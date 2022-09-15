Read full article on original website
KOMU
Columbia daycare bomb threat suspect pleads guilty
BOONE COUNTY − The man accused of calling a bomb threat to a Columbia daycare pleaded guilty Friday during a pre-trial conference. Alexzander Green, 25, appeared in person Friday and pleaded guilty to third-degree terrorist threat and second-degree harassment. Green was sentenced to 90 days in jail, which he had already served before his court appearance. He will be released from jail Friday.
mykdkd.com
Cole Camp Man Charged with 1st Degree Murder
Caleb G. Self, 24 of rural Cole Camp, was served with a warrant for his arrest in the Murder of Matthew L. Reyburn, 24 of rural Lincoln on May 28, 2019. Self turned himself in, and offered his confession to authorities late yesterday afternoon, Tuesday September 13th and was placed on a twenty four hour hold until the warrant could be obtained. Self is charged with Murder 1st degree and is being held in the Benton County Jail without bond. Thank you to the Missouri State Highway Patrol for the hundreds and hundreds of man hours that were invested into this case. A search warrant was obtained and executed with the help of the dive team on the Self’s lake just a couple months ago. This case, the Garrett case, and Echo Lloyd as well as other cases are worked when we develop a new lead, tip, or even gossip. The person who has knowledge of Echo should follow the example set by Self and turn yourself in so the family can get some closure and you can stop living in fear. Benton County Sheriff’s Department is still looking, interviewing, and following every new tip. You will be brought to justice.
myozarksonline.com
Update on Teen who died from a gunshot wound
A 16-year-old, who suffered from a gunshot wound on Wednesday has died. According to the report from the Lebanon Police Department, officers responded to Brook Street late Wednesday afternoon for a report of shots fired. At the scene, they found the teen with a head injury. The boy was transported to a Springfield hospital in critical condition and he was pronounced dead on Thursday afternoon. The name of the teen will not be released.
KOMU
Lake Ozark-area man wanted for alleged carjacking and assault
CAMDENTON − Camden County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man wanted for a carjacking and assault. The sheriff's office took a report of a carjacking and assault in the Richland area of Camden County Thursday afternoon. The victim claimed she was giving a ride to a man...
krcgtv.com
Man seriously injured in Cooper County crash
COOPER COUNTY — A Pilot Grove man was seriously injured after a crash in Cooper County Friday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened on 135 at Mount Vernon around 6:18 p.m. The crash occurred when Ryan Houltzhouser, 29, was driving a...
krcgtv.com
Rolla Police Department announces officer dies unexpectedly
The Rolla Police Department shared that one of their officers died this week. On their Facebook page, department officials said that Officer Andrew Wachter died on Wednesday, September 14. The post goes on to say his death was "sudden and unexpected," and that it came as a shock. Wachter is...
myozarksonline.com
69-year-old Troy James Smalenberg of the Dixon area, arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court
69-year-old Troy James Smalenberg of the Dixon area has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court in Waynesville on charges of domestic assault in the first degree, resisting arrest, and the unlawful use of a weapon. Court documents allege that on September 2nd, Smalenberg aimed a loaded firearm at another man and threatened to kill him, resisted arrest by a law enforcement officer, and committed the offense of unlawful use of a weapon. Smalenberg entered not guilty pleas to all charges. Judge Colin Long ordered him to personally appear for a counsel status hearing on September 20th and for a preliminary hearing on September 26th.
kmmo.com
PILOT GROVE MAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN COOPER COUNTY
A 29-year-old Pilot Grove man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident in Cooper County on September 16. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Ryan Houltzhouser entered a curve too fast, traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. Houltzhouser was...
939theeagle.com
Jefferson City businessman charged in bank fraud scheme stole 100-plus social security numbers, prosecutors say
A Jefferson City businessman indicted by a federal grand jury for a $27-million bank fraud scheme is described by federal prosecutors as a “convicted fraudster.”. Prosecutors use that term in a court motion requesting that 59-year-old Tod Ray Keilholz be detained without bail until the trial. The U.S. Attorney’s office says Keilholz also allegedly stole the social security numbers of 104 people to aid in his scheme to defraud. 939 the Eagle News has reviewed court documents and the prosecutor’s bond motion, and it’s unclear if any of the 104 people are from mid-Missouri. Those details likely won’t come out until a trial. He’s also charged with four counts of making false statements to the Small Business Administration (SBA).
WOLF
Missouri man arrested in $27M fraud scheme, FBI says
Marion Township, MO (KRCG) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed it raided a home in Missouri, where it seized evidence in a $27 million fraud scheme involving PPP loans for businesses and a fraudulent loan for an Indiana business. Authorities said 59-year-old Todd Keilholz was charged in a...
KYTV
Pulaski County, Mo. deputies investigating deaths of woman, man
WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office investigates a man’s and woman’s deaths. Deputies responded to the 25000 block of State Highway 17 on Wednesday morning. Deputies found a man and woman dead. An autopsy is scheduled to determine a cause of death. Investigators have...
krcgtv.com
Mother, daughter died in car crash in Hermann
A mother and daughter from Gasconade County died in a single-vehicle crash in Hermann. The crash happened Wednesday at 11:28 am. The Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash report states that Cynthia Wolf, 61, was driving east on Missouri Highway 100. She failed to stop at a stop sign at...
kmmo.com
FLORENCE MAN ARRESTED IN PETTIS COUNTY FOR THREE FELONIES
A Florence man was arrested in Sedalia for three felonies on Monday, September 12. According to a probable cause statement, Logan Lewis was arrested at 1525 East 6th Street by authorities at approximately 12:07 p.m. Lewis, who was wanted on a previous warrant was observed running into the residence. Authorities...
myozarksonline.com
Recent offenders who have been sent to prison by Circuit Court proceedings in Waynesville
Recent offenders who have been sent to prison by Circuit Court proceedings in Waynesville include Bill Bennett of Waynesville. Bennett violated the terms of his probation for possession of a controlled substance. Judge Bill Hickle sentenced him to serve four years in the Department of Corrections. Athosha Kattick of St. Louis entered a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle without a valid operator’s license. Judge John Beger handed down a sentence of 2 years in the Department of Corrections.
KMZU
Motorcycle accident in Cole County
COLE COUNTY- A Dixon driver was hospitalized after a motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon in Cole County. The Missouri Highway Patrol report says 35 year old, Thomas Buttner was going over a hill while passing in a no passing zone westbound of Old Bass road. His vehicle travelled off the left side of the roadway and struck a fence. Buttner was ejected from his vehicle on impact.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For September 13, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. On the morning of September 9, Pettis County Deputies took a report of the theft of a wallet that occurred in the 21000 block of Route O in Pettis County. The investigation continues.
Man hurt following pedestrian-involved crash in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A pedestrian-involved crash in Pulaski County Wednesday night left a man with serious injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Highway T near Rosette Road around 8:30 p.m. Troopers said Nafis K. Lymon, 28, of St. Robert, Missouri, was hit by a pickup truck driven by Sean The post Man hurt following pedestrian-involved crash in Pulaski County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
California man sentenced after MSHP traffic stop leads to recovery of 28 pounds of meth
JEFFERSON CITY − A California man was sentenced in federal court Monday after authorities say he transported 28 pounds of methamphetamine through mid-Missouri in September 2019. Johnny Jordan Thompson, 28, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison without parole. He pleaded guilty to one count of possessing methamphetamine...
Jefferson City man accused of bilking taxpayers for millions through COVID-19 loan fraud
Federal prosecutors have accused a Jefferson City man of stealing millions in taxpayer money as part of a $27 million fraud scheme. The post Jefferson City man accused of bilking taxpayers for millions through COVID-19 loan fraud appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Callaway County man hurt in Interstate 70 crash
A Holts Summit man suffered serious injuries when his pickup truck went off eastbound Interstate 70 and rolled multiple times Wednesday in Cooper County. The post Callaway County man hurt in Interstate 70 crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
