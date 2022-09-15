Read full article on original website
NIKI releases surprise cover of Phil Collins’ ‘You’ll Be In My Heart’
Indonesian singer-songwriter NIKI has released two new tracks for ‘Spotify Singles’, namely an acoustic version of ‘Nicole’ cut ‘Before’ alongside a cover of Phil Collins’ 1999 smash ‘You’ll Be In My Heart’. Today (14 September), the 88rising star announced the...
Watch Phoenix perform Ezra Koenig collaboration ‘Tonight’ on ‘The Late Show’
This week saw Phoenix make an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, teaming up with Vampire Weekend frontman Ezra Koenig to perform their new single ‘Tonight’. The five-piece French band performed live on Colbert’s New York soundstage, while Koenig’s part comes via synchronised video. It’s appears that his “performance” is the same footage used in the song’s official music video, with Koenig riding in the passenger’s seat of a taxi driving through Tokyo.
Dave Matthews Band Announces Fall 2022 North American Headline Tour
Dave Matthews Band has announced a string of North American headlining tour dates this fall, which include two nights at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Coming off his annual celebrated Labor Day weekend stint at the Gorge in Washington State, Matthews and his acclaimed band are ready for more.
Roxy Music Launches 50th-Anniversary Tour: Set List and Video
Roxy Music launched their 50th-anniversary tour Wednesday night in Toronto. After an opening performance by St. Vincent, Roxy Music fittingly began their set with "Re-make/Re-model," the lead-off track from their 1972 self-titled debut album. Songs from nearly every Roxy Music album made it into the set list (except 1973's Stranded). To finish the night, the band performed a cover of John Lennon's "Jealous Guy."
Charlie Puth has set the dates for his 2022 North American 'One Night Only' Tour
Charlie Puth is going on tour. Set to bring his forthcoming third studio album, CHARLIE, to fans across North America with the One Night Only tour. The pop star will kick off his 8 stop run on October 23 in Red Bank, New Jersey at Count Basie Center for the Arts. Finishing up in Los Angeles at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on November 9.
In Flames Announce 14th Studio Album, Drop Crushing New Song ‘Foregone, Pt. 1′
In Flames have been building toward a new album over the course of this year, and we can now revealed that their 14th studio album will be titled Foregone, and it's on track for a Feb. 10, 2023 release. In addition, the Swedish metal vets have issued a blistering new song "Foregone, Pt. 1" that ties in with the album's title.
Mariah Carey is finally going to release the long-lost rock album her record company hoped you'd never hear
Mariah Carey recorded an alt. rock album in secret in 1995, to the horror of her record label. Now she's tracked down the original mixes and is ready to share it with the world. Mariah Carey is planning to release the "irreverent, raw, and urgent" alternative rock album she recorded...
Megadeth’s Dirk Verbeuren Pays Tribute to Late Soilwork Bandmate David Andersson
Dirk Verbeuren, the Belgian musician who's currently the drummer in Megadeth, has given a touching remembrance of David Andersson, the Swedish guitarist who recently died at the age of 47. Verbeuren and Andersson were bandmates in the melodic death metal band Soilwork until Verbeuren left the group in 2016. Andersson...
Philip Anselmo Pays Tribute to the Abbott Brothers During Festival Set
Philip Anselmo saluted the late Abbott brothers — his departed bandmates in Pantera, the guitarist Dimebag Darrell and the drummer Vinnie Paul — during a performance by his group Down at Virginia's Blue Ridge Rock Festival over the weekend. A month ago, Pantera's surviving members confirmed they would...
Ayra Starr Shares New Song “Rush” From 19 & Dangerous (Deluxe) Album: Listen
Ayra Starr, the Nigerian singer-songwriter and Afro-pop star, has shared her new song “Rush.” The track will appear on the deluxe edition of Starr’s studio debut 19 & Dangerous. The new deluxe album is out October 14 (via Mavin). Find “Rush” below. Scroll down for the 19 & Dangerous (Deluxe) album artwork.
Ozzy Osbourne and Taylor Hawkins recorded several unreleased tracks together
It turns out Ozzy Osbourne recorded additional unreleased tracks with late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, according to Andrew Watt. In a new Rolling Stone feature, the producer revealed the pair had made several tracks that never made it onto Ozzy’s new album Patient Number 9. Hawkins was credited for drums and co-writing on three album tracks – ‘Parasite’, ‘Mr. Darkness’, and ‘God Only Knows’ – and the remaining tracks were due to be held back for a future project.
Paramore Announce “This Is Why,” First New Song in 5 Years
Have announced their first new music since 2017’s After Laughter. The pop-punk band will release the new single “This Is Why” on September 28. Find the single artwork below. Since After Laughter, Paramore singer Hayley Williams has released two solo records: 2020’s Petals for Armor and 2021’s...
Ozzy Osbourne Debuts Three-Part Video on the Making of His New LP ‘Patient Number 9’
Legendary rocker and frontman Ozzy Osbourne has debuted a new three-part video for the making of his newest LP, Patient Number 9. The first installment of the behind-the-scenes series is out now and fans can see the video below via Osbourne’s YouTube page. Following the release of his much-anticipated...
