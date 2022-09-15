ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

Man Wanted For Murder In Reading, Police Say

By Nicole Acosta
 2 days ago
Andre Lee Davis Photo Credit: Reading Police Department

Police in Berks County are seeking a man on murder charges, they announced Thursday, Sept. 15.

Andre Lee Davis is wanted in connection with the Sunday, Sept. 11 shooting on the 100 block of N Fourth Street near Walnut Street, where responding officers found 57-year-old Bruce Sellers around 1:40 a.m., Reading police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately known.

Authorities say Davis should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Reading Police Department at 610 -655- 6116. Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Alert Berks County’s anonymous tip line at 1(877) 373-9913.

