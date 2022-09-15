Former talk show host Wendy Williams checks in to wellness facility to ‘manage her overall health issues’

Read full article on original website
Complete Betrayal: Wendy Williams 'Heartbroken' As Oprah Winfrey Offers Guidance To Replacement Sherri Shepherd
Wendy Williams isn't thrilled about her alleged nemesis Sherri Shepherd getting guidance from Oprah Winfrey. According to Radar, the former cohost of The View has been getting advice from the talk show guru as she preps to launch her series SHERRI on September 12 — a privilege that the embattled mother-of-one never had. "Wendy couldn’t get a Real Housewife to help her when she started her show and here is Oprah reaching out to Sherri, who stabbed Wendy in the back. No wonder Wendy is heartbroken,” the insider dished. BRINGING THE COMEDY BACK! SHERRI SHEPHERD'S NEW CHAT FEST REPLACING WENDY...
Everything To Know About Wendy Williams' Only Son Kevin Hunter Jr.
Wendy Williams was married to her estranged ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, for nearly two decades until Williams slammed him with divorce papers after discovering he had been involved in years-long affairs. However, one good thing came of their doomed marriage. Less than two years after they said "I Do", they welcomed their first and only child together, Kevin Hunter Jr., on August 18, 2000. Hunter Jr. has been regularly featured on Williams' social media over the years with the former radio DJ gushing on the joys of motherhood and even previously admitting she would have loved to have more kids. Unfortunately,...
Former staff members of Wendy Williams give details of the talk show's final episodes
Wendy's former staff is detailing the final days of her talk show. Wendy Williams could be abrupt and at times judgmental in her approach when it came to guests on her talk show as well as those who were the subjects of her "Hot Topics" segment. Although she had celebrities who appeared on her show and withstood the heat her former staff is revealing a dark side behind the scenes.
'The Talk' Co-Host Sheryl Underwood Lost 90 Lbs., Admits She Considered Gastric Bypass
"I really wanted to get ahead of it," the co-host tells PEOPLE of her weight loss journey Sheryl Underwood couldn't stop smiling on set of The Talk as the hosts filmed promos for season 13 — and it's because she has a lot to celebrate. Not only will the show feature a new theme song and carnival look for the premiere, but the co-host, who's in her twelfth season of the show, has a brand new look herself, having dropped 90 lbs. in the last year and a half. Underwood, 58, remembers...
Drew Barrymore cancels talk show taping for season three premiere after series suffers low ratings
DREW Barrymore has canceled a talk show taping for the season three premiere after the series suffered low ratings. Drew, 47, hosts The Drew Barrymore Show on CBS, as the third season is set to premiere on September 12. The Sun can exclusively reveal that show guests for the September...
‘P-Valley’ Star J. Alphonse Nicholson Gets Emotional Over Emmy-Worthy Lil Murda Performance During ‘Tamron Hall’ Interview
‘P-Valley’ Star J. Alphonse Nicholson gets emotional over Emmy-worthy Lil Murda role during Tamron Hall interview
New Daytime Talk Show Rivals Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson Are 'Supporting Each Other'
Watch out, Whoopi Goldberg: there's a new EGOT coming to daytime talk. Premiering later this month in the daytime slot formerly occupied by Ellen DeGeneres, The Jennifer Hudson Show is set to see the Emmy, Oscar, Grammy and Tony winner take on a familiar face: fellow American Idol alum Kelly Clarkson.
‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ Host Ryan Seacrest Left Stunned by Guest Host During Kelly Ripa’s Absence
Ryan Seacrest has spent a lot of time alongside various stars and celebrities, not to mention decades on TV. As such, there shouldn’t be much that surprises him. However, the longtime TV personality and host of Live With Kelly and Ryan was left absolutely stunned on Friday thanks to his guest host, Lisa Rinna.
Where's Robin Roberts? 'GMA' Host Missing From Morning Broadcast Following Unexplained Talk Show Absence
Viewers took notice that Robin Roberts was MIA during Friday's Good Morning America broadcast after she skipped her guest appearance on Sherri Shepherd's new talk show.RadarOnline.com has learned that her colleague, Cecilia Vega, took her place on the panel.Fans were missing the anchor's upbeat energy and questioning where she was before it was revealed that Roberts had received the first-ever Lifetime Professional Achievement Award from Seton Hall University Center for Sports Media. "Special night to be with dear @espn friends from back in the day. Lovely surprise that @michaelstrahan voiced the tribute video and @GStephanopoulos bought full page ad in...
Former Fox News Anchor's New Talk Show on HBO Max Gets Premiere Date
Chris Wallace's talk show, Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, will premiere on HBO Max on Sept. 23 before debuting on CNN two days later, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show, which features interviewers with celebrities, CEOs, politicians and other prominent people, originated on CNN+ before the streaming service shuttered in April, and Warner Bros. Discovery announced soon after that Wallace's series would continue on different platforms in the fall.
Out With The Old: Wendy Williams' Marquee Replaced By Sherri Shepherd's As Talk Show Premiere Date Looms
Sherri Shepherd has made herself at home at Wendy Williams' old studio. As the premiere date for Sherri nears, the former daytime diva's set and marquee has been replaced in the New York based Chelsea studios by the 30 Rock star's new digs. Insiders revealed that the brand new talk show's audience and lineup of celebrity guests has been fully booked well into the Fall with the set reportedly boasting bright, happy colors, including light blue and yellow tones to reflect Shepherd's personality. BRINGING THE COMEDY BACK! SHERRI SHEPHERD'S NEW CHAT FEST REPLACING WENDY WILLIAMS COMPARED TO ELLEN DEGENERES &...
Sheryl Underwood Says She Misses Ex-‘The Talk’ Host Sharon Osbourne, Despite Racism Fueled Clash That Led to Exit From Series
More than a year since Sharon Osbourne’s abrupt firing from The Talk, Sheryl Underwood is admitting that she misses her former co-host — a surprising statement considering her firing came after an intense on-air discussion between the two about racism. “I miss her,” Underwood told People. “You can’t...
Jennifer Hudson, Sherri Shepherd part of daytime TV makeover
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ask veteran television executive Frank Cicha to recall the last time the daytime TV schedule has seen such turnover, and he has a ready answer: Never. “Never,” he repeated. “There’s been sort of signature tumultuous moments,” including Oprah Winfrey ending her 25-year run in 2011. But the “en masse” exit of shows and the relatively few new ones replacing them is unprecedented, he said.
Tamron Hall On How Betting On Herself Helped Her Break Barriers On Daytime TV
The veteran journalist discussed her journey to having the second highest-rated syndicated talk show in the country.
Today’s Hoda Kotb & Savannah Guthrie spark concern as both co-hosts are missing from show amid rumored feud
THE TODAY Show co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie have sparked concern from fans as they were both once again absent from screens. The women are allegedly in an ongoing feud behind-the-scenes. On Monday's show, both Hoda and Savannah were missing from the panel. Sheinelle Jones, Craig Melvin, and Dylan...
People Are Sharing The Industry Trade Secrets That Only Insiders Know, And They Are Every Bit As Fascinating As You Might Imagine
Wait, I can do WHAT with a library card??
