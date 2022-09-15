ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

oilcity.news

Chance for rain returns to Casper Tuesday night through Thursday

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper is expected to see some unseasonably warm temperatures on Monday and Tuesday, but some cooler weather and a chance for rain will return by the middle of the week, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. The high on Monday is forecast near 82...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Summit Rest Area along I-80 in Wyoming to close for repairs, cleaning

CASPER, Wyo. — The Summit Rest Area along Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie in Wyoming will close on Thursday, Sept. 22 and Friday, Sept. 23, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The rest area, located near mile marker 323 east of Laramie, is closing to allow for...
LARAMIE, WY
oilcity.news

Three new engines arrive to help Casper Fire-EMS respond to emergencies

CASPER, Wyo. — Three new fire engines have arrived to help the Casper Fire-EMS Department respond to emergencies in the community. Engines 2, 3 and 6 have all been inspected by Casper Fire-EMS personnel and will be placed into service this week, the department said in a press release on Monday. Ceremonies will be held for the first day of service for each engine at its respective station, and residents are welcome to attend.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

307 Skate Park seeking new board members to help bring indoor skate park to Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — 307 Skate Park & Youth Center organizers are seeking new board members to help create a new indoor skate park in Casper. 307 Skate Park recently filed to become a nonprofit organization, which will allow it to engage in more robust fundraising efforts for the project, Copper Mack, director of the project, said on Tuesday. The group has also been researching and beginning the process to apply for grants.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

15 cases added to Wyoming Missing Persons database since start of summer; 12 involve minors

CASPER, Wyo. — Fifteen missing persons cases have been added to the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigations missing persons database since the start of summer. Twelve of the missing people are males and three are females. Twelve of the 15 missing people added to the database this summer were also under the age of 18 at the time they were reported missing.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Casper Housing Authority’s Willard Envision Center project awarded $500K grant

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Housing Authority’s Willard Envision Center project has been awarded a $500,000 grant through the Wyoming Community Development Authority. The grant is technically being awarded to the City of Casper, which is expected to administer the grant on behalf of the Casper Housing Authority, the subrecipient of the grant. The Casper City Council will be asked to authorize acceptance of the grant during its meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Fall Funky Junk brings Casper crowds for music, food, crafty treasures

CASPER, Wyo. — Funky Junk District’s fall festival returned on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Durbin and 6th Street in Casper. Some 65 artisans joined several food trucks and beverage booths serving at the event. In addition, a number of musicians will perform throughout the day, including Ford and Fossil, Mastermind Of Monkey, and Quinlan.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (9/16/22–9/17/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

(VIDEO) Casper City Council to talk ‘Windhenge,’ vote on new investment policy, accept grants and more Tuesday

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper City Council has a full agenda for its pre-meeting work session and regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20. During the pre-meeting work session, the City Council will discuss a proposal from artist Chris Navarro to create a new sculpture resembling Stonehenge made of retired NextEra Energy wind turbines. City staff have identified possible locations for the sculpture should the City Council decide it wants to support the project by providing land.
CASPER, WY
Douglas Budget

Woman assaulted Tuesday near Converse/Platte County line

A woman was assaulted Sept. 13 at about 1:47 p.m. in a BLM section of land to the east of HWY 319 near the North Platte River and the Converse/Platte County Line, according to a press release issued by the Converse County Sheriff's Office this morning. The assault victim reported...
CONVERSE COUNTY, WY

