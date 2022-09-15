Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Prime Video’s first solo Thursday Night Football NFL game went … fine
So Amazon Prime Video streamed its first actually exclusive Thursday Night Football game. (That’s the name of the show because all shows must be named, in addition to actually being the night on which said football was played. It’d be awkward if TNF was played on Friday, but as we saw in 2020, stranger things have happened.) And because all things must be critiqued in 2022, we’re happy to report that it went … OK.
AthlonSports.com
Here's How To Watch Tonight's Chiefs vs. Chargers Game On Prime Video
Tonight's Thursday night game between Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium is not on cable television. The AFC West battle is currently being broadcast on Prime Video. To watch the game, you must download the Prime Video app. The other requirement is an Amazon Prime account....
Report: Mike Evans, Leonard Fournette expected to play against New Orleans Saints
Good news for the Buccaneers ahead of their division opener.
ESPN
NFL Week 2: Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce show out ahead of Thursday Night Football
Week 2 of the NFL's 2022 regular season is here, and the stars are looking stylish on their way to the games. On Thursday night, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs host Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers in a battle of potential Super Bowl contenders. That's a thrilling prelude to Sunday's action, which features plenty of exciting matchups as well -- Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens facing off against Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins, for example, or Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trying to solve the New Orleans Saints' defense.
Amazon's historic NFL debut
Amazon’s Thursday Night Football debut tonight is a landmark event for the sports world, and a seminal moment for the media industry. Why it matters: The much-anticipated contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers will be the NFL’s first regular-season game exclusively available via streaming.
NFL Posts Huge Ratings For Week 1: Here Are The Companies And Stocks That Could Benefit From A Strong Season
The first week of the National Football League 2022 season kicked off on Sept. 8 with a Thursday Night Football matchup between the Buffalo Bills and defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. The games broadcast on Thursday, Sunday and Monday posted strong viewership figures. Here’s a look at the...
Popculture
'Thursday Night Football': Time, Channel and How to Watch Chargers at Chiefs
The NFL officially begins a new era tonight. Thursday Night Football will no longer air on Fox or the NFL Network as Amazon struck a deal with the NFL last year to stream the game exclusively on Prime Video. Tonight's game will be the Los Angeles Chargers taking on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium with a kickoff time of 8:15 p.m. ET. The pregame show will start at 7 p.m. ET.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 2: Fade Jared Goff, Falcons and other best bets
Now that NFL Week 2 is here, I think we'll start getting a better idea of how teams really look. It's tough going from preseason where starters don't get a lot of snaps to lights, camera, play ball. With that being said, I'm going to give you all a glimpse...
