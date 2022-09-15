In the aftermath of a big win over Baylor, BYU's players celebrated with their raucous blue-clad fans who rushed the field in Provo, Utah. The victory moved the Cougars (2-0) up nine spots to No. 12 in the AP Top 25 and gave the team a boost nationally in its final year as an FBS independent. But the attention quickly shifted to this Saturday's game at Oregon and the latest opportunity to make the season special.

PROVO, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO