” this may be the Oscars the sequels, yes, the sequels take the reigns.
‘Kiin’: Watch ‘The Silent Films’ Companion Short Film To Agnieszka Smoczyńska’s Cannes Hit
After its debut at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, Agnieszka Smoczyńska‘s English-language feature debut, “The Silent Twins,” hits theaters this Friday. But before that, check out Fenn O’Meally‘s short companion piece to the film, “Kiin,” with words by actresses Letitia Wright and Tamara Lawrence and June & Jennifer Gibbons.
Leonardo DiCaprio’s Career Advice For Timothée Chalamet? “No Hard Drugs And No Superhero Movies”
After his 2017 star turn in Luca Guadaginino‘s “Call Me By Your Name,” Timothée Chalamet has become Hollywood’s new young heartthrob. And Chalamet’s done a good job bolstering up that reputation with his turns in “Lady Bird,” “The French Dispatch,” and “Dune.” Up next for the actor? Guadagnino’s latest, “Bones And All,” fresh off its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival.
‘Constantine’: Keanu Reeves Will Return For A Belated Sequel, Francis Lawrence Directing Again
The DC-related supernatural property “Constantine” has been in the air for the last two years. Whispers of a belated sequel with Keanu Reeves were bandied about at one point and then seemingly squashed in 2021 when Reeves was asked by reporters and said he “would love to” make a “Constantine” sequel, but the studios weren’t interested. Instead, Warner Bros. and HBO Max went ahead with a “Constantine” series from J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot productions that was supposed to kick off an interconnected world of supernatural DC projects like “Justice League Dark,” but none of those projects have yet come to fruition.
‘The Young Arsonists’ Review: Sheila Pye’s Striking Feature Debut Wants To Burn It All Down [TIFF]
#MeToo has done a lot of good for culture in the five years since the movement’s birth. But there’s bad to take with that good, too, like the endless and awkward sloganeering that commodified the cause as a series of catchphrases: Dismantle the patriarchy; smash the patriarchy; burn down the patriarchy. The last of these, at least, fell out of popular use after Daenerys Targaryen’s blazing heel turn in the “Game of Thrones” finale, because no one wants the necessary work of breaking up macho monopolies over levers of power associated with the indiscriminate incineration of innocent men, women, and children.
