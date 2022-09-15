Norman E. Liegel, age 86, of Plain passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, following a brief illness at Greenway Manor. He was born on December 3, 1935, the son of Walter and Mary (Aron) Liegel. Norm served in the United States Army and was married to the former Yvonne Courtier for over 60 years. He worked as a Maintenance Superintendent at Edward Kraemer and Sons, then opened NYL Enterprises until his retirement. He was a member of St. Luke’s Catholic Church and Plain American Legion Post #398. He was a past member of the Plain Fire Department, Plain Lions Club, and served on the Plain Village Board. Norm had a small plane pilots’ license and enjoyed spending time at the Lone Rock airport. He enjoyed deer hunting and was an avid Brewers and Green Bay Packers fan. Survivors include his wife, Yvonne Liegel of Plain; a daughter, Cheryl (Roger)Stanek of Spring Green; two sons, Bruce (Bethany)Liegel of Charleston, SC, and Larry (Pam) Liegel of Plain; four granddaughters, Rachel (Darren) Liegel, Carly Stanek, Taylor Liegel, and Ava Liegel; his brother Jerry; sisters, Dorothy, Carol, Mary Jane, and Liz; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Mary Liegel; three brothers and five sisters. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Plain with burial in the church cemetery where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Plain American Legion Post #398. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at St. Luke’s Church from 5:00 P.M.-7:00 P.M. and again on Thursday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of Mass. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Plain Fire and Ambulance, or St. Luke’s Catholic Church. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.

PLAIN, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO