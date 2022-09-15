ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland.com

Blossom fails to contain Tenacious D’s epic, ridiculously rocking concert

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — In another dimension, Tenacious D would be the biggest band in the world. Jack Black (JB, Jables), with his unblemished golden pipes, would rule justly as rock’s ambassador and bring the world together with songs about rock, sex, weed and, er, rock. The guitar playing of Kyle Gass (KG, Kage) would inspire millions of kids to pick up their own instruments, posing in the mirror to look as cool as their hero. And the movie “The Pick of Destiny” would have been a beloved box office smash.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Old 97′s frontman enjoys the creative juggle of band, solo work

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A creative “juggling act” has become pretty natural for Old 97′s frontman Rhett Miller. The Dallas-formed Americana band will be turning 30 next year, and is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its first major label deal. Miller, however, has been operating a solo career of his own for 20 years, with a new album, “The Misfit,” due out Sept. 16. Miller, 52, has also penned a pair of children’s books, written for a variety of publications and hosts a podcast, “Wheels Off.”
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

JAY DIY: Building a fence for Stephanie Haney & Mike Polk Jr.'s pup Oscar Wilde

CLEVELAND — One of the things I love about woodworking is that I can help my family and friends with projects. And, that’s the basis for this next JAY DIY I'm sharing with our 3News viewers. Going into it, I knew it was going to be a big project, but when my friends and 3News colleagues Stephanie Haney and Mike Polk Jr. came calling, I just couldn’t say no.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cleveland gearing up for a huge sports weekend

CLEVELAND — Get ready for what's shaping up to be a big weekend for Cleveland sports!. It begins tonight as the first-place Guardians host division rival Minnesota in the first of a five-game series at Progressive Field. Then, the Browns will make their home debut at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday against the New York Jets.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Charleys Philly Steaks coming to Solon

Charleys Philly Steaks is preparing to open a location at 34200 Aurora Road in Solon. The space previously housed a Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt, which closed in spring 2020. Based in Columbus, Charleys specializes in Philly cheesesteak. It was created by founder and CEO Charley Shin after he tasted his first Philly cheesesteak while attending The Ohio State University in Columbus in 1985. By 1986, he opened Charley’s Steakery, a 450-square-foot space near the Ohio State campus. Now, the fast-casual restaurant has over 650 locations in 46 states and 17 countries.
SOLON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

