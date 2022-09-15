ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

School shooting hoaxes bring back cell phone ban talk

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – There’s been three school shooting hoaxes in Central Valley schools this week alone: two at schools in Madera and one at Bullard High School in Fresno. For many, it’s brought up the question of whether banning phones at Bullard is still a good plan. Fresno Unified board trustee Terry Slatic says […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Officers reunite stolen Fresno dog with her owner

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A dog has been reunited with her owner after she was stolen from a home earlier this week in Fresno. Officials with the Fresno Police Department said a suspect was caught on a surveillance camera stealing a dog named Piper from her owner’s home in a local neighborhood. Investigators said the […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 dead in Fresno overnight shootings 15 minutes apart

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people are dead in a pair of separate overnight shootings in Fresno Saturday morning – approximately 15 minutes apart, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say the first shooting was reported at 2:09 a.m. and officers responded to the 400 block of S. Teilman Avenue regarding multiple gunshots heard […]
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot riding bike in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in his 30’s was shot while riding his bike Thursday night in central Fresno, according to Fresno Police officers. Police say the man was shot in the upper torso around 10:00 p.m. near Thorne and Dakota avenues. The victim told police he was riding his bike when he was […]
FRESNO, CA
clovisroundup.com

Clovis North plays host to Fentanyl Town Hall

On Thursday, September 15th, a large crowd gathered to fill a lecture hall at Clovis North High School to discuss the problems faced with the drug Fentanyl and overdoses in general in the Central Valley. The event, broadcast live on local television and on Fox26 News’ social media, consisted of...
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

11-year-old student source of Madera school threat, police say

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department identified the person who placed the threat at Nishimoto school Tuesday. Police say the person who placed the call was an 11-year-old student. Officials say this call was unrelated to a large number of false active shooting threats to various schools Wednesday.   Police say “they hope this […]
MADERA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Dooley
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Parole denied for Visalia man who killed sister

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County District Attorney says prosecutors secured a 3-year denial of parole for Javier Perez in the 1995 murder of his sister in Exeter.   In 1996, a jury found Perez guilty of first-degree murder and assault with a firearm. He was sentenced to 35 years to life in […]
VISALIA, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Watch out Wednesday: Scammers posing as police

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Officials are warning the public of scammers pretending to be with the Fresno Police Department. According to Fresno County Superior Court, scammers have called several residents posting as police and demanding money in exchange for freedom. “I can tell you with 100% certainty, that any...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 indicted for possession of firearms, ammunition in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)  — The Department of Justice announced Thursday a federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment against two residents of Washington state for possession of firearms and ammunition in Fresno County. A federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment against Brian Ulises Rangel, 21, and Martin Velazquez, 29, of Everett, Washington, charging Rangel […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Fresno Police#The Hoax#Bullard High School
KMPH.com

Man arrested for pimping, human-trafficking in Northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man has been arrested after police say he was conducting a pimping and human-trafficking operation in Northwest Fresno. Investigators were looking into an 18-year-old gang member who was not identified on Aug. 29. He fled from officers and a pursuit was called off due to public safety.
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
YourCentralValley.com

Man sentenced in Old Town Clovis double homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno County Judge sentenced Eddie Cordero Wednesday morning in a Fresno County courtroom. Cordero was convicted of an Old Town Clovis double homicide, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office Judge Arlan Harrell sentenced Cordero to two life sentences without the possibility of parole terms for the two counts […]
CLOVIS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy