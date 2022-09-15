Week 2 of the NFL's 2022 regular season is here, and the stars are looking stylish on their way to the games. On Thursday night, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs host Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers in a battle of potential Super Bowl contenders. That's a thrilling prelude to Sunday's action, which features plenty of exciting matchups as well -- Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens facing off against Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins, for example, or Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trying to solve the New Orleans Saints' defense.

