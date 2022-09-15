ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The Independent

US Marshals capture their most wanted man

A man with the highest bounty ever put in place by the US Marshals Service has been captured by police in El Salvador six years after he went on the run. Raymond “RJ” McLeod, 36, was found living in Sonsonate, a city of around 71,000 people, about 12 miles (20km) from the Pacific Ocean. In April of last year, the Marshals put Mr McLeod on their “Most Wanted” list of the top 15 fugitives. They issued an offer of $50,000 for information prompting his arrest, twice the usual amount. The bodybuilder is a suspect in the 2016 murder of...
Washington Examiner

Oklahoma inmate who sued jail over alleged 'Baby Shark' torture found dead in cell

An Oklahoma inmate who was part of a lawsuit alleging that jail staff tortured detainees was found dead in his cell on Sunday. John Basco, 48, was found unresponsive in his cell in the Oklahoma County Detention Center at approximately 3:52 a.m. on Sunday morning by a detention officer performing site checks, according to a press release from the jail. Emergency responders arrived and Basco was pronounced dead at 4:06 a.m.
Oxygen

Man Who Searched 'How To Make A Homemade Silencer' Gets Life For Missing Ex's Murder

A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for the murder of his child’s mother, whose body has yet to be found. Jesus Contreras Perez, 42, will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the murder of his missing ex, Cassandra Ayon, according to CBS Wausau affiliate WSAW-TV. Perez — who shared a child with Ayon — was accused of stalking the then-27-year-old in the weeks and months leading up to Ayon’s 2020 disappearance, after she ended their relationship.
Fox News

Two women arrested for allegedly abusing children in New Mexico

Two women in eastern New Mexico have been arrested for allegedly beating children in their care and chaining them to their beds to deny them food, authorities said. Documents filed in Curry County Magistrate Court show 37-year-old Jayme L. Kushman and 29-year-old Jaime Kay Sena were both taken into custody Monday on 21 counts of suspected child abuse plus obstructing an investigation of child abuse.
International Business Times

Texas Woman Poisoned By Napkin Wedged In Car Door In Alleged Kidnapping Attempt

A Texas woman found herself in a hospital after she touched a napkin wedged in her car door that was allegedly laced with poison. Erin Mims, a hair salon owner, was out celebrating her birthday with her husband on Aug. 16 at a Houston restaurant when she found a napkin on the door of their car, NY Post reported.
The Independent

‘I hope they burn’: Stepfather of Arkansas man brutally beaten by police on video speaks out

The stepfather of a man who was held down and beaten by three Arkansas law enforcement officials, has spoken, and he's said he hopes the officers "burn."Randal Worcester, 27, was tackled, beaten, and had his head slammed into the pavement by two sheriff's deputies and police officer on 21 August near Little Rock. He has been recovering from minor injuries resulting from his scrape with the police. The officers who beat him have all been suspended without pay pending an investigation. Eric Wedding, Mr Worcester's stepfather, spoke with The Daily Beast about the incident, saying it needed to be...
Washington Examiner

Ohio man arrested after Ring video allegedly shows him trying to grab 6-year-old

A man in Ohio has been arrested after he attempted to kidnap a 6-year-old girl, according to police. The girl was taking the trash out when Deric McPherson, 33, grabbed her arm and tried to drag her away on Aug. 23, according to security footage purportedly showing the incident. The girl then screamed, McPherson let go, and she escaped back into her home, the girl's parents told Fox News on Monday.
