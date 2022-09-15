ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports' Week 2 NFL picks: Do Buccaneers break losing streak to Saints?

By Nate Davis, USA TODAY
Since Tom Brady signed with Tampa Bay in 2020, the Buccaneers have yet to beat the New Orleans Saints ... in the regular season anyway. In fact, the Bucs have lost seven in a row to the Saints dating to 2018 ... in the regular season anyway.

(Yes, it's worth noting Brady and Co. prevailed in the Superdome during the 2020 divisional round of the playoffs, Tampa Bay sending former Saints QB Drew Brees into the sunset as the Buccaneers marched toward a Super Bowl 55 triumph.)

But even though this isn't postseason, our panel of NFL experts appears unmoved by recent history, Safid Deen the only one forecasting a continuance of New Orleans' recent dominance.

It's part and parcel of a week with many aligned opinions, Monday night's matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles the lone one to garner a 4-3 split.

USA TODAY SPORTS' SUPER BOWL PICKS: Playoffs, MVP and other awards also forecast

WEEK 2 POWER RANKINGS: Buffalo Bills take over No. 1 spot, AFC dominates top five

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: USA TODAY Sports' Week 2 NFL picks: Do Buccaneers break losing streak to Saints?

