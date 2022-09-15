Read full article on original website
wlu.edu
Meet Chaz Jackson ’25
I chose to come to Washington and Lee because I thought it would be a great fit and provided great opportunities for me and my family. I have always attended small schools and I thrived. After visiting W&L I knew it was the school for me. Additionally, I wanted a liberal arts institution because of the ability to explore different areas of academic interests. Plus, W&L is different from most liberal arts universities because it is providing me the opportunity to study two areas that don’t typically go together: computer science and accounting. Finally, I was awarded the Johnson Scholarship for Leadership and Integrity which provided me the opportunity to attend college for free and graduate without any student debt.
wlu.edu
Meet Elena Lee ’25
Since I was little, I knew that I wanted a chance to study abroad, and that I wanted a chance to study language while I was in school. W&L was my first choice for schools in the country because it offered an opportunity to do both of those things. W&L offers programs that I have always been interested in studying (journalism, history and studio art), and the liberal arts aspect is also a bonus.
caswellmessenger.com
100 mile yard sale on US 29 to be held September 29-October 2
Yard sale lovers in search of great items at thrifty prices are gearing up for the fall version of the 100-mile yard sale held in Virginia twice a year in the spring and fall. This year’s event starts on Thursday, September 29 and runs through Sunday, October 2. The...
WSLS
Colonial Elementary School mourns the loss of beloved special education teacher
TROUTVILLE, Va. – People at a Troutville elementary school are mourning a devastating loss of one of their own. One of their teachers, Noelle Shelton, died unexpectedly this month, and those close to her are honoring her memory. Shelton was a special education teacher at Colonial Elementary School, and...
cardinalnews.org
How newcomers are reshaping Smith Mountain Lake
MONETA – Should one of the first Smith Mountain Lake lot owners who sold out early then returned today, more than a half-century after that initial wave of rather crude development, they might have to take a long pause to gather in the scene. A good guess is anyone...
fbschedules.com
Wake Forest, Liberty cancel home-and-home football series
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Liberty Flames have canceled their future home-and-home football series, according to a release by Wake Forest athletics. Wake Forest and Liberty were slated to face off in the opener of the series at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Va., on Aug. 30, 2025. The series was then set to shift to Wake Forest’s Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Sept. 5, 2026.
NBC 29 News
Friday Night Fury, High School Football Scores & Highlights 9/16
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football scores from Friday night. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
WDBJ7.com
New sleep center focused on sleep apnea treatment comes to southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new sleep center in Roanoke is looking to help community members suffering from sleep apnea. Henritze Dental Group opened its Southwest Virginia Sleep Center Thursday afternoon. The center will focus on treating sleep apnea with mouth pieces and dental care technology. It’s an alternative to...
Golf Digest
Virginia football is so afraid of getting upset on Saturday that they’re banning Old Dominion’s service puppy from the sideline
If you’re an FBS struggler at the moment, you gotta be careful. You can’t take anything for granted. You gotta be on upset alert at all hours of every day. Just ask Nebraska. Just ask Texas A&M. Just ask Notre Dame. Nothing is a given. No one is safe. Upsets are in the air.
WSLS
Roanoke Italian restaurant to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants
ROANOKE, Va. – The ABR Roadshow will be making a visit to Roanoke in the near future. On Thursday, America’s Best Restaurants announced that they will soon be featuring Remini’s, a Roanoke Italian restaurant. ABR said they will be visiting Roanoke to film at Remini’s on September...
Augusta Free Press
Update: Augusta County Sheriff’s Office locates woman reported missing on Friday
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Update: Friday, 9:22 p.m. Regina Mae Wood has been safely located, according to a report from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. First report: Friday, 1:58 p.m. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance...
