Phoenix, AZ

ESPN

No. 12 BYU heads to Oregon looking to build on early success

In the aftermath of a big win over Baylor, BYU's players celebrated with their raucous blue-clad fans who rushed the field in Provo, Utah. The victory moved the Cougars (2-0) up nine spots to No. 12 in the AP Top 25 and gave the team a boost nationally in its final year as an FBS independent. But the attention quickly shifted to this Saturday's game at Oregon and the latest opportunity to make the season special.
PROVO, UT
College Football News

Arizona vs North Dakota State Prediction, Game Preview

Arizona vs North Dakota State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17. Record: Arizona (1-1), North Dakota State (2-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule. NFL Expert...
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Parents respond to allegations against Gilbert football coach, players

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- As football teams across Arizona play under the Friday night lights, a football player and his mother are leveling serious accusations against Gilbert High School’s football coach and players. Senior Deion Smith says he was harassed and assaulted, claiming the Tiger’s coach didn’t take action. However, other parents are backing the coach after the allegations broke.
GILBERT, AZ
247Sports

WATCH: Oregon Safety Bennett Williams explains how the Ducks shut down BYU

Hear from Oregon starting safety Bennett Williams as he breaks down Oregon's impressive 41-20 win over visiting No. 12 BYU, why the Ducks were able to dominate, and what the week of practice did to the team's confidence. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon...
PROVO, UT
247Sports

WATCH: Noah Sewell reacts to Oregon's 41-20 dominating win over No. 12 BYU

Oregon starting linebacker Noah Sewell breaks down how the Oregon Ducks were able to dominate the No. 12 ranked BYU Cougars Saturday afternoon from Autzen Stadium. Sewell opens up about the program's growth the last few weeks and what's to come for Oregon. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter...
EUGENE, OR

