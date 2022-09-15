Read full article on original website
9-21-22 sheboygan firm selected for fdl lakeside park lighthouse repair project
A Sheboygan firm has been awarded the Fond du Lac Lakeside Park Lighthouse repair project. Mike Koenig Construction has been awarded the project to remove and replace siding, rotted studs, windows, concrete cap, cleaning and tuck pointing stone, and related items. Thje project is expected to start next week, with the majority of the work completed this year. However, because of supply chain issues the window replacement is scheduled for for next spring. The Lighthouse and observation deck will remain closed until the entire project is completed.
9-20-22 nfdl school district referendum
The North Fond du Lac School District superintendent says a major facility referendum is needed to support a projected increase in student enrollment. North Fond du Lac voters will consider an $18.5 million referendum for renovations and expansion and Bessie Allen Middle School and Horace Mann High School. Superintendent Dr. Matt Mineau says while many districts struggle with declining enrollment, between 2017 and 2027, the North Fond du Lac School District is projected to grow by more than 300 students. Dr. Mineau says the District is also asking voters for permission to exceed the revenue limit by $800,000 a year for three years for operational and maintenance expenses.
