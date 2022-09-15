Read full article on original website
NFL fans thought Kirk Herbstreit announcing Chiefs-Chargers on ‘Thursday Night Football’ was so strange
With NFL broadcasts experiencing a game of musical chairs before the 2022 season started, some new TV partnerships and booth assignments will take some time for fans to get used to. Take Joe Buck and Troy Aikman calling games on ESPN for Monday Night Football as one example. A completely...
How to watch the NFL’s new Thursday Night Football live online for free—and without cable
Amazon, which will broadcast Thursday Night Football in 2022, plans to offer the games a bit differently than fans are used to. Thursday night football, for the past few years, has been the domain of the NFL Network and Fox. But starting Sept. 15, change is in the air. Just...
Report: Son Of Legendary NFL Quarterback Will Get First Career Start Today
On Saturday afternoon, the Temple Owls will start the son of a Hall of Famer at quarterback. According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Temple will start true freshman quarterback E.J. Warner. He's the son of Kurt Warner. Temple kicked off the season with D'Wan Mathis as its starting quarterback. After...
NFL fans blast Amazon Prime for having a glitchy stream for Thursday Night Football
FOOTBALL welcomed in a new era on Thursday night with the streaming revolution underway. Amazon Prime Video officially became the new hosts of TNF with a thrilling matchup in Kansas City. Prime Video cameras were there to see the Chiefs narrowly beat the Los Angeles Chargers. But some fans were...
FOX Sports
New era in Patriots-Steelers rivalry begins minus Brady, Ben
PITTSBURGH (AP) — For the better part of two decades, the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots would meet almost annually in a rivalry heavy on stakes and star power. Not so much in 2022. Not with Ben Roethlisberger in retirement, Tom Brady in Tampa and the two teams...
AthlonSports.com
Here's How To Watch Tonight's Chiefs vs. Chargers Game On Prime Video
Tonight's Thursday night game between Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium is not on cable television. The AFC West battle is currently being broadcast on Prime Video. To watch the game, you must download the Prime Video app. The other requirement is an Amazon Prime account....
Digital Trends
Prime Video’s first solo Thursday Night Football NFL game went … fine
So Amazon Prime Video streamed its first actually exclusive Thursday Night Football game. (That’s the name of the show because all shows must be named, in addition to actually being the night on which said football was played. It’d be awkward if TNF was played on Friday, but as we saw in 2020, stranger things have happened.) And because all things must be critiqued in 2022, we’re happy to report that it went … OK.
Report: Mike Evans, Leonard Fournette expected to play against New Orleans Saints
Good news for the Buccaneers ahead of their division opener.
Jeff Bezos hangs with Roger Goodell, other NFL royalty in Amazon's Thursday Night Football debut
Amazon's first Thursday Night Football broadcast turned out to be an awesome game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, and Jeff Bezos was taking it all in. The founder of the company traveled to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, for the game,...
Amazon former boss Jeff Bezos chilling with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell leaves fans all saying same thing
FORMER Amazon boss Jeff Bezos sat next to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on a historic night for football. Bezos and Goodell were seen on television cameras enjoying Kansas City Chiefs' win over Los Angeles Chargers. It marked the start of Amazon's Thursday Night Football revolution. Thursday's match was the first...
Amazon's historic NFL debut
Amazon’s Thursday Night Football debut tonight is a landmark event for the sports world, and a seminal moment for the media industry. Why it matters: The much-anticipated contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers will be the NFL’s first regular-season game exclusively available via streaming.
NFL Posts Huge Ratings For Week 1: Here Are The Companies And Stocks That Could Benefit From A Strong Season
The first week of the National Football League 2022 season kicked off on Sept. 8 with a Thursday Night Football matchup between the Buffalo Bills and defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. The games broadcast on Thursday, Sunday and Monday posted strong viewership figures. Here’s a look at the...
MLB roundup: Dodgers top Giants for win No. 100
The Los Angeles Dodgers earned their 100th win of the season Saturday night, riding Justin Turner’s three hits and left-hander
Popculture
'Thursday Night Football': Time, Channel and How to Watch Chargers at Chiefs
The NFL officially begins a new era tonight. Thursday Night Football will no longer air on Fox or the NFL Network as Amazon struck a deal with the NFL last year to stream the game exclusively on Prime Video. Tonight's game will be the Los Angeles Chargers taking on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium with a kickoff time of 8:15 p.m. ET. The pregame show will start at 7 p.m. ET.
Yardbarker
Analyst: No Super Bowl for 2022 Patriots because 'times have changed'
The "overreaction Monday" portion of the NFL calendar continues to spill into the remainder of the midweek. Days after the New England Patriots fell to the Miami Dolphins 20-7 in last Sunday's regular-season opener, former running back and two-time Super Bowl champion LeSean McCoy declared during a televised segment that "it's over" for legendary New England head coach Bill Belichick. For a piece published Friday, NFL Media's Marc Ross added his name to the growing list of individuals who believe there's little chance Belichick will hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy this coming February.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 2: Fade Jared Goff, Falcons and other best bets
Now that NFL Week 2 is here, I think we'll start getting a better idea of how teams really look. It's tough going from preseason where starters don't get a lot of snaps to lights, camera, play ball. With that being said, I'm going to give you all a glimpse...
