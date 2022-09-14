Read full article on original website
Nausea: A Hardcore Anarchist Rock Band Born In America
There is a hardcore punk band that most of you probably have not heard of that are an important part of the history of anarchism in the United States. This particular band came from the mean streets of New York City - the largest metropolis in the United States and was notable for being part of the first wave of a new form of music called crust punk. It was known as Nausea and this particular group had a lot to say with their music about the turbulent times they were living in while influencing a new style of punk mentality...
Our 30 Wildest Ozzy Osbourne Photos: Gallery
Ozzy Osbourne has always been known as one of rock's wildest personalities and our photo gallery freezes some of his craziest moments. Ozzy's career is full of unbelievable stories, yet none is more infamous than the 1982 solo show in Des Moines, Iowa when he bit the head off of a bat. The Prince of Darkness -- who claimed the taste was "very salty" -- described the incident in an interview with Night Flight. “I thought it was one of those rubber bats," the rocker explained. "I picked it up and it was a real bat, you know?” The interviewer then asked if the bat was alive when he picked it up, and Ozzy admitted it was, “’Til I bit the head off it.”
The Doors ‘Rescue’ Last Known Unissued Studio Tune for Blues Comp
The Doors will finally release the previously unheard "Paris Blues" — described as the band’s "last known unissued studio recording" — as part of a new blues-themed compilation of the same name. Paris Blues is out Nov. 25 as part of Record Store Day’s Black Friday event....
Popculture
Steve Grimmett, '80s Metal Vocalist, Dead at 62
Steve Grimmett, the frontman of British heavy metal band Grim Reaper, has died. Grimmett passed away on Monday, Aug. 15 at the age of 62, his family confirmed in separate social media posts, with his wife, Millie, paying tribute on social media by writing, "this is the hardest thing I've ever had to write but it's with a heavy & shattered heart to say that my beloved Steve died suddenly & unexpectedly on Monday 15th August. Wait for me my love. Until we are together again." At this time, Grimmett's cause of death is not known.
Noah Cyrus on ‘The Hardest Part’ and Her Unflinching Story of Recovery
At long last, Noah Cyrus is ready to officially introduce herself. Six years after she launched her music career with the single “Make Me (Cry),” the 22-year-old singer-songwriter’s debut studio album, The Hardest Part, arrived on Friday. When I point out to her on a recent Zoom call how unbelievable it is that she’s maintained a steady stream of music during the past six years without ever releasing a proper album, Cyrus agrees while attempting to explain: There were “inner conflicts with past teams,” she says, and then things got put on the back burner while she prioritized her “mental...
Eric Clapton Uneasy About Rejecting Jesus on Ozzy Osbourne Collab
Ozzy Osbourne is gearing up to release his thirteenth studio album, Patient Number 9, on September 9. Ahead of the album release, Osbourne dropped the title track (which features Jeff Beck) and the song “Degradation Rules (feat. Tony Iommi).” Also ahead of his upcoming release, Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes conversation that he had with another collaborator, Eric Clapton, about one of the record’s tracks.
Wolfgang Van Halen Plays ‘Eruption’ to Celebrate Song’s 45th Anniversary
Today (Sept. 8, 2022) marks a very special occasion, one that Wolfgang Van Halen didn't want to pass without acknowledging it. It's the 45th anniversary of one of Van Halen's most well-known songs, "Eruption," and he shared video of himself playing the track his father made popular all those years ago.
7 of the Best Rock Songs from the ’70s
While many were dancing to disco music in the 1970s, the era also rang out with cries of we will, we will rock you and murmurings of “Stairway to Heaven.” Consequently, rock music had a unique period of growth in the ’70s in the sense that several of its subgenres—like arena rock—began to achieve a different type of popularity. So, to explore some of the decade’s finest, check out just seven of the best rock songs from the ’70s here below.
The Mars Volta keep the fans guessing on super slinky comeback album
Thought The Mars Volta had confounded you enough? Nope, here’s their pop album
AOL Corp
5 takeaways from Blackpink's new 'Born Pink' album
K-pop’s decadelong ascent in the U.S. will crest with one sure bet this year: “Born Pink,” the brand new album from megastars Blackpink. Lisa, Rosé, Jennie and Jisoo made history with their 2019 Coachella set, hit No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 2020’s debut “The Album” and racked up fans from pop’s A-list (most recently Taylor Swift, who was filmed dancing to single “Pink Venom” at the VMAs this year).
Kerrang
Watch Ozzy Osbourne’s NFL halftime performance
The day before he released his new album Patient Number 9, Ozzy Osbourne helped kick off the Los Angeles Rams’ season at SoFi Stadium by performing the halftime show – and now it’s online for all to enjoy. The Prince Of Darkness unleashed his new record’s title-track...
'The Phantom of the Opera' to close on Broadway next year
NEW YORK (AP) — “The Phantom of the Opera” — Broadway’s longest-running show — is scheduled to close in February 2023, the biggest victim yet of the post-pandemic softening in theater attendance in New York. The musical — a fixture on Broadway since 1988, weathering recessions, war and cultural shifts — will play its final performance on Broadway on Feb. 18, a spokesperson told The Associated Press on Friday. The closing will come less than a month after its 35th anniversary. It will conclude with an eye-popping 13,925 performances. It is a costly musical to sustain, with elaborate sets and...
The 35 Best A24 Movies, Ranked
If you see this studio attached to a film, chances are it's a masterpiece.
Gizmodo
Henry Silva, Batman: The Animated Series' Bane, Passes Away at 95
Prolific New York actor Henry Silva passed away earlier in the week. Per the Hollywood Reporter, he passed just a day before he would’ve turned 96 years old. Born in Brooklyn on September 15, 1926, Silva grew up in Harlem, and eventually quit school to take drama classes. In 1955 and 1956, Silva went to Broadway as the character Mother in Michael V. Gatto’s play, A Hatful of Rain. He would later go on to play the character again in the 1957 film adaption, and had an appearance in at least two movies from the rest of the 50s and through the 70s. Other credits from his filmography include 1962's The Manchurian Candidate, Johnny Cool in the 1963 film of the same name, and 1999's Ghost Dog: Way of the Samurai.
Beto O’Rourke + Son See Iron Maiden Together – ‘One of the Best Concerts I’ve Been To’
At 47 years in the music industry, Iron Maiden are one of those generational acts that have been passed down from parents to their children, with new fans consistently marveling at the energy and power of Bruce Dickinson and the band and dedication to theatrics often through band mascot "Eddie." One of those father-son moments happened this week when Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke took his son Henry to see the legendary Iron Maiden at the El Paso stop of the "Legacy of the Beast" tour.
The 5 Best New Age Metal Bands From Finland, Chosen by Wolfheart
Here are the five best new metal bands from Finland, as chosen by Wolfheart guitarist/vocalist Tuomas Saukkonen. Finland is a notorious hotbed of heavy metal and has been for decades with fans often describing it as the most metal country on the planet. Home to the icons such as Nightwish, Children of Bodom, Amorphis, Sentenced, Apocalyptica, Stratovarius, Sonata Arctica, HIM, Ensiferum, Korpiklaani, Swallow the Sun, Impaled Nazarene... and just so many more, it's quite the oasis for headbangers.
Internet Reacts to Kid Rock’s ‘Never Quit’ Video
Kid Rock's new music video for his song "Never Quit" features a gun-toting community that is armed to the teeth to fight... vandalism?. The video for the song from the Bad Reputation album released yesterday (Sept.13) shifts between Kid Rock and the storyline of a general store/restaurant owner and the residents of a small town.
ComicBook
Urusei Yatsura Reboot Releases New Poster
There are just a few weeks left before the fall anime season begins, and all eyes are locked on its releases. After all, the cour will be one of the busiest in recent years. From Mob Psycho 100 to Blue Lock, plenty of hits are on the horizon, and Urusei Yatsura is hyping its comeback with an all-new poster.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Iron Maiden: Rock In Rio 2001 Free Online
Cast: Bruce Dickinson Janick Gers Steve Harris Nicko McBrain Dave Murray. Rock In Rio Festival 2001 - Iron Maiden headlines one of the biggest shows on Earth to a massive sell-out 250,000 crowd and a global TV audience of millions. The explosive two hour set, shot using 18 cameras and edited by Steve Harris, is Maiden at its best, performing their biggest show ever on the final date of their Brave New World Tour.
Drake Milligan Releases Album of Songs Written During His ‘Time in Nashville’ Following ‘AGT’ Run
The country music world has a new star in the works with Drake Milligan. The young singer-songwriter finished in third place in this year’s season of America’s Got Talent. But he has a lot more than that to celebrate. This week also saw the release of his first full-length studio album, Dallas/Fort Worth.
