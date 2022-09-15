Why the Rams feel they must shut Cordarrelle Patterson down on Sunday

NBC LA’s Michael Duarte joined Dukes & Bell to help the guys preview Falcons-Rams on Sunday afternoon, and which player has Sean McVay and Rams coaches keyed in on as the Falcon to stop.

When asked about what Sean McVay has been emphasizing this week.

“Sean McVay is really good at these bounce back games learning from his mistakes, having a better game after a big loss. Last thing I’ll say is what he’s been telling us all week, he’s actually targeting Cordarrelle Patterson,” Duarte said. “Obviously a guy that was drafted as a receiver, as a return guy, whose now made a name for himself as a running back in Atlanta. That is a guy that Sean Mcvay is trying to stop this week, he’s got all of his attention on Cordarrelle Patterson.”

Duarte talked about why McVay is so worried about Cordarrelle Patterson.

“I don’t know if the Falcons will be able to utilize that maybe get some other guys involved but that’s where Sean McVay is looking. He’s very nervous about Cordarrelle Patterson this week and the dynamic nature of this guy who is kinda of a dual threat, Swiss army knife ala Deebo Samuel and the Niners.”