ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KBAT 99.9

(Pics) Checkout This Midland Home Selling For $1.35 Million

As you may or may not know I recently purchased a new home in April and loved just almost every minute of it. Buy a house they say it will be fun. LOL As you can imagine I was constantly online looking at homes, so all my feeds on social media keep showing me all the houses around Midland and Odessa for sale. Of course, I have to take a look. Maybe one of these houses has something in it I would like to do in my house. I love seeing the different floor plans and decor, and the kind of tile they have chosen and I am very picky about kitchens, bathrooms, and closets. I am very picky about those last three things, oh, and a soaker tub too. Those are make-or-break things for me when it comes to buying a house.
MIDLAND, TX
KBAT 99.9

Date Night Tonight? Hit Up Any Of These 5 Restaurants In Odessa Perfect For The Occasion

00Date nights are the best nights! A chance to get all dolled up for a night on the town with your better half. Even if a night on the town is only dinner. Any chance for the 2 of you to spend an evening together, no distractions, is enough to recharge your relationship batteries. But what is the one thing that could ruin such an evening? A crappy restaurant. True story. You don't want to have high expectations and then be let down because you both decided on a place that wasn't up to par.
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
Midland, TX
Government
Midland, TX
Lifestyle
City
Midland, TX
KBAT 99.9

In The Mood For Chicken Strips? Head to These Midland/Odessa Places For the Best Tenders

If you love that yard bird (aka chicken), and especially those chicken fingers, well here are the top 5 places you need to visit to get the best chicken fingers/tenders. Now with locations in Midland and Odessa, the best chicken tenders are available to all Permian Basin residents. Don't forget to get a lot of that secret sauce from Raising Cane's which makes the chicken tenders AWESOME!
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Things To Do#What To Do#Travel Info#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Beer Garden#Karaoke#Tacos#Down South Seafood#Texas Tap#Midland Truck#The Horseshoe Arena
KBAT 99.9

Fun On The Farm Returns At Fiddlesticks Farms With An All New Corn Maze Supporting First Responders! Check It Out!

When Fiddlesticks first opened the farm it was just a corn maze there was a big corn maze and a smaller easier maze for the kids. There were a few other activities but nothing like they have now. Fiddlesticks Farms is 10 acres full of fun activities for the entire family. With concession stands, photo props, and flower fields, you can spend the entire day out at Fiddlesticks.
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
KBAT 99.9

Midland-Odessa HEB’s Now Have Their Own Debit Card? Sign Me Up!

Who does the grocery shopping in your family? Hopefully, it is someone who likes to be thrifty and can spot a good deal from time to time. I mean who doesn't want to save a buck here and there? I'm primarily a fan of the 'rewards programs.' When you spend a certain amount of money, there are more savings available to you at many stores.
MIDLAND, TX
KBAT 99.9

KBAT 99.9

Midland, TX
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
665K+
Views
ABOUT

KBAT 99.9 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kbat.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy