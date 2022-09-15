ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, VA

Meet Chaz Jackson ’25

I chose to come to Washington and Lee because I thought it would be a great fit and provided great opportunities for me and my family. I have always attended small schools and I thrived. After visiting W&L I knew it was the school for me. Additionally, I wanted a liberal arts institution because of the ability to explore different areas of academic interests. Plus, W&L is different from most liberal arts universities because it is providing me the opportunity to study two areas that don’t typically go together: computer science and accounting. Finally, I was awarded the Johnson Scholarship for Leadership and Integrity which provided me the opportunity to attend college for free and graduate without any student debt.
Meet Elena Lee ’25

Since I was little, I knew that I wanted a chance to study abroad, and that I wanted a chance to study language while I was in school. W&L was my first choice for schools in the country because it offered an opportunity to do both of those things. W&L offers programs that I have always been interested in studying (journalism, history and studio art), and the liberal arts aspect is also a bonus.
100 mile yard sale on US 29 to be held September 29-October 2

Yard sale lovers in search of great items at thrifty prices are gearing up for the fall version of the 100-mile yard sale held in Virginia twice a year in the spring and fall. This year’s event starts on Thursday, September 29 and runs through Sunday, October 2. The...
How newcomers are reshaping Smith Mountain Lake

MONETA – Should one of the first Smith Mountain Lake lot owners who sold out early then returned today, more than a half-century after that initial wave of rather crude development, they might have to take a long pause to gather in the scene. A good guess is anyone...
Wake Forest, Liberty cancel home-and-home football series

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Liberty Flames have canceled their future home-and-home football series, according to a release by Wake Forest athletics. Wake Forest and Liberty were slated to face off in the opener of the series at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Va., on Aug. 30, 2025. The series was then set to shift to Wake Forest’s Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Sept. 5, 2026.
New sleep center focused on sleep apnea treatment comes to southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new sleep center in Roanoke is looking to help community members suffering from sleep apnea. Henritze Dental Group opened its Southwest Virginia Sleep Center Thursday afternoon. The center will focus on treating sleep apnea with mouth pieces and dental care technology. It’s an alternative to...
Albert Camus

