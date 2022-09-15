ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

98.7 WFGR

Top 5 West Michigan Pumpkin Patches to Visit This Fall

If you missed the beautiful Sunflower Festival at Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo, no worries!. There are plenty of other opportunities to experience the best that the season has to offer right here in West Michigan. Jack o' lanterns are the perfect activity to do with the whole family or...
GRAND HAVEN, MI
98.7 WFGR

This Facility Was Rated as Michigan’s #1 Worst Prison

Michigan has had its share of 'worst criminals'...but what is considered to be Michigan's worst prison?. Based on crime rate and living conditions, the following information was culled by – and according to – prisons.info.com. The data used for this information was based on these factors:. a) Drug...
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

Towne Club Pop Is a Great Michigan Memory. Is It Still Around?

Boy, here is a great "blast from the past." Towne Club Pop!. I thought Towne Club Pop had long disappeared but I guess not, just the way it was sold. For those of us around in the 70s, when you had that craving for Towne Club Pop you would go to the Towne Club Pop Center. They you walked into the store, you would pick up a wooden bottle crate and walk around the delicious stacks of pop in the warehouse-type store and load up. Cool, huh? Then, of course, you would bring back the empty bottles and cases and start all over again.
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

Look Inside This Crazy Abandoned Dome House In Detroit

You may be browsing around on Zillow for one of these lakefront homes in Michigan. This doesn't have a waterfront view, but it is oddly shaped. Earns it points, right?. Located in Detroit, there are a few dome houses, and they look kind of crazy inside. Abandoned Dome Home In...
DETROIT, MI
98.7 WFGR

This is Currently the Richest City in Michigan

Currently, the richest city in Michigan is located just south of Pontiac. To make this simple, the criteria to find Michigan's richest city is simple, the highest median household income. According to mostexpensively.com, the average median household income in the entire state of Michigan is $59,584. The richest city in...
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

Ring From the 1700s Unearthed at French Fort in Michigan

An archaeology student made a rare discovery while digging on a French fort in Southwest Michigan: A heart-shaped ring believed to be from the 1700s. The "Jesuit Ring" is believed to be a trade trinket that dates back to when the Southwest Michigan region was known as 'New France,' dozens of years before Michigan officially was admitted to the United States in 1837.
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

Michigan’s Dumbest: Two Women Arrested for Stealing Michigan State Police Tent

Two women are facing charges after they were captured on surveillance video stealing a Michigan State Police tent in Traverse City earlier this year. The incident took place during the National Cherry Festival celebration in July. Michigan State Police officers provided security for the annual event and hosted a booth to recruit anyone who may have been interested in a career in law enforcement.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
98.7 WFGR

Which Two Michigan Cities Are Spookier Than All The Rest?

Halloween is coming and so are the decorations, haunted houses, and costumes. What two Michigan cities are spookier than all the rest?. On my way to and from work, I've already started seeing people's homes being decorated in Halloween themes. I've been hearing about corn mazes and soon the haunted houses should start opening up.
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

Michigan Man Sentenced For Lying to V.A. for $250,000 in Benefits

Committing fraud to the Department of Veterans Affairs is the worst, and a Michigan man is now getting five years in federal prison for being the worst. It's not a good look when you're spotted getting into your vehicle the same day, once in a wheelchair, and then once walking to the door while carrying your leftovers from a local restaurant.
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

Community Policy