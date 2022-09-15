Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
Rain possible in Casper starting Tuesday night; likely on mountain by Wednesday night
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper is expected to be sunny on Tuesday with a high near 79 degrees before a chance of rain returns to the area on Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Casper and Casper Mountain have a 30% chance of rain on Tuesday...
Wyoming Food for Thought set to get $750K grant for new grocery store in North Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Food for Thought Project looks to have secured $750,000 toward renovations to create a new grocery store at the former North Casper Elementary School. The City of Casper acted as the municipal sponsor for Food for Thought’s request for block grant funding available through...
Chance for rain returns to Casper Tuesday night through Thursday
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper is expected to see some unseasonably warm temperatures on Monday and Tuesday, but some cooler weather and a chance for rain will return by the middle of the week, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. The high on Monday is forecast near 82...
Summit Rest Area along I-80 in Wyoming to close for repairs, cleaning
CASPER, Wyo. — The Summit Rest Area along Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie in Wyoming will close on Thursday, Sept. 22 and Friday, Sept. 23, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The rest area, located near mile marker 323 east of Laramie, is closing to allow for...
Three new engines arrive to help Casper Fire-EMS respond to emergencies
CASPER, Wyo. — Three new fire engines have arrived to help the Casper Fire-EMS Department respond to emergencies in the community. Engines 2, 3 and 6 have all been inspected by Casper Fire-EMS personnel and will be placed into service this week, the department said in a press release on Monday. Ceremonies will be held for the first day of service for each engine at its respective station, and residents are welcome to attend.
Casper College hosting three High School Equivalency Certificate orientation sessions in October
CASPER, Wyo. — Adults who haven’t graduated from high school have the opportunity to pursue a High School Equivalency Certificate at the Lee and Felicia Castellow Adult Learning Center at Casper College. In order to participate in the program, people must attend one of three orientation sessions, according...
307 Skate Park seeking new board members to help bring indoor skate park to Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — 307 Skate Park & Youth Center organizers are seeking new board members to help create a new indoor skate park in Casper. 307 Skate Park recently filed to become a nonprofit organization, which will allow it to engage in more robust fundraising efforts for the project, Copper Mack, director of the project, said on Tuesday. The group has also been researching and beginning the process to apply for grants.
Casper man sentenced, ordered to pay over $25K for live power line cut during copper cable theft
CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man was sentenced to two and a half to five years in state prison for conspiracy to commit theft of copper cable from a workover rig west of Casper last December. John David Christensen, 44, is also ordered to pay over $25,000 in restitution...
15 cases added to Wyoming Missing Persons database since start of summer; 12 involve minors
CASPER, Wyo. — Fifteen missing persons cases have been added to the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigations missing persons database since the start of summer. Twelve of the missing people are males and three are females. Twelve of the 15 missing people added to the database this summer were also under the age of 18 at the time they were reported missing.
Wyoming gas costs remain above national average; price jumps ~14 cents in Natrona County in a week
CASPER, Wyo. — The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline on Monday, Sept. 19 is down slightly in Wyoming compared with a week ago but is up about 14 cents in Natrona County, according to AAA data. The statewide average cost for regular gasoline stands at $3.805...
It’s Squish Plop season: Casper invited to ‘Haunted Historic Hallow’s Eve Experience’
CASPER, Wyo. — Halloween is approaching, and a Casper historian has been hard at work preparing a “Haunted Historic Hallow’s Eve Experience” that aims to connect the community with its past and revive old Halloween traditions. Candlelight Frights’ Azriel Anthony, a fourth-generation Wyomingite, said Monday that...
Casper Housing Authority’s Willard Envision Center project awarded $500K grant
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Housing Authority’s Willard Envision Center project has been awarded a $500,000 grant through the Wyoming Community Development Authority. The grant is technically being awarded to the City of Casper, which is expected to administer the grant on behalf of the Casper Housing Authority, the subrecipient of the grant. The Casper City Council will be asked to authorize acceptance of the grant during its meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
(PHOTOS) Fall Funky Junk brings Casper crowds for music, food, crafty treasures
CASPER, Wyo. — Funky Junk District’s fall festival returned on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Durbin and 6th Street in Casper. Some 65 artisans joined several food trucks and beverage booths serving at the event. In addition, a number of musicians will perform throughout the day, including Ford and Fossil, Mastermind Of Monkey, and Quinlan.
(PHOTOS) American Legion ready to install, donate new ‘Wyoming’s Fallen Memorial’ to City of Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — The American Legion George W. Vroman Post 2 is planning to construct a new memorial honoring Wyoming veterans who died in combat at Patterson-Zonta Park, 3800 W. 13th St. in Casper. The American Legion plans to donate ownership of the “Wyoming’s Fallen Memorial” to the City...
Casper City Council supports idea of site near Fort Caspar for Navarro’s new wind turbine sculpture
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council indicated in an informal straw poll vote of 7–2 that it is in favor of allowing a wind turbine sculpture to be built near Fort Caspar Museum. The sculpture would be a design resembling Stonehenge and would be created...
Natrona County Recent Arrests (9/16/22–9/17/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Shock, anger felt after sudden closure of Wyoming Cowboy Challenge Academy
CASPER, Wyo. — Candice Stevens spent years looking for the right education solutions for her son, Brekken Stevens, who is now 16. “He has ADHD and has a hard time focusing,” she said. He also started falling into the wrong crowds, even after switching schools and trying different youth programs.
New veterans memorial gets green light in Casper; American Legion hopes to finish installation by late October
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the American Legion George W. Vroman Post 2 got the green light it needed to begin installing a new memorial in Casper honoring Wyoming veterans who died in combat. Dean Welch, an Iraq War veteran and post adjutant for the American Legion George W....
(VIDEO) Casper City Council to talk ‘Windhenge,’ vote on new investment policy, accept grants and more Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper City Council has a full agenda for its pre-meeting work session and regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20. During the pre-meeting work session, the City Council will discuss a proposal from artist Chris Navarro to create a new sculpture resembling Stonehenge made of retired NextEra Energy wind turbines. City staff have identified possible locations for the sculpture should the City Council decide it wants to support the project by providing land.
Douglas Budget
Woman assaulted Tuesday near Converse/Platte County line
A woman was assaulted Sept. 13 at about 1:47 p.m. in a BLM section of land to the east of HWY 319 near the North Platte River and the Converse/Platte County Line, according to a press release issued by the Converse County Sheriff's Office this morning. The assault victim reported...
