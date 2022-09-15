Read full article on original website
The world may know Hugh Jackman as X-Men‘s Wolverine, but don’t forget that he’s a talented actor and a triple threat. In saying that, this well-loved received a 10-minute standing ovation at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in his role in the new film, The Son, directed by Florian Zeller.
Netflix has released the first trailer for its psychological thriller The Good Nurse. Watch the trailer here:. The film, which stars Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain, is based on a shocking true crime story. Based on Charles Graeber’s 2013 book The Good Nurse: A True Story of Medicine, Madness, and...
It: Chapter Two and X-Men: Dark Phoenix's Jessica Chastain and Les Misérables and Fantastic Beasts' Eddie Redmayne are starring in a brand new Netflix crime drama based on a real-life story, and the trailer has just dropped. The Good Nurse is a far cry from the similarly named (but...
Anna Kendrick will sit in the director's chair for the first time for The Dating Game. Kendrick, 37, is set to direct, produce and star in the upcoming thriller based on a true story, from a Black List script by Ian MacAllister McDonald, according to a release obtained by PEOPLE. Principal photography is set to commence late next month.
Evan Peters has left fans predicting they’ll have nightmares watching his portrayal of Jeffrey Dahmer in Netflix’s forthcoming biopic series.The American Horror Story star will play the serial killer in Ryan Murphy’s Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.The series will explore how Dahmer, who is regarded as one of the world’s worst murderers and was convicted of killing 16 boys and young men between 1978 to 1991, was able to evade police capture for so long.On Friday (16 September), the first trailer for Dahmer was released. It shows Evans’s Dahmer bringing men back to his flat, while his...
When Nick Cannon previously announced that he was expecting his third baby with model Brittany Bell, then reported as his ninth child, the star had already teased that he had more offspring on the way in 2022. And on Sept. 15, Cannon confirmed the birth of a different child: a daughter named Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole. "Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine!" Cannon wrote on his Instagram alongside a photo with Cole and Onyx, now his ninth child, in the hospital. He went on to describe Cole as "one of the most guileless, peaceful and nonconfrontational kind souls I've ever witnessed."
On Sept. 15, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds revealed they're expecting baby number four! While the couple are a pretty private celebrity family, we have gotten a glimpse of their gorgeous girls; and every so often, Lively or Reynolds will speak about their parenting experiences. Back in December 2019, Reynolds...
Apparently, Kanye West has a new lady in his life: supermodel Candice Swanepoel. On Sept. 16, Entertainment Tonight reported that a source told the outlet the pair "are dating and their relationship is new." "They like each other and are happy with how things are going so far," the insider added. "They've connected over fashion and creativity. Kanye is excited about Candice."
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
Fans of The Goonies shouldn’t completely write off the possibility of a sequel just yet, according to one of the stars of the beloved 1985 film focusing on a group of children’s harrowing adventure. During a Q&A panel at Rose City Comic Con in Portland, Oregon, The Goonies...
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. The King is back. After rocking the box office since earlier this summer — and earning a reported $141 million so far — Elvis, Baz Luhrmann’s epic telling of the rock & roll legend, has finally hit streaming services.
Michelle Williams went from 'Dawson's Creek' to dark fare like 'Blue Valentine.' To reset, she took on a surprising choice: 'The Greatest Showman.'
She's a cover girl. Fresh off appearances at New York Fashion Week, Julia Fox just dropped a new cover for ES magazine that's channeling some serious Halloween vibes. The daring look, while perhaps a bit more gore-themed than her everyday ensembles, isn't particularly out of line with the revealing, asymmetric, and sometimes even gravity-defying outfits that she wears on the regular.
On to bigger and better things! Kelly Clarkson stepped out in stunning fashion to attend the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday, September 12.The singer flashed a glowing smile as she headed solo to the show, as she hasn't been romantically linked to anyone since she and ex-husband Brandon Blackstock split in 2020.Clarkson took to Instagram to showcase her captivating clothing choice, which featured a fashion-forward pleated black dress and a standout Chanel belt. KELLY CLARKSON ADMITS 'HUGE DIVORCE' FROM BRANDON BLACKSTOCK IS 'A HARD THING TO NAVIGATE' WITH CHILDRENThe outfit's plunging neckline was accessorized with layered pendant necklaces, and the...
Are we getting the Bridgerton–Top Gun: Maverick crossover we’ve been secretly manifesting over the last few years? You bet! It was announced today that hunky hotties Regé-Jean Page and Glen Powell are slated to star in an upcoming Prime Video series about Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid, per The Hollywood Reporter.
Zac Efron is getting real about the incident that shattered his jaw and almost killed him. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to Efron at the Toronto International Film Festival Tuesday, ahead of his new movie, The Greatest Beer Run Ever, where he spoke about the painful accident, and put those plastic surgery rumors to rest.
Busting a move busted his back. Josh Duhamel was rushed to the emergency room mere hours before he married wife Audra Mari earlier this month. The former pageant queen, 28, told Vogue Australia on Wednesday that the “Transformers” star, 49, threw his back out after “pulling some wild dance moves” on a party bus the night before the big day.
Surprise!!! Blake Lively is expecting once again, and she shocked everyone by visually announcing her 4th baby with Ryan Reynolds. Blake was attending the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit Thursday in NYC ... she entered the event and posed for pics, proudly showing off the upcoming addition to the fam.
Gisele Bundnchen, 42, spent time with her daughter Vivian, 9, amidst alleged drama in her marriage to Tom Brady, 45. The Brazilian supermodel took her youngest child shopping in New York City on Thursday, September 15, in THESE PHOTOS. Gisele dressed casual in a white T-shirt and blue jeans, with a green sweater tied around her waist. She also rocked a grey baseball cap and styled her ombré hair in a back ponytail.
The movie "Dallas Sting" starring Matthew McConaughey was abruptly put on the chopping block weeks before production was scheduled to begin. Although it has not been confirmed why the Skydance film was canceled, the producers reportedly received "disturbing allegations surrounding aspects of the true story on which the drama was based," according to the Hollywood Reporter.
