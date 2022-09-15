ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jambroadcasting.com

Metallica announces new edition of Blackened Whiskey

Metallica has announced a new edition of the band’s Blackened Whiskey. The latest spirit from the metal legends was made in collaboration with Wes Henderson, co-founder of the Kentucky bourbon brand Angel’s Envy. As with previous editions of Blackened Whiskey, Blackened x Wes Henderson was made using “Black...
DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Detroit, MI
Entertainment
City
Detroit, MI
Variety

Ozzy Osbourne Returning Home to the U.K. From the U.S.: ‘I Don’t Want to Die in America’

After more than two decades in Los Angeles, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are returning home to the U.K., with gun crimes in the U.S. being a primary reason. “Everything’s fucking ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy,” Osbourne told The Observer in an interview. “And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn,” Osbourne added. “I’m English. I want to be back. But saying...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

See Ozzy Osbourne’s Full NFL Halftime Performance (Which Was Just a Short Clip on TV)

At this point, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and full-on metal legend Ozzy Osbourne has lived in Los Angeles much longer than he lived in his native England, so even though he and wife Sharon have said they’re returning to Merrie Olde, it made perfect sense for the “Prince of Fucking Darkness” to perform during halftime at the Los Angeles Rams’ season opener (and promote his new album, “Patient Number 9,” in the process. Many fans were annoyed, to put it delicately, that just a brief clip of the performance was aired on television during the game — so...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Black Dahlia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#The Black Dahlia Murder#Decibel Magazine
Louder

Ozzy Osbourne launches video for One Of Those Days ft. Eric Clapton

Ozzy Osbourne has released a video for One Of Those Days, one of the highlights of new album Patient Number 9, which came out on Friday. The track features Eric Clapton on guitar, a contribution Osbourne describes as "fucking great" in the current issue of Classic Rock. In the same...
NFL
Engadget

Yousician's Metallica guitar course can help unleash your inner Eddie Munson

Just as it is to Eddie Munson in Stranger Things 4, Metallica's "Master of Puppets" is, to me, the “most metal ever.” I spent my teen years obsessively learning the guitar, and Metallica was one of my biggest influences. The combination of vocalist and rhythm guitarist James Hetfield's thrash riffs and progressive song structures along with lead guitarist Kirk Hammett's shredding gave me plenty to try and master. I was never quite fast or precise enough to fully nail Metallica's hardest songs, but I could do a pretty decent impression when I was on my game.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
Noisecreep

Tobias Forge Reveals the Key to How Ghost Became an Arena Band

Who will be the next generation of acts to pack arenas? In a broader ranging article, the Wall Street Journal cites Ghost among a group of acts from multiple genres that look to be the successors to elder music acts such as the Rolling Stones and Bruce Springsteen in keeping the arena music experience alive for years to come. And within the article, Tobias Forge discusses some of the keys that helped them graduate to their current arena rock status.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Sunday with TV star Chunkz: ‘I wear a thobe, like a long dress for men. It’s basically a Moroccan onesie’

Breakfast or brunch? Brunch. I’m not the greatest cook, so I order in from one of the takeaway apps. Pepe’s piri piri chicken and rice, that’s my comfort food. I’ll wash it down with an ice chai latte with oat milk and a shot of espresso. I’ll eat while watching [Noughties US sitcom] My Wife & Kids on YouTube. It’s a show I’ve been watching since I was 12. That’s a comfort thing, too.
TV & VIDEOS
NME

Ozzy Osbourne says he wants to keep touring amid health struggles: “It’s where I belong”

Ozzy Osbourne has opened up about his determination to keep touring, despite being held back by a litany of health complications in recent years. Osbourne recently gave his first live performance in over three years during a surprise appearance at the closing ceremony for this year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Following his performance – which he delivered with the assistance of a back brace – Osbourne has said in a new interview with People that he’s felt a newfound eagerness to return to the touring lifestyle.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy