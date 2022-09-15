Read full article on original website
Smash It! Brand New Rage Room In Midland Lets You Break Stuff?
Wait? You're telling me there's a place I can go and BREAK STUFF? How many people do you know that would love to visit a place like this? It's a Rage Room! A place to let out a little steam by breaking stuff and Midland Texas has one Downtown!. •...
(Pics) Checkout This Midland Home Selling For $1.35 Million
As you may or may not know I recently purchased a new home in April and loved just almost every minute of it. Buy a house they say it will be fun. LOL As you can imagine I was constantly online looking at homes, so all my feeds on social media keep showing me all the houses around Midland and Odessa for sale. Of course, I have to take a look. Maybe one of these houses has something in it I would like to do in my house. I love seeing the different floor plans and decor, and the kind of tile they have chosen and I am very picky about kitchens, bathrooms, and closets. I am very picky about those last three things, oh, and a soaker tub too. Those are make-or-break things for me when it comes to buying a house.
Date Night Tonight? Hit Up Any Of These 5 Restaurants In Odessa Perfect For The Occasion
00Date nights are the best nights! A chance to get all dolled up for a night on the town with your better half. Even if a night on the town is only dinner. Any chance for the 2 of you to spend an evening together, no distractions, is enough to recharge your relationship batteries. But what is the one thing that could ruin such an evening? A crappy restaurant. True story. You don't want to have high expectations and then be let down because you both decided on a place that wasn't up to par.
Ask Midland Odessa – 3 DATES IN AND SHE ALWAYS BRINGS SOMEONE WITH HER!
Buzz Question - What's happening here? Been on 3 dates with this awesome lady and for all 3 dates she has BROUGHT someone with her. She found me on MATCH Dot Com and I'm not really sure why she brings a PLUS ONE on our dates. I haven't straight up asked her, but what's the deal? Why go on a date then??
Illegal Tamales? What the ‘Cottage Law’ in Texas Means for You
We all want to make sure the food we're eating is safe. That's why we pay attention to things like the 'Clean Plate Award', and if the restaurant we plan to visit got a good report from the health inspector. Illegal Tamales in Texas. However, thousands of people on social...
Two New Businesses Have Opened In Midland! Two New Businesses That Promise Fun!
The more the merrier right? We love to be able to tell you about new businesses opening here in the Permian Basin. Midland has two new businesses that you can have fun at and probably relieve some stress at the same time. Champs Sports Bar and Grill. Champs Sports Bar...
See Video Of Permian High School From Odessa Texas Featured On The Today Show!
Heck yeah! One of our local High Schools from here in the Permian Basin was featured on the Today Show on NBC this morning! The school that put Friday Night Lights on the map was featured on a football section of the nationally televised morning show on NBC this morning.
In The Mood For Chicken Strips? Head to These Midland/Odessa Places For the Best Tenders
If you love that yard bird (aka chicken), and especially those chicken fingers, well here are the top 5 places you need to visit to get the best chicken fingers/tenders. Now with locations in Midland and Odessa, the best chicken tenders are available to all Permian Basin residents. Don't forget to get a lot of that secret sauce from Raising Cane's which makes the chicken tenders AWESOME!
Whether You’re Celebrating or Crying in Your Beer, Here is the Perfect Spot For Cowboys and Red Raider Fans in Midland
Cowboys and Red Raider fans rejoice, you now have the perfect place to go on the weekend to watch games from Dem 'Boys and Tech or any other games too. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, Champs Sports Grill is now open in Midland at the former location of Brew Street and before that, Men's Warehouse.
Fun On The Farm Returns At Fiddlesticks Farms With An All New Corn Maze Supporting First Responders! Check It Out!
When Fiddlesticks first opened the farm it was just a corn maze there was a big corn maze and a smaller easier maze for the kids. There were a few other activities but nothing like they have now. Fiddlesticks Farms is 10 acres full of fun activities for the entire family. With concession stands, photo props, and flower fields, you can spend the entire day out at Fiddlesticks.
West Texas Trekies! Legendary Captain Kirk Is Coming To Midland!
Beam Me Up! Because, the man is coming to Midland, Texas! Yes, the original Captain Kirk is coming to Midland! And, when I say Captain Kirk I'm talking about the original legendary, William Shatner!. • WILLIAM SHATNER LIVE COMING TO WAGNER NOEL ON JANUARY 12, 2023!. William Shatner Live features...
Midland-Odessa Are These 6 Things What You Consider Deal Breakers In A Relationship?
When you first start dating a person, it's all fresh and new. You're in love, having a great time then after days, weeks, months, and years go by, the new wears off and there you are...annoying each other, dealing with each person's bad habits. According to psychologytoday.com, only 10% of marriages in the US are highly healthy and happy. Scary but true.
Midland-Odessa HEB’s Now Have Their Own Debit Card? Sign Me Up!
Who does the grocery shopping in your family? Hopefully, it is someone who likes to be thrifty and can spot a good deal from time to time. I mean who doesn't want to save a buck here and there? I'm primarily a fan of the 'rewards programs.' When you spend a certain amount of money, there are more savings available to you at many stores.
