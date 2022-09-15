ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Here's How To Watch Tonight's Chiefs vs. Chargers Game On Prime Video

Tonight's Thursday night game between Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium is not on cable television. The AFC West battle is currently being broadcast on Prime Video. To watch the game, you must download the Prime Video app. The other requirement is an Amazon Prime account....
NFL Week 2: Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce show out ahead of Thursday Night Football

Week 2 of the NFL's 2022 regular season is here, and the stars are looking stylish on their way to the games. On Thursday night, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs host Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers in a battle of potential Super Bowl contenders. That's a thrilling prelude to Sunday's action, which features plenty of exciting matchups as well -- Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens facing off against Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins, for example, or Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trying to solve the New Orleans Saints' defense.
'Thursday Night Football': Time, Channel and How to Watch Chargers at Chiefs

The NFL officially begins a new era tonight. Thursday Night Football will no longer air on Fox or the NFL Network as Amazon struck a deal with the NFL last year to stream the game exclusively on Prime Video. Tonight's game will be the Los Angeles Chargers taking on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium with a kickoff time of 8:15 p.m. ET. The pregame show will start at 7 p.m. ET.
Patriots HC Bill Belichick Compares Steelers WR2 Chase Claypool To Legendary TE Rob Gronkowski

Chase Claypool will be an X-factor at Acrisure Stadium this weekend, as he had a decent showing in Week 1. He was actually the team’s leading rusher, racking up 36 rushing yards on six carries. Claypool was a beneficiary of offensive coordinator Matt Canada’s motion-filled offense, as a lot of his touches came in the form of reverses and jet sweeps. He was actually quite effective in that role, so Canada will likely continue to use him in those situations moving forward.
NFL odds Week 2: Fade Jared Goff, Falcons and other best bets

Now that NFL Week 2 is here, I think we'll start getting a better idea of how teams really look. It's tough going from preseason where starters don't get a lot of snaps to lights, camera, play ball. With that being said, I'm going to give you all a glimpse...
