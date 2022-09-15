ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

Rome attorney settles campaign complaint with state ethics commission

By dwagner,
Rome News-Tribune
 2 days ago
Luke Martin

The state ethics commission accepted on Thursday a consent order settling a complaint against Rome attorney Luke Martin in his campaign for a Georgia General Assembly seat.

Martin agreed to pay a $4,000 civil penalty connected with his financial filings; another complaint was administratively dismissed as not a violation of state law.

The issues stemmed from Martin’s early decision to seek the Republican nomination for the state Senate District 52 seat — and his switch to run for House District 13 before qualifying started this year. He collected donations for his Senate race but, after abandoning that bid, he transferred the balance to his House campaign.

Robert Lane, deputy executive secretary and general counsel, presented his recommendations Thursday to the Georgia Government Transparency & Campaign Finance Commission, which accepted them without comment. Martin has 60 days to pay the fine.

State law limits the disposition of campaign funds and does not generally allow candidates to solicit for one race and use the money for another. However, in Martin’s case, the Senate race donors wanted to redirect their earlier contributions.

Lane said Martin agreed to two violations of collecting money for his House campaign before he officially filed his Declaration of Intent on March 25, 2022. A complaint that he illegally transferred funds between his Senate and House campaigns was dismissed.

Martin lost the May 24 Republican primary to incumbent state Rep. Katie Dempsey, who is unopposed in the Nov. 8 general election.

Incumbent state Sen. Chuck Hufstetler won the GOP nomination for the District 52 seat and also is unopposed for reelection.

A Normal Person
2d ago

Some attorneys have clicks of corruption too and can be bought out and not be honest nor have integrity period. Allegedly

IN THIS ARTICLE
creativeloafing.com

NEW BRIEF: Atlanta’s Fortune 100 companies receive failing grades on 'American Democracy Scorecard’

In the wake of President Biden’s recent speech highlighting the growing threats to this country’s democracy, nonpartisan government watchdog Accountable.US launched their “American Democracy Scorecard.” Described as “a public resource that scores all Fortune 100 companies’ actions around critical democracy issues,” three Atlanta-based companies appear on the list: The Coca-Cola Company, The Home Depot, and UPS. Their scores were … not great.
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Six schools in Georgia recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools

ATLANTA — Six schools in Georgia have been recognized this year as National Blue Ribbon Schools. The U.S. Education Department made the announcement Friday for the 297 schools recognized with the designation nationally. According to the Education Department, the designation is "based on a school’s overall academic performance or...
GEORGIA STATE
ABOUT

Rome News-Tribune is the daily newspaper of Rome, Georgia. Begun originally as a weekly newspaper, the paper has survived several merges with other newspapers. Aside from several months during the Civil War, the paper has been published continuously since 1843. It is owned by Times Journal Inc. based in Marietta, Ga.

 https://www.northwestgeorgianews.com/rome/

