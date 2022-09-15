ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
City
Dallas, TX
State
Louisiana State
Local
Texas Education
102.3 The Bull

Why Some Texans May be Saying Goodbye to Guacamole

It doesn't matter which way you slice it, adding avocado to basically any dish is a recipe for pure joy! From avocado toast to sushi to sandwiches and more, this is a fruit that is not only fantastically flavorful, but it is also filled with fats that are actually good for you!
TEXAS STATE
102.3 The Bull

Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Texas, Half Are Pick-ups

Crime happens everywhere including here in the state of Texas. It doesn't make sense to me because just about everyone here has a gun and is willing to do whatever it takes to protect themselves, their family, and their property but vehicle theft is something that we all need to watch out for because it happens. But I did take the time to look at the numbers from the National Insurance Crime Bureau to see what are the most stolen vehicles in the state of Texas and it seems like pick-ups are hit hardest.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Tech University#University Of Houston#Linus College#Texas Tech Takes#U S News World Report#Texas A M#Colorado School Of Mines#University Of Oklahoma#The Red Raiders Five#Ttu
102.3 The Bull

Texoma Drive Ins Doing Steven Spielberg Movie Marathons

Want to do something fun this weekend? Take a trip and support our drive ins!. I have always talked about getting out there and supporting our local drive ins. I have done reviews on the Graham Drive In and the Chief Drive In over in Chickasha. I highly recommend you take a trip at least once a year to both of them to check it out. Sadly, not a lot of interesting movies have been coming out of Hollywood lately, so the drive ins have been kicking it old school recently.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
102.3 The Bull

102.3 The Bull

Wichita Falls, TX
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
629K+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1023thebullfm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy