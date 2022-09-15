ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Former talk show host Wendy Williams checks in to wellness facility to ‘manage her overall health issues’

By EmilyAnn Jackman
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Complete Betrayal: Wendy Williams 'Heartbroken' As Oprah Winfrey Offers Guidance To Replacement Sherri Shepherd

Wendy Williams isn't thrilled about her alleged nemesis Sherri Shepherd getting guidance from Oprah Winfrey. According to Radar, the former cohost of The View has been getting advice from the talk show guru as she preps to launch her series SHERRI on September 12 — a privilege that the embattled mother-of-one never had. "Wendy couldn’t get a Real Housewife to help her when she started her show and here is Oprah reaching out to Sherri, who stabbed Wendy in the back. No wonder Wendy is heartbroken,” the insider dished. BRINGING THE COMEDY BACK! SHERRI SHEPHERD'S NEW CHAT FEST REPLACING WENDY...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Everything To Know About Wendy Williams' Only Son Kevin Hunter Jr.

Wendy Williams was married to her estranged ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, for nearly two decades until Williams slammed him with divorce papers after discovering he had been involved in years-long affairs. However, one good thing came of their doomed marriage. Less than two years after they said "I Do", they welcomed their first and only child together, Kevin Hunter Jr., on August 18, 2000. Hunter Jr. has been regularly featured on Williams' social media over the years with the former radio DJ gushing on the joys of motherhood and even previously admitting she would have loved to have more kids. Unfortunately,...
RELATIONSHIPS
Cheryl E Preston

Former staff members of Wendy Williams give details of the talk show's final episodes

Wendy's former staff is detailing the final days of her talk show. Wendy Williams could be abrupt and at times judgmental in her approach when it came to guests on her talk show as well as those who were the subjects of her "Hot Topics" segment. Although she had celebrities who appeared on her show and withstood the heat her former staff is revealing a dark side behind the scenes.
People

'The Talk' Co-Host Sheryl Underwood Lost 90 Lbs., Admits She Considered Gastric Bypass

"I really wanted to get ahead of it," the co-host tells PEOPLE of her weight loss journey Sheryl Underwood couldn't stop smiling on set of The Talk as the hosts filmed promos for season 13 — and it's because she has a lot to celebrate. Not only will the show feature a new theme song and carnival look for the premiere, but the co-host, who's in her twelfth season of the show, has a brand new look herself, having dropped 90 lbs. in the last year and a half. Underwood, 58, remembers...
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sherri Shepherd
Person
Wendy Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Wells Fargo#Grave S Disease
RadarOnline

Where's Robin Roberts? 'GMA' Host Missing From Morning Broadcast Following Unexplained Talk Show Absence

Viewers took notice that Robin Roberts was MIA during Friday's Good Morning America broadcast after she skipped her guest appearance on Sherri Shepherd's new talk show.RadarOnline.com has learned that her colleague, Cecilia Vega, took her place on the panel.Fans were missing the anchor's upbeat energy and questioning where she was before it was revealed that Roberts had received the first-ever Lifetime Professional Achievement Award from Seton Hall University Center for Sports Media. "Special night to be with dear @espn friends from back in the day. Lovely surprise that @michaelstrahan voiced the tribute video and @GStephanopoulos bought full page ad in...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Former Fox News Anchor's New Talk Show on HBO Max Gets Premiere Date

Chris Wallace's talk show, Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, will premiere on HBO Max on Sept. 23 before debuting on CNN two days later, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show, which features interviewers with celebrities, CEOs, politicians and other prominent people, originated on CNN+ before the streaming service shuttered in April, and Warner Bros. Discovery announced soon after that Wallace's series would continue on different platforms in the fall.
TV & VIDEOS
OK! Magazine

Out With The Old: Wendy Williams' Marquee Replaced By Sherri Shepherd's As Talk Show Premiere Date Looms

Sherri Shepherd has made herself at home at Wendy Williams' old studio. As the premiere date for Sherri nears, the former daytime diva's set and marquee has been replaced in the New York based Chelsea studios by the 30 Rock star's new digs. Insiders revealed that the brand new talk show's audience and lineup of celebrity guests has been fully booked well into the Fall with the set reportedly boasting bright, happy colors, including light blue and yellow tones to reflect Shepherd's personality. BRINGING THE COMEDY BACK! SHERRI SHEPHERD'S NEW CHAT FEST REPLACING WENDY WILLIAMS COMPARED TO ELLEN DEGENERES &...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Associated Press

Jennifer Hudson, Sherri Shepherd part of daytime TV makeover

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ask veteran television executive Frank Cicha to recall the last time the daytime TV schedule has seen such turnover, and he has a ready answer: Never. “Never,” he repeated. “There’s been sort of signature tumultuous moments,” including Oprah Winfrey ending her 25-year run in 2011. But the “en masse” exit of shows and the relatively few new ones replacing them is unprecedented, he said.
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Jennifer Hudson Welcomes Talk Show Debut: 'I'm Ready To Talk'

Multi-hyphenated artist Jennifer Hudson is adding a new job description to her lengthy resume-talk show host. It seems like 2022 is a big year for Hudson, as she just received her EGOT status a few months ago, and now she just achieved one of her life-long goals of hosting her own show, "The Jennifer Hudson Show."
CELEBRITIES
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
179K+
Followers
75K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy