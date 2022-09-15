ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Evan Peters terrifies fans with ‘uncanny’ likeness to Jeffrey Dahmer in Netflix biopic trailer

Evan Peters has left fans predicting they’ll have nightmares watching his portrayal of Jeffrey Dahmer in Netflix’s forthcoming biopic series.The American Horror Story star will play the serial killer in Ryan Murphy’s Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.The series will explore how Dahmer, who is regarded as one of the world’s worst murderers and was convicted of killing 16 boys and young men between 1978 to 1991, was able to evade police capture for so long.On Friday (16 September), the first trailer for Dahmer was released. It shows Evans’s Dahmer bringing men back to his flat, while his...
POPSUGAR

Who Is the Mother of Nick Cannon’s Ninth Child? Meet Photographer and Model LaNisha Cole

When Nick Cannon previously announced that he was expecting his third baby with model Brittany Bell, then reported as his ninth child, the star had already teased that he had more offspring on the way in 2022. And on Sept. 15, Cannon confirmed the birth of a different child: a daughter named Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole. "Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine!" Cannon wrote on his Instagram alongside a photo with Cole and Onyx, now his ninth child, in the hospital. He went on to describe Cole as "one of the most guileless, peaceful and nonconfrontational kind souls I've ever witnessed."
POPSUGAR

Kanye West Is Reportedly Dating Candice Swanepoel: "They Like Each Other"

Apparently, Kanye West has a new lady in his life: supermodel Candice Swanepoel. On Sept. 16, Entertainment Tonight reported that a source told the outlet the pair "are dating and their relationship is new." "They like each other and are happy with how things are going so far," the insider added. "They've connected over fashion and creativity. Kanye is excited about Candice."
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Hope remains’ for a sequel to ‘The Goonies’ says Sean Astin

Fans of The Goonies shouldn’t completely write off the possibility of a sequel just yet, according to one of the stars of the beloved 1985 film focusing on a group of children’s harrowing adventure. During a Q&A panel at Rose City Comic Con in Portland, Oregon, The Goonies...
POPSUGAR

Julia Fox Wears Blood-Like Dress For New Cover Shoot

She's a cover girl. Fresh off appearances at New York Fashion Week, Julia Fox just dropped a new cover for ES magazine that's channeling some serious Halloween vibes. The daring look, while perhaps a bit more gore-themed than her everyday ensembles, isn't particularly out of line with the revealing, asymmetric, and sometimes even gravity-defying outfits that she wears on the regular.
OK! Magazine

Kelly Clarkson Shines In An Effortlessly Beautiful Ensemble At The 2022 Emmy Awards

On to bigger and better things! Kelly Clarkson stepped out in stunning fashion to attend the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday, September 12.The singer flashed a glowing smile as she headed solo to the show, as she hasn't been romantically linked to anyone since she and ex-husband Brandon Blackstock split in 2020.Clarkson took to Instagram to showcase her captivating clothing choice, which featured a fashion-forward pleated black dress and a standout Chanel belt. KELLY CLARKSON ADMITS 'HUGE DIVORCE' FROM BRANDON BLACKSTOCK IS 'A HARD THING TO NAVIGATE' WITH CHILDRENThe outfit's plunging neckline was accessorized with layered pendant necklaces, and the...
ETOnline.com

Zac Efron Says He 'Almost Died' After Shattering His Jaw (Exclusive)

Zac Efron is getting real about the incident that shattered his jaw and almost killed him. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to Efron at the Toronto International Film Festival Tuesday, ahead of his new movie, The Greatest Beer Run Ever, where he spoke about the painful accident, and put those plastic surgery rumors to rest.
Page Six

Josh Duhamel taken to ER hours before Audra Mari wedding

Busting a move busted his back. Josh Duhamel was rushed to the emergency room mere hours before he married wife Audra Mari earlier this month. The former pageant queen, 28, told Vogue Australia on Wednesday that the “Transformers” star, 49, threw his back out after “pulling some wild dance moves” on a party bus the night before the big day.
TMZ.com

Blake Lively Pregnant with 4th Child, Makes Visual Reveal in NYC

Surprise!!! Blake Lively is expecting once again, and she shocked everyone by visually announcing her 4th baby with Ryan Reynolds. Blake was attending the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit Thursday in NYC ... she entered the event and posed for pics, proudly showing off the upcoming addition to the fam.
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Holds Hands With Daughter Vivian, 9, In NYC Amidst ‘Tension’ With Tom Brady

Gisele Bundnchen, 42, spent time with her daughter Vivian, 9, amidst alleged drama in her marriage to Tom Brady, 45. The Brazilian supermodel took her youngest child shopping in New York City on Thursday, September 15, in THESE PHOTOS. Gisele dressed casual in a white T-shirt and blue jeans, with a green sweater tied around her waist. She also rocked a grey baseball cap and styled her ombré hair in a back ponytail.
Fox News

Matthew McConaughey soccer film ‘Dallas Sting’ killed despite scheduled production

The movie "Dallas Sting" starring Matthew McConaughey was abruptly put on the chopping block weeks before production was scheduled to begin. Although it has not been confirmed why the Skydance film was canceled, the producers reportedly received "disturbing allegations surrounding aspects of the true story on which the drama was based," according to the Hollywood Reporter.
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

