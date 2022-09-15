Read full article on original website
Jacoby Brissett is who we thought he was, and that's good news for the BrownsEugene AdamsCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Garfield Heights Mayor Matt Burke Hold Town Hall Meeting: Residents Share Mixed FeelingsBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
If You're Looking for Jamaican Food in Greater Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Berea, OhioIsla Chiu
How 2 new 'Saturday Night Live' cast members are connected to Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — Two new cast members for the 48th season of Saturday Night Live are coming to the show with Northeast Ohio connections. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. SNL announced on Thursday via Twitter...
Blossom fails to contain Tenacious D’s epic, ridiculously rocking concert
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — In another dimension, Tenacious D would be the biggest band in the world. Jack Black (JB, Jables), with his unblemished golden pipes, would rule justly as rock’s ambassador and bring the world together with songs about rock, sex, weed and, er, rock. The guitar playing of Kyle Gass (KG, Kage) would inspire millions of kids to pick up their own instruments, posing in the mirror to look as cool as their hero. And the movie “The Pick of Destiny” would have been a beloved box office smash.
Local pizza shop owner facing off in Hulu competition
The owner of a Northeast Ohio pizza shop will soon make an appearance on a new Hulu competition show.
Old 97′s frontman enjoys the creative juggle of band, solo work
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A creative “juggling act” has become pretty natural for Old 97′s frontman Rhett Miller. The Dallas-formed Americana band will be turning 30 next year, and is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its first major label deal. Miller, however, has been operating a solo career of his own for 20 years, with a new album, “The Misfit,” due out Sept. 16. Miller, 52, has also penned a pair of children’s books, written for a variety of publications and hosts a podcast, “Wheels Off.”
Gloria Kurland, matriarch of Cleveland's iconic Corky & Lenny's, turns 90
WOODMERE, Ohio — At the iconic Cleveland eatery Corky & Lenny's, the sandwiches are stacked high, and the service is down to a science. But the hostess with the mostest is the true star of this deli. Gloria Kurland has been an instrumental part of the family business since...
Catching Up With Lil’ John
A man who needs no introduction stopped by the New Day studios at FOX 8 Tuesday.
PAW Patrol Live coming to Cleveland: Ticket details
PAW Patrol Live is coming to the KeyBank State Theatre. The show isn't until next Spring, but tickets go on sale soon.
‘A big dill’: Cleveland Pickle Fest today
The Cleveland Pickle Fest kicks off Saturday at Mall B over top of the entrance to the Cleveland Convention Center on Lakeside Avenue.
WKYC
JAY DIY: Building a fence for Stephanie Haney & Mike Polk Jr.'s pup Oscar Wilde
CLEVELAND — One of the things I love about woodworking is that I can help my family and friends with projects. And, that’s the basis for this next JAY DIY I'm sharing with our 3News viewers. Going into it, I knew it was going to be a big project, but when my friends and 3News colleagues Stephanie Haney and Mike Polk Jr. came calling, I just couldn’t say no.
10 things to do in Northeast Ohio the last weekend of summer, Sept. 16-19
The temperatures are dropping so grab a jacket and get out and enjoy one of these activities in Northeast Ohio.
Tom Hamilton: ‘The most incredible, unexpected baseball season’ – Terry Pluto’s Guardians Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook as the Guardians hang on to first place in the Central Division:. 1. I was talking baseball with Tom Hamilton, the Guardians veteran radio broadcaster. He mentioned how much fun it was doing the games this season with MLB’s youngest team having 30 come-from-behind victories.
Pints and Pies features savory, sweet and pizza pies – and a lot of beer
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Pints and Pies craft beer and pizza festival is set for next month at Akron Civic Theatre. The fest - which features sweet, savory and pizza pies and craft beer - is at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at the downtown Akron theater. About 100 beers...
Myles Garrett: If the Browns win 8th championship with elf logo ‘I might come in here with a little elf outfit on’
BEREA, Ohio — Myles Garrett, who conducted his press conference on Friday shirtless and with his intimidating muscles popping, isn’t sold on the new Brownie the Elf logo appearing at midfield of FirstEnergy Stadium this season, beginning with Sunday’s game against the Jets. “I don’t know what...
Jennifer Ilgauskas, wife of former Cavs star, dies at 50
The wife of former Cleveland Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas has died.
Music Through the Street's 22nd Annual Battle of the Bands Brings the HBCU-Style Marching Band Experience to Cleveland This Week
“It helps kids learn so many things, not just music"
Cleveland Wing Week Kicks Off Sept. 26 With $7 Wing Deals and a New App
Seven days, a whole lotta wings
Mystery Caller poses as North Olmsted City Official to cancel Burlesque Drag show
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Someone took the law into their own hands to get a live drag show shutdown, posing as a city official and convinced a business owner he had to cancel the event. “I just wanted to bring a little love and tolerance and acceptance to our community”...
Cleveland gearing up for a huge sports weekend
CLEVELAND — Get ready for what's shaping up to be a big weekend for Cleveland sports!. It begins tonight as the first-place Guardians host division rival Minnesota in the first of a five-game series at Progressive Field. Then, the Browns will make their home debut at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday against the New York Jets.
Watch Browns players and coaches gear up for their home opener vs. the Jets
CLEVELAND, Ohio — In the video above, watch Browns players and coaches discuss the home opener Sunday vs. the Jets. If the Browns win, they’ll start 2-0 for the first time since 1993. Sports betting comes to Ohio on Jan. 1, 2023: Your questions answered. Myles Garrett says...
Charleys Philly Steaks coming to Solon
Charleys Philly Steaks is preparing to open a location at 34200 Aurora Road in Solon. The space previously housed a Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt, which closed in spring 2020. Based in Columbus, Charleys specializes in Philly cheesesteak. It was created by founder and CEO Charley Shin after he tasted his first Philly cheesesteak while attending The Ohio State University in Columbus in 1985. By 1986, he opened Charley’s Steakery, a 450-square-foot space near the Ohio State campus. Now, the fast-casual restaurant has over 650 locations in 46 states and 17 countries.
