Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBA Suspends Phoenix Suns Owner Robert Sarver from Organization Based on Violations of Workplace StandardsLawrence PeacePhoenix, AZ
Lost In Arizona: Where Are These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedGlendale, AZ
Locally Owned Chicken Sandwich Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Fried Chicken Sandwich Chain Opens New LocationGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
Eastern Michigan pummels Arizona State in stunner
Samson Evans rushed for a career-high 257 yards and a touchdown to lead Eastern Michigan to a 30-21 victory Saturday
247Sports
BRR: Arizona Preview with Zach Willis and Jake Stack
Ross Uglem, Zach Willis, and Jake Stack preview NDSU's game against Arizona from downtown Tuscon. How will they measure up in their first FBS opportunity since 2016?
ESPN
No. 12 BYU heads to Oregon looking to build on early success
In the aftermath of a big win over Baylor, BYU's players celebrated with their raucous blue-clad fans who rushed the field in Provo, Utah. The victory moved the Cougars (2-0) up nine spots to No. 12 in the AP Top 25 and gave the team a boost nationally in its final year as an FBS independent. But the attention quickly shifted to this Saturday's game at Oregon and the latest opportunity to make the season special.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
College Football News
Arizona vs North Dakota State Prediction, Game Preview
Arizona vs North Dakota State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17. Record: Arizona (1-1), North Dakota State (2-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule. NFL Expert...
Gameday Headquarters: Oregon State Beavers vs Montana State Bobcats
The Oregon State Beavers hit the road for a short drive north to Portland's Providence Park to host the Montana State Bobcats. This week's game will air on the Pac-12 Network, while BeaverBlitz staff will be hosting live in game coverage in The Lodge for members of BeaverBlitz. Here is...
AZFamily
Parents respond to allegations against Gilbert football coach, players
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- As football teams across Arizona play under the Friday night lights, a football player and his mother are leveling serious accusations against Gilbert High School’s football coach and players. Senior Deion Smith says he was harassed and assaulted, claiming the Tiger’s coach didn’t take action. However, other parents are backing the coach after the allegations broke.
247Sports
WATCH: Oregon Safety Bennett Williams explains how the Ducks shut down BYU
Hear from Oregon starting safety Bennett Williams as he breaks down Oregon's impressive 41-20 win over visiting No. 12 BYU, why the Ducks were able to dominate, and what the week of practice did to the team's confidence. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon...
IN THIS ARTICLE
USC could be on ESPN's 'College GameDay' next week at Oregon State
Are you ready for some prime time exposure, USC fans? The Oregonian/OregonLive is reporting that the USC at Oregon State football game scheduled for Sept. 24 in Corvallis is "certainly on the radar" of ESPN's College GameDay crew. When was the last time USC was featured on College GameDay? It has ...
Yardbarker
Washington State Cougars: Game 3 vs. Colorado State – TV, Weather, More
Washington State Cougars Football moves to Week 3 as the Cougs host Colorado State. Pacific Northwest Sports has all you need to know. PNWS presents what you need to know as the Washington State Cougars return home to face Colorado State for Game 3 of the 2022 season. We have Washington State football fans covered.
FOX Sports
Tennessee, BYU, USC, Utah in the CFP? The 'Big Noon Kickoff' crew selects their "contender" outside the top 5
Tennessee Volunteers, BYU Cougars, USC Trojans, Utah Utes in the College Football Playoff? The 'Big Noon Kickoff' crew selects their "contender" outside the top 5.
Eastern Progress
High school football picks: Salpointe Catholic opens home slate against big, bad Basha
PHOENIX THUNDERBIRD (1-1) at Amphitheater (0-1) Location: 125 W. Yavapai Road. What to expect: Amphi fell to Flowing Wells 28-7 to begin the season, but returns home to host a Phoenix Thunderbird team fresh off a 56-7 win over El Mirage Dysart. The Panthers will improve this week, but fall short. Call it 34-20.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
247Sports
Oregon State to rekindle old tradition with Saturday's football game in Portland
For decades throughout the 20th Century, it was a nearly annual tradition for the Oregon State football team to make the 85-mile trip north and play quasi-home games in Portland. This Saturday, for the first time in thirty-two years, the Beavers will board buses and make that quick journey up...
247Sports
WATCH: Noah Sewell reacts to Oregon's 41-20 dominating win over No. 12 BYU
Oregon starting linebacker Noah Sewell breaks down how the Oregon Ducks were able to dominate the No. 12 ranked BYU Cougars Saturday afternoon from Autzen Stadium. Sewell opens up about the program's growth the last few weeks and what's to come for Oregon. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter...
Comments / 0