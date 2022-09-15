ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Images of Pocatello wanted for City's Comprehensive Plan

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sVeAe_0hx77J5k00

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The City of Pocatello invites community members to submit their favorite images of Pocatello for possible use in the Comprehensive Plan.

To submit a photo, click on the “ SHARE A PHOTOGRAPH ” icon displayed on the City’s home page at Pocatello.us .

The City’s Planning & Development Services Department is in the final stages of completing a draft of Pocatello’s Comprehensive Plan 2040 and would like to include images from the community within the document.

Submitted pictures should be of your favorite place, view, event, etc. in Pocatello and should include the following:

  • A minimum image resolution of 300dpi
  • A JPG/JPEG image file type

The City started the two-year effort to create the Comprehensive Plan in February 2021 and is expected to conclude the process within the first quarter of 2023. The document is expected to be released for public review, comment, and feedback during the month of January 2023.

A Comprehensive Plan provides a common language to connect various City plans, policies, and programs to the community's identified values and vision for the City and residents. This document helps inform City-wide priorities and budgeting decisions making this the guiding vision for Pocatello for the next 20 years.  The last Comprehensive Plan for Pocatello was written in 2003 and updated in 2015.

