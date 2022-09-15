Read full article on original website
Esther R. Botting
Esther (Ripp) Botting, age 94, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Mom was from Middleton, Wis. Though she was an only child, she had strong relationships with over 60 first cousins. She was proud to be part of such a large clan and from the stories she told, it sounds like there was plenty of laughter and good, clean fun. She maintained contact with them and other longtime friends throughout her life. We have fond memories of spending time with these wonderful people in our youth. We are thankful for their friendships today.
William Deane Hansen
William D. Hansen, age 97, passed away peacefully at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Bill was born on Sept. 3, 1925, on the family farm in Payne, Minn. He and his twin brother, Raymond, were the youngest of eight children born to Danish immigrants, Jens Peter and Christiane Hansen, and were of a generation shaped by the Great Depression and World War II.
Constance “Connie” Fausett
With a heavy heart we must share that Constance Fausett, age 71, passed away peacefully on Sept. 9, 2022, after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Connie was truly special in the way that she touched so many lives and lived so selflessly. Constance Gail Fausett was born on...
Leroy T. Walls
Leroy T. Walls, age 85, of DeForest, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Sienna Meadows. He was born on Dec. 20, 1936, in Seattle, Wash., the son of Theodore and Gladys (Damm) Walls. Leroy was united in marriage to Gay Sievers on May 25, 1956. He later went...
June Miller
FALL RIVER — June J. Miller, age 94, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare Center, Fitchburg. A private family celebration of life will be held. A complete obituary is pending.
George Kiehl
George Kiehl, 72, of Madison, Wis., passed away on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital. George is survived by his wife, Diane; two daughters, Elizabeth (Alex Marshall) Kiehl and Megan (Greg) Donovan; granddaughter, Miriam Marshall; and his three sisters, Donna Glowcheski, Darlene Wozney and Diane Giebel. George...
Charles “Charlie” M. Carruthers
Charles M. Carruthers, age 91, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at UW Hospital surrounded by family. He was born on Aug. 12, 1931, in Mattoon, Ill., the son of Leo and Lela (Swanson) Carruthers. Charlie grew up in Neoga, Ill., and was later raised by Leo and his stepmother, Niota (Storm), when his mother died when he was 8 years old.
Patricia Jacobson
Patricia Jacobson died Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Community Option Living in Monroe, Wisconsin where she had lived since 2018. Patty was born in Mineral Point, Wisconsin on March 2, 1930 to Ernst and Paulina (Sturzengger) Willborn. Patty spent most of her early years living with older siblings and the...
Samuel Clarence “Butch” Ace III
On Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, Samuel Clarence “Butch” Ace III, passed away after battling cancer at the age of 73. Butch was raised on the family farm and graduated from Belleville High School in 1967 where he excelled in football, basketball and track. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Ramstein Air Force Base until he was honorably discharged in 1971. Upon his return, he married Louise Packard and they had one son, Michael. Butch was employed at Oscar Mayer for 31 years. In 1977, he met Rose Ann “Rosie” Myrland Leikness Ace and they later married in 1984 joining their families together forever. In 1996, Butch and Rosie bought the Main Tap where Butch continued to run Rosie’s Main Tap after her death with the support of Renee Hardy and sold it in 2012.
Roscoe Sinclair Sawle
Roscoe Sinclair Sawle, age 87, of Waunakee, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at SSM St. Clare Hospice House. He was born on March 27, 1935, in Madison, the son of Rowe and Esther (Gratz) Sawle. Roscoe graduated from Arena High School in 1953. He married Shirley (Moyer) Sawle...
Marijane E. Savodelli
Marijane E. Savodelli, 64, of Platteville, WI passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at home. Complete arrangements are pending.
Gene Roger Beckwith
Gene Roger Beckwith, age 79, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital. He was born on November 16, 1942, to Raymond and Edna (Anderson) Beckwith in Wisconsin. Gene married Helen (Fortman) on November 14, 1964, at Mounds Creek Methodist Church in Mazomanie. Gene worked as...
Robert Lee “Bob” Carver, Jr.
Robert Lee “Bob” Carver Jr., 71, of Madison, formerly of the Twin Cities, passed away at home on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, with his wife, Janet, by his side. He spent many years fighting COPD and other health issues. Bob grew up all over the United States as...
Dorothy L. Theisen
Dorothy L. Theisen, 87, passed into eternal life on Saturday, September 10, 2022, from metastatic breast cancer. She was gentle person who suffered for over 50 years from schizophrenia. She was born in Madison to Michael and Lillian Theisen on August 21, 1935. She attended St. Bernard’s Grade School and...
David G. Sutter
David G. Sutter, age 84, of Ridgeway, died on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. He was born on September 24, 1937 in Blue Mounds, a son of the late Walter and Mildred (Lund) Sutter. He graduated from Mount Horeb High School in 1955 and enlisted in the U. S. Army and served for 2 years.
Jo Ann Hobbs
Jo Ann Hobbs, age 77, passed away peacefully on September 10, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital. She was born on March 5, 1945 in Chippewa Falls, WI, the daughter of William “Bill” and Neva (Bitney) Miller. Jo was a 1963 graduate of Central High School in Madison. She later earned her bachelor’s degree in Library Science from the UW-Madison. Jo went on to work for the State of Wisconsin Justice Department until her retirement. She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, where she and her partner, Michael shared many years of faith. Together, Jo and Michael spent time volunteering for Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, WI. Jo enjoyed cooking and loved to try new recipes, which resulted in teaching Michael to cook as well. Jo will be dearly missed by her family and friends. She will be remembered as a kind and caring person with a great sense of humor.
Norman Liegel
Norman E. Liegel, age 86, of Plain passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, following a brief illness at Greenway Manor. He was born on December 3, 1935, the son of Walter and Mary (Aron) Liegel. Norm served in the United States Army and was married to the former Yvonne Courtier for over 60 years. He worked as a Maintenance Superintendent at Edward Kraemer and Sons, then opened NYL Enterprises until his retirement. He was a member of St. Luke’s Catholic Church and Plain American Legion Post #398. He was a past member of the Plain Fire Department, Plain Lions Club, and served on the Plain Village Board. Norm had a small plane pilots’ license and enjoyed spending time at the Lone Rock airport. He enjoyed deer hunting and was an avid Brewers and Green Bay Packers fan. Survivors include his wife, Yvonne Liegel of Plain; a daughter, Cheryl (Roger)Stanek of Spring Green; two sons, Bruce (Bethany)Liegel of Charleston, SC, and Larry (Pam) Liegel of Plain; four granddaughters, Rachel (Darren) Liegel, Carly Stanek, Taylor Liegel, and Ava Liegel; his brother Jerry; sisters, Dorothy, Carol, Mary Jane, and Liz; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Mary Liegel; three brothers and five sisters. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Plain with burial in the church cemetery where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Plain American Legion Post #398. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at St. Luke’s Church from 5:00 P.M.-7:00 P.M. and again on Thursday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of Mass. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Plain Fire and Ambulance, or St. Luke’s Catholic Church. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.
