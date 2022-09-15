Read full article on original website
School shooting hoaxes bring back cell phone ban talk
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – There’s been three school shooting hoaxes in Central Valley schools this week alone: two at schools in Madera and one at Bullard High School in Fresno. For many, it’s brought up the question of whether banning phones at Bullard is still a good plan. Fresno Unified board trustee Terry Slatic says […]
Officers reunite stolen Fresno dog with her owner
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A dog has been reunited with her owner after she was stolen from a home earlier this week in Fresno. Officials with the Fresno Police Department said a suspect was caught on a surveillance camera stealing a dog named Piper from her owner’s home in a local neighborhood. Investigators said the […]
2 dead in Fresno overnight shootings 15 minutes apart
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people are dead in a pair of separate overnight shootings in Fresno Saturday morning – approximately 15 minutes apart, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say the first shooting was reported at 2:09 a.m. and officers responded to the 400 block of S. Teilman Avenue regarding multiple gunshots heard […]
Fresno County Sheriff's Deputy shoots and kills suspect in Mayfair District attacks
Deputies say the man had injured several others and was using a brick as a weapon.
Man shot riding bike in central Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in his 30’s was shot while riding his bike Thursday night in central Fresno, according to Fresno Police officers. Police say the man was shot in the upper torso around 10:00 p.m. near Thorne and Dakota avenues. The victim told police he was riding his bike when he was […]
Clovis North plays host to Fentanyl Town Hall
On Thursday, September 15th, a large crowd gathered to fill a lecture hall at Clovis North High School to discuss the problems faced with the drug Fentanyl and overdoses in general in the Central Valley. The event, broadcast live on local television and on Fox26 News’ social media, consisted of...
11-year-old student source of Madera school threat, police say
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department identified the person who placed the threat at Nishimoto school Tuesday. Police say the person who placed the call was an 11-year-old student. Officials say this call was unrelated to a large number of false active shooting threats to various schools Wednesday. Police say “they hope this […]
11-year-old student made false emergency call that locked down three Madera schools, Police say
Madera Police now say an 11-year-old student was responsible for a false emergency call that forced three Madera Unified schools into lockdown.
DA: Parole denied for Visalia man who killed sister
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County District Attorney says prosecutors secured a 3-year denial of parole for Javier Perez in the 1995 murder of his sister in Exeter. In 1996, a jury found Perez guilty of first-degree murder and assault with a firearm. He was sentenced to 35 years to life in […]
Watch out Wednesday: Scammers posing as police
FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Officials are warning the public of scammers pretending to be with the Fresno Police Department. According to Fresno County Superior Court, scammers have called several residents posting as police and demanding money in exchange for freedom. “I can tell you with 100% certainty, that any...
Failed carjacking leads to arrest in Merced, police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An attempt to steal a car outside a Merced 7-Eleven early Friday morning ended with an arrest, according to police. Officers say 46-year-old Paul Benitez got into a parked car outside a 7-Eleven at R Street and 18th Street and tried to steal it, but the owner had taken the keys […]
2 indicted for possession of firearms, ammunition in Fresno County
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Department of Justice announced Thursday a federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment against two residents of Washington state for possession of firearms and ammunition in Fresno County. A federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment against Brian Ulises Rangel, 21, and Martin Velazquez, 29, of Everett, Washington, charging Rangel […]
$600 per hour: How much Fresno is paying for Nelson Esparza’s defense
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – How much will the City of Fresno pay for City Council President Nelson Esparza’s defense for alleged attempted extortion? In May, Fresno City Councilmember Garry Bredefeld claimed former city attorney Doug Sloan was being extorted and said Esparza told Sloan that he could only work for the council majority or he […]
Families remember couple killed in suspected DUI crash in west central Fresno
Two Mendota families are struggling to deal with their heartbreak after their children were killed in a DUI crash. They are now determined to get justice for the young couple.
Man arrested for pimping, human-trafficking in Northwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man has been arrested after police say he was conducting a pimping and human-trafficking operation in Northwest Fresno. Investigators were looking into an 18-year-old gang member who was not identified on Aug. 29. He fled from officers and a pursuit was called off due to public safety.
Dispatchers Critically Low, 6-week Course Available To Fill Vacant Positions
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Dispatchers are needed to fill many vacant positions throughout the city, county and at the state level. Valley ROP is partnering with American Ambulance, CALFIRE and police agencies to offer a 6-week course. According to Valley ROP, those who complete the 6-weeks can count on...
Man hospitalized after shooting in central Fresno, police say
A man has been hospitalized after a shooting in central Fresno late Thursday night.
IDENTIFIED: Suspect arrested in Tower District shots fired, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 28-year-old man was arrested after police say he fired three rounds into the air, striking the overhang of a Tower District business, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say at 9:15 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to Bobby Salazar’s Taqueria on Olive Avenue regarding a disturbance that had just occurred […]
Man sentenced in Old Town Clovis double homicide
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno County Judge sentenced Eddie Cordero Wednesday morning in a Fresno County courtroom. Cordero was convicted of an Old Town Clovis double homicide, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office Judge Arlan Harrell sentenced Cordero to two life sentences without the possibility of parole terms for the two counts […]
Report: California is leading in overdose deaths across the country
California is #1 in overdose deaths reported according to a study. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says over 100,000 people died in 2021 across the U.S. due to drug overdoses. Experts at NiceRx also conducted a study and say from 2013 through 2020, California came in on top...
