Woman Who Filmed Police Savagely Beating Arkansas Man Testifies That Cops Started it
Earlier this week BOSSIP reported on a viral video from Arkansas that showed three police officers viciously beating a man who clearly isn’t fighting back. Subsequently, the officers have been suspended while an investigation is pending. Today, DailyMail spoke directly to the woman who recorded the incident with her...
Ohio man found not guilty of strangling his wife and staging scene to look like suicide
It took a jury just under three hours to find an Ohio man not guilty Friday of murdering his wife and staging it to look like a suicide. Matheau Moore, 51, sobbed and cradled his face in the palms of his hands in a Delaware County courtroom when the judge read the verdict of not guilty to two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault.
Three found dead in home including a child after police called to ‘hostage situation’
A CHILD and two adults have been found dead inside a home following a frantic call to police. Officials attempted to make contact with those inside the Michigan home during what they believed to be a hostage situation involving four children and one adult. After several unsuccessful attempts at contact...
Man Who Searched 'How To Make A Homemade Silencer' Gets Life For Missing Ex's Murder
A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for the murder of his child’s mother, whose body has yet to be found. Jesus Contreras Perez, 42, will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the murder of his missing ex, Cassandra Ayon, according to CBS Wausau affiliate WSAW-TV. Perez — who shared a child with Ayon — was accused of stalking the then-27-year-old in the weeks and months leading up to Ayon’s 2020 disappearance, after she ended their relationship.
Trial Date Set For Ohio Man Charged With Raping And Impregnating A 9-Year-Old Girl
A trial date has been set for the Gerson Fuentes, who has been charged with raping and impregnating a 9-year-old girl, who was forced to leave Ohio to get an abortion after the Supreme Court's controversial decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. A trial date has been set for the...
Minnesota man told his 5 kids to go play in the basement before shooting their mother, himself: police
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Two people in Minnesota died this week in what police have described as a murder-suicide. On Tuesday night, St. Paul Police Department officers...
US Marshals capture their most wanted man
A man with the highest bounty ever put in place by the US Marshals Service has been captured by police in El Salvador six years after he went on the run. Raymond “RJ” McLeod, 36, was found living in Sonsonate, a city of around 71,000 people, about 12 miles (20km) from the Pacific Ocean. In April of last year, the Marshals put Mr McLeod on their “Most Wanted” list of the top 15 fugitives. They issued an offer of $50,000 for information prompting his arrest, twice the usual amount. The bodybuilder is a suspect in the 2016 murder of...
Daughter of missing Arkansas woman accused of killing husband 'begged the judge...not to let her out'
An Arkansas woman accused of murdering her husband in his sleep has vanished since she was released on bond in Missouri, and her daughter says she "pretty much begged" the Missouri judge presiding over her mother's case not to release her on bond. Dawn Rene Wynn, 49, is accused of...
Arizona man shot in the head at family party credits his concealed carry for saving lives: ‘would have died’
An Arizona man who was shot in the head while attending a Fourth of July party with his family this summer is speaking out about how he was able to thwart the shooter from killing more people with his concealed carry firearm. "My back was turned. I heard the first...
California Mom Found Dead With Her Throat Slashed After Failing To Show Up To Family Dinner
It had seemed like Katherine “Kit” Mordick’s very own happily ever after. Kit met her future husband, Gregory Mordick, at California’s Disneyland, where they both worked at the “It’s A Small World" attraction. The gentle, quiet guy — who taled of his college degree...
Arkansas Dad Allegedly Amputated Leg With Chop Saw While 5-Year-Old Daughter Watched
Shannon Cox allegedly told his wife he was both Satan and Jesus before severing his right leg with a cut off saw in front of the couple’s 5-year-old child. An Arkansas dad has been arrested for endangering the welfare of a child after allegedly cutting off his own leg with a standing saw in front of his 5-year-old daughter.
Oklahoma inmate who sued jail over alleged 'Baby Shark' torture found dead in cell
An Oklahoma inmate who was part of a lawsuit alleging that jail staff tortured detainees was found dead in his cell on Sunday. John Basco, 48, was found unresponsive in his cell in the Oklahoma County Detention Center at approximately 3:52 a.m. on Sunday morning by a detention officer performing site checks, according to a press release from the jail. Emergency responders arrived and Basco was pronounced dead at 4:06 a.m.
Teen Victim Ordered To Pay $150,000 To Her Rapist’s Family
Iowa teen was sentenced to five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay the attacker's family $150,000 in restitution
Black Man Killed In Bed By Police Was Treated Like An 'Animal', Lawyer Says
Family attorney Rex Elliott said body camera footage shows a Columbus officer disregarding Donovan Lewis' humanity when he 'recklessly' shot the 20-year-old within seconds of encountering him in bed.
A high school football player went missing. He was found, and is now charged with murder.
Authorities said a 17-year-old was missing for over 24 hours before he was found, and is now a suspect of a homicide investigation.
Two women arrested for allegedly abusing children in New Mexico
Two women in eastern New Mexico have been arrested for allegedly beating children in their care and chaining them to their beds to deny them food, authorities said. Documents filed in Curry County Magistrate Court show 37-year-old Jayme L. Kushman and 29-year-old Jaime Kay Sena were both taken into custody Monday on 21 counts of suspected child abuse plus obstructing an investigation of child abuse.
Texas Woman Poisoned By Napkin Wedged In Car Door In Alleged Kidnapping Attempt
A Texas woman found herself in a hospital after she touched a napkin wedged in her car door that was allegedly laced with poison. Erin Mims, a hair salon owner, was out celebrating her birthday with her husband on Aug. 16 at a Houston restaurant when she found a napkin on the door of their car, NY Post reported.
‘I hope they burn’: Stepfather of Arkansas man brutally beaten by police on video speaks out
The stepfather of a man who was held down and beaten by three Arkansas law enforcement officials, has spoken, and he's said he hopes the officers "burn."Randal Worcester, 27, was tackled, beaten, and had his head slammed into the pavement by two sheriff's deputies and police officer on 21 August near Little Rock. He has been recovering from minor injuries resulting from his scrape with the police. The officers who beat him have all been suspended without pay pending an investigation. Eric Wedding, Mr Worcester's stepfather, spoke with The Daily Beast about the incident, saying it needed to be...
Federal civil rights charges won't be filed against a Kansas police officer who killed teenage driver
Federal prosecutors announced Friday that they will not pursue criminal civil rights charges against a Kansas police officer who fatally shot a teenager in 2018 during a wellness check. The Department of Justice's decision comes almost two years after an investigation was opened into the killing of John Albers, 17,...
Ohio man arrested after Ring video allegedly shows him trying to grab 6-year-old
A man in Ohio has been arrested after he attempted to kidnap a 6-year-old girl, according to police. The girl was taking the trash out when Deric McPherson, 33, grabbed her arm and tried to drag her away on Aug. 23, according to security footage purportedly showing the incident. The girl then screamed, McPherson let go, and she escaped back into her home, the girl's parents told Fox News on Monday.
