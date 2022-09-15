Joey Porter Jr. has blossomed into a star for the Penn State defense over the last two seasons. Even with a new defensive coordinator, Porter Jr. has gotten off to a flying start this year. Through two games this season, he already has more pass deflections than he did all of last year. He was also the National Defensive Player of the Week in after his Week 1 performance against Purdue. He looks poised to continue his breakout season, and all signs point to him getting drafted in April.

