Scranton, PA

Scranton, Pennsylvania is known for many things. Railroads, rivers, coal, and a top notch university may all come to mind when we think of Scranton. Most people of a certain age probably think of Dunder- Mifflin Paper Company. The famed but fictional Scranton-based company that is the setting for the hit show The Office. But what about food?
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Suicide awareness in Luzerne County

HUNLOCK CREEK, Pa. — An event in Luzerne County brought awareness to suicide and ways to prevent it. Nearby business 'Buy Under the Sun' hosted the event at the Garden Drive-In in Hunlock Creek. There were vendors, raffles, and games plus community resources available for those who might be...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Scranton school evacuated after small fire

SCRANTON, Pa. — Students in Scranton were forced out of an elementary school Friday after reports of a fire. Children at Robert Morris Elementary along Boulevard Avenue had to leave after an electrical outlet sparked, causing a small fire. Crews were able to quickly douse the flames. Students were...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Bloomsburg Fair: 2022 Free Stage schedule

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — There are lots of things to see and do at the Bloomsburg Fair, especially at the WNEP Free Stage!. So before you head out, check the schedule below to make sure you don’t miss any of the great, free music and entertainment.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

'The Office' actor returns to Lackawanna County

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — An actor from a beloved television sitcom based at a fictional paper company in Scranton, Pennsylvania, made a stop in Dickson City Friday afternoon. Actor Brian Baumgartner portrayed 'Kevin' in the American version of 'The Office.'. His character is perhaps best known for spilling an...
DICKSON CITY, PA
Times Leader

Geisinger holding Super Saturday flu clinic this weekend

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Geisinger will hold the first of its Super Saturday free flu shot clinics this weekend at multiple walk-in and drive-thru locations. The clinics, also set for Oct. 8 and Nov. 5, are open to the public and will run from 9...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Pottsville Area School District going solar

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Technology has become an increasingly crucial part of the school environment. Teachers at Pottsville Area High School often blend traditional learning with virtual programs. Each student has a tablet to complete assignments in the classroom and at home. As these devices become more important, so has the school's ability to keep them powered up.
POTTSVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Student charged with secretly recording professor

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Bloomsburg University student who recorded a conversation with his professor, then sent the recording to administrators believed he was receiving “secret messages of hate,” police say. BU officials contacted university police on Aug. 25 after receiving emails from 37-year-old Eric Allen Meier that contained an electronic recording, according to Officer Jeff Bachinger. Although the recording was muffled, they were able to identify the other person in...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

John Fetterman campaigns in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — The battle in Pennsylvania for midterm elections is in full swing. Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman was in Scranton Saturday at the Riverfront Sports Complex, speaking to supporters about abortion as well as his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz. "Dr. Oz is a joke, but that's...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Emergency room to close at Berwick Hospital

BERWICK, Pa. — A lack of appropriate staffing is forcing the closure of an emergency department in Columbia County sooner than expected. The Pennsylvania Department of Health is closing the ER at Berwick Hospital Center beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday. The hospital has been at the center of controversy...
BERWICK, PA
WBRE

Family Promise of Monroe County gets recognition

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The next recipient to get recognition is the Family Promise of Monroe County a non-profit that supports families battling homelessness and provides them with resources to get back on their feet. Rebecca Parks lives in East Stroudsburg with her one-year-old son Leonardo and her husband but that wasn’t the case […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

2022 Falloween event list

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Falloween is a WNEP mashup of Fall harvest activities blended with the many celebrations of Halloween. Take part in the NEPA love for all things Fall – shop, dine and enjoy local events throughout the region. Falloween finds:. This list is not exhaustive. Check back...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Pike County Children and Youth Services in need of resource parents

MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pike County Children and Youth Services (C&Y) is seeking resource parents, formerly known as foster parents, to provide some family life for children temporarily unable to return to their homes. Resource parents can help provide a safe and nurturing environment for a child where they can grow and develop. All […]
PIKE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Game night for Little Eric's Foundation

PLAINS, Plains Township — A casino night to fight childhood cancer took place in Luzerne County Saturday night. The Holiday Inn in Plains Township played host to the event, benefitting Little Eric's Foundation. Blackjack, poker, craps, roulette, and horse racing, as well as door prizes and raffle prizes, were...
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
Newswatch 16

You can get a taste of Lebanon this Sunday in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Tents went up outside while volunteers baked inside St. Ann Maronite Church in Scranton. Pastries are being prepared for the church's Lebanese Heritage Festival on Sunday. The menu features traditional dishes, including baklava. "We do it every year," Thomas Artavane said. "It's phyllo dough with nuts...
SCRANTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Geisinger offering Super Saturday drive-through and walk-in flu shot clinics

Danville, Pa. — Geisinger is once again making better health easier by hosting Super Saturday flu vaccine events now through November. Simply drive up to one of 22 locations and receive a shot without leaving your vehicle — no appointment needed. At locations without drive-in shots, walk-in shots are available. The first Super Saturday event will be tomorrow. All Super Saturday events run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Two...
DANVILLE, PA
pahomepage.com

Children’s Service Center: The Robinson Counseling Center

PA Live (WBRE) — The Robinson Counseling Center (RCC), an affiliate agency of the Children’s Service Center, provides private counseling services and medication management for adults in three locations: Wilkes-Barre, Tunkhannock, and Honesdale. Named in honor of Dr. J. Franklin Robinson, former Medical Director of the Children’s Service...
TUNKHANNOCK, PA
