Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit Michigan's Largest Pumpkin PatchTravel MavenBelleville, MI
The history of Detroit's Auto ShowAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
2022 NBA Draft Review: Detroit PistonsAdrian HolmanDetroit, MI
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Related
When Ronnie James Dio Played His Original Last Black Sabbath Show
Ronnie James Dio steered Black Sabbath away from the brink of self-destruction when he replaced the ousted Ozzy Osbourne in 1979. But just three years and two beloved albums later, he'd sing his (first) last note with Black Sabbath on Aug. 31, 1982, at the Poplar Creek Music Theater in Hoffman Estates, Ill.
The Cult Feel Introspective Angst of ‘A Cut Inside,’ Reveal New Album Details
Nothing cuts as deep as an emotional wound felt from within, and that's something that The Cult embodies on their latest single, "A Cut Inside." With tribal undertones, the new single takes an introspective look at the slings of slights, and serves as the second release from the band's forthcoming eleventh studio album, Under the Midnight Sun.
jambroadcasting.com
Metallica announces new edition of Blackened Whiskey
Metallica has announced a new edition of the band’s Blackened Whiskey. The latest spirit from the metal legends was made in collaboration with Wes Henderson, co-founder of the Kentucky bourbon brand Angel’s Envy. As with previous editions of Blackened Whiskey, Blackened x Wes Henderson was made using “Black...
Paramore announce first new music in five years
Paramore have shared details of their upcoming new single, This Is Why
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ozzy Osbourne Returning Home to the U.K. From the U.S.: ‘I Don’t Want to Die in America’
After more than two decades in Los Angeles, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are returning home to the U.K., with gun crimes in the U.S. being a primary reason. “Everything’s fucking ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy,” Osbourne told The Observer in an interview. “And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn,” Osbourne added. “I’m English. I want to be back. But saying...
NME
NIKI releases surprise cover of Phil Collins’ ‘You’ll Be In My Heart’
Indonesian singer-songwriter NIKI has released two new tracks for ‘Spotify Singles’, namely an acoustic version of ‘Nicole’ cut ‘Before’ alongside a cover of Phil Collins’ 1999 smash ‘You’ll Be In My Heart’. Today (14 September), the 88rising star announced the...
loudersound.com
Ozzy Osbourne admits that he used to be "arch-enemies" with Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi
Watch Ozzy Osbourne reflect on his stormy past with former Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, revealing that the guitarist "used to intimidate the sh*t" out of him. Ozzy Osbourne has reflected on his past relationship with Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, revealing that the pair used to be "arch-enemies". Speaking...
See Ozzy Osbourne’s Full NFL Halftime Performance (Which Was Just a Short Clip on TV)
At this point, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and full-on metal legend Ozzy Osbourne has lived in Los Angeles much longer than he lived in his native England, so even though he and wife Sharon have said they’re returning to Merrie Olde, it made perfect sense for the “Prince of Fucking Darkness” to perform during halftime at the Los Angeles Rams’ season opener (and promote his new album, “Patient Number 9,” in the process. Many fans were annoyed, to put it delicately, that just a brief clip of the performance was aired on television during the game — so...
RELATED PEOPLE
Wolfgang Van Halen Plays ‘Eruption’ to Celebrate Song’s 45th Anniversary
Today (Sept. 8, 2022) marks a very special occasion, one that Wolfgang Van Halen didn't want to pass without acknowledging it. It's the 45th anniversary of one of Van Halen's most well-known songs, "Eruption," and he shared video of himself playing the track his father made popular all those years ago.
Son of the late Taylor Hawkins takes his dad’s place behind the drums in tribute concert
Thousands of fans gathered Saturday at London’s Wembley Stadium for the first of two tribute concerts dedicated to the late Taylor Hawkins, according to Today.com. Hawkins, the drummer for Foo Fighters, was found dead at age 50 in Bogotá, Colombia, in March. Along with the dozens of celebrities...
Charlie Puth has set the dates for his 2022 North American 'One Night Only' Tour
Charlie Puth is going on tour. Set to bring his forthcoming third studio album, CHARLIE, to fans across North America with the One Night Only tour. The pop star will kick off his 8 stop run on October 23 in Red Bank, New Jersey at Count Basie Center for the Arts. Finishing up in Los Angeles at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on November 9.
AOL Corp
Ozzy Osbourne is determined to tour again after 'nightmare' health setbacks: 'Survival is my legacy'
During the car ride to a surprise Aug. 8 performance in front of 30,000 at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in his hometown of Birmingham, England, Ozzy Osbourne paused for a moment of quiet reflection. "The games were a quarter of a mile away from the school that I went to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ozzy Osbourne launches video for One Of Those Days ft. Eric Clapton
Ozzy Osbourne has released a video for One Of Those Days, one of the highlights of new album Patient Number 9, which came out on Friday. The track features Eric Clapton on guitar, a contribution Osbourne describes as "fucking great" in the current issue of Classic Rock. In the same...
Megadeth’s Dirk Verbeuren Pays Tribute to Late Soilwork Bandmate David Andersson
Dirk Verbeuren, the Belgian musician who's currently the drummer in Megadeth, has given a touching remembrance of David Andersson, the Swedish guitarist who recently died at the age of 47. Verbeuren and Andersson were bandmates in the melodic death metal band Soilwork until Verbeuren left the group in 2016. Andersson...
Philip Anselmo Pays Tribute to the Abbott Brothers During Festival Set
Philip Anselmo saluted the late Abbott brothers — his departed bandmates in Pantera, the guitarist Dimebag Darrell and the drummer Vinnie Paul — during a performance by his group Down at Virginia's Blue Ridge Rock Festival over the weekend. A month ago, Pantera's surviving members confirmed they would...
Engadget
Yousician's Metallica guitar course can help unleash your inner Eddie Munson
Just as it is to Eddie Munson in Stranger Things 4, Metallica's "Master of Puppets" is, to me, the “most metal ever.” I spent my teen years obsessively learning the guitar, and Metallica was one of my biggest influences. The combination of vocalist and rhythm guitarist James Hetfield's thrash riffs and progressive song structures along with lead guitarist Kirk Hammett's shredding gave me plenty to try and master. I was never quite fast or precise enough to fully nail Metallica's hardest songs, but I could do a pretty decent impression when I was on my game.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tobias Forge Reveals the Key to How Ghost Became an Arena Band
Who will be the next generation of acts to pack arenas? In a broader ranging article, the Wall Street Journal cites Ghost among a group of acts from multiple genres that look to be the successors to elder music acts such as the Rolling Stones and Bruce Springsteen in keeping the arena music experience alive for years to come. And within the article, Tobias Forge discusses some of the keys that helped them graduate to their current arena rock status.
Sunday with TV star Chunkz: ‘I wear a thobe, like a long dress for men. It’s basically a Moroccan onesie’
Breakfast or brunch? Brunch. I’m not the greatest cook, so I order in from one of the takeaway apps. Pepe’s piri piri chicken and rice, that’s my comfort food. I’ll wash it down with an ice chai latte with oat milk and a shot of espresso. I’ll eat while watching [Noughties US sitcom] My Wife & Kids on YouTube. It’s a show I’ve been watching since I was 12. That’s a comfort thing, too.
NME
Ozzy Osbourne says he wants to keep touring amid health struggles: “It’s where I belong”
Ozzy Osbourne has opened up about his determination to keep touring, despite being held back by a litany of health complications in recent years. Osbourne recently gave his first live performance in over three years during a surprise appearance at the closing ceremony for this year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Following his performance – which he delivered with the assistance of a back brace – Osbourne has said in a new interview with People that he’s felt a newfound eagerness to return to the touring lifestyle.
Ozzy Osbourne is planning a new project to share unreleased material recorded with Taylor Hawkins
The Prince of Darkness dedicated his new album Patient Number 9 to the late Foo Fighters drummer
Comments / 0